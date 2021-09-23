A Catastrophic Dollar Collapse Is Threatening To Unleash Hyperinflation In America https://youtu.be/o63yhOitmrk

Thursday, September 23, 2021

A Catastrophic Dollar Collapse Is Threatening To Unleash Hyperinflation In America

The FED is still on an extended holiday. Every day the dollar gets weaker.Just a matter of time till it all collapses... Then 80% of the American service jobs will be worthless, as all the bureaucracy collapses with the Dollar. Outflows from treasuries jumped to $1.3 billion this week. The highest since Feb 2021 - as stagflation trades gathered momentum.The switch will flip very soon. The stock market is losing breadth as a decade of stagflation is likely well in progress and will probably lead to a once-in-a-score huge drop. Only developing market stocks saw some inflow even though we have an all-time high in M2 money supply. Things are looking dire. Stagflation is weak growth along with persistent high inflation. It is usually seen as a particularly vicious period in the economic cycle when very few asset classes perform well. The cost of goods and services rises, and the cost of labor, in turn, rises and drives the cost of goods and services to rise. Be careful. Debt is not income. Third-quarter activity growth is slowing, and while it becomes obvious that the Fed isn't going to taper at the forthcoming FOMC meeting on Sept. 21, gold and silver continue to get hammered for no reason. So it's either our economy is so screwed it can't function without the Fed interventions, or they are just robbing us a little longer till all their hedge fund buddies and Kelly Loeffler can pull out before they pull the rug. Which is it ? It is impossible to have a civil society when the government manipulates everything, every market, every policy, the news, what your children are taught, everything. If you think it over carefully, life was good for the USA up until the moment we started weaponizing the US Dollar. Just after that, President Putin told us we would harm ourselves and he started selling everything dollar. The world would follow up, slowly at first... And here we are, a few years later, with all hell breaking loose. The petrodollar died, and nobody is reporting the story. Saudi Arabia signs a military pact with Russia. Hyperinflation is inevitable. Price controls will hold back the tide for a while but printing trillions after the petrodollar died is just madness!!! Excessive money printing should be criminal. Stealing billions from savers to enable fiscally irresponsible practices is unethical and a sign of premeditated Marxism. We're way past the time when anything could be done about it. It is the end of the empire and they are going to print until the currency is ruined and the elite and their cronies are right now in the process of doing what is always done at the end of empires....raiding the treasury. It is fact without the FED gaming the system with their easy money, the market and bonds would be toast. What happens to the market and bonds when the FED raises interest rates or tapers/ tightens monetary policy? You know all markets/bonds will tank. The party will continue as long as we hold the reserve currency. Those days are numbered. I suspect the IMF will replace the dollar with the SDR, which is a weighted basket of currencies. As of now if that happens, you would take a 30% haircut on your dollar assets. By the time the SDR is adopted as the world reserve currency, you will most likely take a 50-60% haircut on your dollar assets, and hyperinflation will ensue because all those dollars the FED created are no longer needed, and the dollars will come home to roost. We will have to live within our means. This is the game they gave you beginning in the Reagan administration, the beginning of the financialization of the USA as a reaction to the gutting of the rust belt and the slow to develop information age. It is not a mistake that Deng Xiaoping declared it was glorious to be rich in 1978 on the cusp of the USA eventually giving China all the USA's value-added industry so the .One percenters could pillage the USA for more shekels. If you have worked for a living since then, you are a fool because they treated you like one. If you played the new game, you certainly are wealthy, but you better know when and how to get off the train because the last stop is coming up very quickly. Outsourcing and offshoring jobs has been happening for decades, but with the rise of the modern day internet, it's reaching unprecedented heights. You can outsource pretty much anything, and as someone who has worked in the eCommerce field, let me tell you, the majority of these companies/startups use cheap labor from overseas. Anything from copywriters to graphic designers, and data analysts. You name it. A guy I know is in the Real Estate industry and has 25 employees and outsources pretty much everything. Bookkeeping, accounting, customer service, underwriting, and other jobs to workers in the Philippines because he can pay them $3-5 an hour. Meanwhile, he constantly says "no American wants to work." We couldn't compete with the cheap labor that's flooding the country. It's a race to the bottom. So what does this have to do with America not producing anything, you might ask? Well, it's hard to produce and having to compete with a worldwide market. You and I may want to start making American-made t-shirts, but our labor and cost of living will have us price our shirts at $30-50 to see a bit of profit. While, people would argue they could get the same shirt at Walmart for $5-10, made in Vietnam. This is why, if you look at the last 25 years, nothing has really changed in Western countries. 1995 America really isn't any better off than 2021 America, and it can be argued that 2021 America is far worse. Look at the difference between the China of 1995 and the China of 2021. All of the money that could have gone into building better products went into Wall Street speculation. Turing Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and others into multi-trillion dollar corporations. Honestly, though, if all of those companies disappeared tomorrow, it wouldn't even matter. The world's largest company by market cap isn't even close to being essential. Apple produces nothing of value. If you believe they do, then tell me whether or not you can replace your iPhone with a different product and see any drop in productivity. Everything Apple makes can be replaced by hundreds of other products that perform identically. If you ask anyone what they believe is the most important product of the last 20 years, many will say the iPhone. That is very sad considering it is just a Palm Pilot with a cellular modem, which by the way you could buy for the Palm Pilot in 1998. Back in the late 1990s there were all kinds of pocket computers, many more advanced than your current phone for the time period. Then you look at the cars. You can find cars from 2000 that still look like they could be currently sold. