Sunday, September 19, 2021

Goldman Warns: The $30 Trillion Debt Bubble Is Rapidly Evolving Into A Dangerous National Crisis https://youtu.be/GA3VMYvhT_M

Goldman Warns: The $30 Trillion Debt Bubble Is Rapidly Evolving Into A Dangerous National Crisis https://youtu.be/GA3VMYvhT_M

The system is close to imploding. The printing presses and the FED's manipulation will come to an end sooner than later. Our economy is based on debt, it is impossible to pay back the debt, or our currency would be gone. That's the essence of the Ponzi scheme. After his catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan, will Biden follow up with a technical default of the United States? On Friday, with some segments of the bond market starting to grow increasingly nervous about the outcome of the debt ceiling debate - whose "drop-dead date" is expected to fall sometime between late October and early November. This particular upcoming drama could proceed in the weeks and months ahead. The government spent a lot of time putting small businesses out of business with the pandemic. The only business that needs to be put out of business is government, and the sooner, the better. And never let another government form again since it's a threat to humanity. The federal government has aligned itself against the best interests of the American people and our Constitutional Republic. We, the People of the United States of America, should demand that the federal government is not funded during these federal budget negotiations. America's founding fathers would have burned every federal building to the ground by now. The Central Banks are now fully exposed. Just look at the leaders in the march higher, and you will see the ones who plundered the system. It doesn't take an Einstein or Tesla to see that the US economy is not fragile, It's actually rotten. And the rot is centered in the White House and FED. This is the most blatantly openly manipulated market in history. They don't care at all how criminal it all appears since they are the most untouchable, unaccountable, and greedy thieving whores Wall St has ever seen. One huge treasonous party of printing and theft. We cannot compare 2007 to today. Back then, we had much smaller trade deficits and still had a manufacturing capacity. Oh, and the Fed wasn't printing $120 billion a month to prop up the markets back then either. US trade deficit jump 12 years highest, Employers shocked at a staggering hike in Unemployment Insurance rate increase, Exxon and most oil companies expect significant layoffs, contractor cancellations, equipment constellations on New York Crude drop over 10% with no rebound. Dept of Labor Total Participation Rate doesn't even cover the over 250,000 temp hired workers for Census. The story has filtered important causes, effects of painting a rosy fiction. EU and US Equities and Oil this morning show how fake this storyline really is. Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. You are here for your daily dose of the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Please take a second to hit the like button, hit the subscribe button, and don't forget to also hit the notification bell. Thank You. What a disgusting, bankrupt, debt-ridden country we have become. An oligarchy with limitless Fed Bank money printing to help the rich get richer. Almost $30 TRILLION in debt, and Congress wants to add more. They laugh about there is no possibility to ever pay it off. The fools tout having the world's reserve currency and printing to infinity as the solution. Inflation is soaring, and tent cities are everywhere now. Our GREED did us in. Millions are living beyond their means and buried in debt. Helicopter money and no need to work anymore. Welfare and warfare on a scale never before imagined. The "debt ceiling' is a cruel joke played on the idiots. The huge housing bubble will burst soon, and it will take everything with it. Stock markets will plunge as sellers head for the exits. The Fed will go to NIRP and announce more QE, but after a small pop, even more, sellers will return. We are toast; prepare accordingly. Hyperinflation is coming. If you don't have a reliable food source, you are already in trouble. What people experience is their own prosperity and that of their children and neighbors. The economy may be expanding, but if your wallet is as thin as it was last year, it doesn’t feel like the economy is expanding — and if you earn $100,000 or less, your wallet is as thin. If you borrow $100,000, the bank owns you. If you borrow $100,000,000, you own the bank. I don’t like having so much national debt, but people often fail to realize just how much of a risk this is for China. They need us to pay them back. The U.S government debt currently stands at $29 trillion. If we divide this by the total population of America, then we get $86293! This is the burden of national debt that each American has to bear, and it will keep on increasing because America has an ever-increasing debt. In order to understand the American debt problem, we need to look at the history of debt in America. Complexity doesn't make the national debt an irrelevant issue, and the scope of America's borrowing does matter a great deal. The US Federal debt has climbed from $17 trillion to almost $29 trillion today. It is growing at a rate of over $1 trillion per year. Now that we have seen how the Debt has come to this dangerously high level let us look at the reason. So far, we have had only a cursory glance. It began with Reagan, who introduced the debate about tax cuts and debt. Reagan said “We presented a complete program of reduction in tax rates. Again, our purpose was to provide an incentive for the individual, incentives for business to encourage production and hiring of the unemployed, and to free up money for investment.” Now the subsequent rulers of America reversed the tax cuts by increasing the tax rates, but this shows us one major reason why the debt levels in America keep rising. Whenever a government cuts taxes, let us take, for example, the Trump administration, which gave tax relief to big corporations and the super-rich in order to entice them to invest more, but we know this is an old script. What really happens is that tax revenue is one of the key sources of raising income for expenditure for any government, and when you give a tax cut, you are basically reducing your tax revenue. When you reduce the tax revenue, you reduce the money available to spend on public expenditure. So when the Trump admin rolled out the tax cuts, it later realized that it needed to raise money to finance public sector spending, and so it went back to the same corporations and super-elite to take a loan from them in the form of government treasury bonds, etc. Can you see the flaw in the system now? The corporations and the super-rich, who got a tax cut by the government, ended up giving a loan to the US government, and now the US government owes them not only the loan but also interest on that loan! According to government estimates, the total cost of tax cuts alone is $1.6 trillion! This means the government needs to raise an equivalent amount of debt to finance public sector spending. So Tax cuts are one major reason for the rising debt, secondly as mentioned before. The USA is a big country, and you need a lot of money to run it, and all of it is not going to come from tax revenue. And thirdly, the US has been constantly at war in the last few decades, and the wars have been funded through debt. Therefore, as a result of all the wars, overspending, tax cuts to aid the super-rich, the US economy now stands at a huge debt of $29 trillion, which will continue to rise. As US-Iran tensions increase, if this blows up into a war, be ready for another exponential increase in debt to finance the next war! The people of the US, who are the taxpayers, need to understand this before they go to vote the next time. Our national debt is already dangerously high, and so far, no government or candidate has given a workable solution for the debt problem. Everyone knows the idiots running Washington have NO intention of EVER paying the debt back. The filth in charge are beholden to the disgusting war machine, and they'll drive the country into the ground while lining their pockets, leaving everyone destitute. It doesn't matter if you give small businesses cash to pay employees WHEN YOU TOOK AWAY ALL THEIR SALES!!!! If you are going to give aid to schools which closed their doors, I WANT MY EFFING PROPERTY TAX MONEY BACK!!!! I pay property taxes to have my school district close down, all parks and playgrounds closed, and access to all civic buildings shut off. The pothole on my street is now eight feet wide by twenty feet long. It has made its way through the last four repavings and is cutting through solid ground. Essentially making its way back to 1955 when the street was first paved for the new development. I WANT MY MONEY BACK. This was The Atlantis Report. Please Like. Share. Leave me a comment. Subscribe. And please take some time to subscribe to my backup channels; I do upload videos there too. You'll find the links in the description box. You will also find a PayPal link if you want to make a donation. Thank you wholeheartedly to all those of you who have already.

The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.” Henry Kissinger


once a standing army is established, in any country, the people lose their liberty.”
George Mason

“Military men are dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns for foreign policy.”
Henry Kissinger

“If you are an ordinary person, then you can prepare yourself for war by moving to the countryside and building a farm, but you must take guns with you, as the hordes of starving will be roaming. Also, even though the elite will have their safe havens and specialist shelters, they must be just as careful during the war as the ordinary civilians, because their shelters can still be compromised.”
Henry Kissinger

"We don't let them have ideas. Why would we let them have guns?" Joseph Stalin

The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything.
Joseph Stalin

Governments keep a lot of secrets from their people . . .
Why aren't the people in return allowed to keep secrets
from the government?
PHILIP ZIMMERMAN, DER SPIEGEL

“Some call it Communism, I call it Judaism.”
Rabbi Stephen Weiss

“Anti-Communism is Anti-Semitism.”
Jewish Voice, July - August 1941

Taxing People is Punishing Success
UNKNOWN

There's the rich, the poor, and the tax payers...also known as the middle class. Robert Kiyosaki

The Tax you pay is The Bill for Staying Stupid
Stefan Molyneux


“The modern banking system manufactures money out of nothing. The process is, perhaps, the most astounding piece of sleight of hand that was ever invented. Banks can in fact inflate, mint and un-mint the modern ledger-entry currency.” Major L L B Angus

The few who understand the system will either be so interested in its profits or so dependent on its favours that there will be no opposition from that class, while on the other hand, the great body of the people mentally incapable of comprehending the tremendous advantage that capital derives from the system will bear its burdens without complaint and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical to their interests.
The Rothschild Bros

"Debts must be collected, bonds and mortgages must be foreclosed as rapidly as possible. When, through a process of law, the common people lose their homes they will become more docile and more easily governed through the influence of the strong arm of government, applied by a central power of wealth under control of leading financiers.

This truth is well known among our principal men now engaged in forming an imperialism of Capital to govern the world.

By dividing the voters through the political party system, we can get them to expend their energies in fighting over questions of no importance. Thus by discreet action we can secure for ourselves what has been so well planned and so successfully accomplished."

USA Banker's Magazine, August 25 1924


Cutting Tax Rates stimulates Economic Growth creates more Profit , more Jobs and therefore The Treasury ends up with more Tax Money
UNKNOWN

Taxation is legalized Theft
UNKNOWN

"The Objective of the Bank is not the control of a conflict , it's the control of the debt that a conflict produces . The real value of a conflict , the true value is in the debt that it creates . You control the debt , you control everything . this is THE VERY ESSENCE OF THE BANKING INDUSTRY , to make us all , whether we be nations or individuals , SLAVES TO DEBT " An UNKNOWN Banker

Patriotism is the last refuge... to which the scoundrel clings .... Steal a little and they throw you in jail ..steal a lot and they﻿ make you king ....

Bob Dylan


"Corporations are stealing billions in tax breaks, while the confused, screwed citizenry turn on each other. International corporations have no national allegiance, they care only for profit." Robert Reich


There is NO political answer to a spiritual problem!
Steve Quayle


Political Correctness is a Political Stand Point that does not allow Political Opposition , This is actually The Definition of Dictatorship
Gilad Atzmon

The modern definition of racist is someone who is winning an argument with a liberal
Peter Brimelow


When People lose everything and have nothing left to lose , They Lose It !
GERALD CELENTE

Your Greatest Teacher is Your Last Mistake
DAVID ICKE

The one who Controls the Education System , Controls﻿ Perception UNKNOWN

"The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by﻿ those who watch them without doing anything."

Albert Einstein

In The Left Nothing is Right & in The Right nothing is Left
UNKNOWN


No man escapes when freedom fails; The best men rot in filthy jails. And those that cried 'Appease! Appease!' Are hanged by those they tried to please
UNKNOWN

Freedom is not Free
UNKNOWN

Don't Steal The Government Hates The Competition
Ron Paul

"Buy The Rumor , Sell The Fact " Peter Schiff


You can love your Country and not your Government

Jesse Ventura


" The Government Works for ME , I do not answer to them They Answer to ME "
Glenn Beck

"Tyranny will Come to Your Door in a Uniform "
Alex Jones

"The Government is not The Solution to our Problems , The Government is The Problem "
Ronald Reagan


"The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men." Plato


The world is a﻿ tragedy to those that feel, and a comedy to those that think...Beppe Grillo

"The people should not fear the government for it is the government who should fear the people" UNKNOWN

"If You are looking for solutions to the world's problems , look in the Mirror , You Are The Solution , You have the power as a human being on this planet " UNKNOWN

"They don't control us , We empower them " UNKNOWN

"Serial Killers do on a Small Scale What Governments do on a large one..."

Serial Killer Richard Ramirez

There is a Class War going on in America, & unfortunately, my class is winning." Warren Buffet

"When the people fear their government, there is tyranny; when the government fears the people, there is﻿ liberty."

Thomas Jefferson

"College is a waste of﻿ Money"
Albert Einstein

Schools manufacture people who think that they're smart but they're not.
Robert Kiyosaki

Education is what you learn after you leave School
Robert Kiyosaki

" ‏Schools were designed to create employees for the big corporations."
Robert Kiyosaki

"If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey, he is obligated to do so" Thomas Jefferson

Dissent is the highest form of patriotism
Thomas Jefferson

“True education makes you feel stupid. It makes you realize you have so much more to learn.” Robert Kiyosaki


"One day your life will flash before your eyes. Make sure it's worth watching." - Gerard Way

"Aspire not to have More but to be More "
UNKNOWN

The losers in life think they have all the answers. They can’t learn because they’re too busy telling everyone what they know.
Robert T. Kiyosaki ‏

"Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again. -This time more intelligently." Henry Ford

What You Own Owns You
UNKNOWN

If you expect the government to solve your problems, you have a problem. Robert Kiyosaki

"Those who give up their liberty for more security neither deserve liberty nor security." Benjamin Franklin

"None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free.” - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

"Always trust someone who is seeking the truth , never trust someone who found it" Jordan Maxwell

Be The Change you want to see in The World
UNKNOWN

Failure inspires winners but defeats losers
Robert Kiyosaki ‏

“If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people” A Chinese Proverb

"First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me--and there was no one left to speak for me." UNKNOWN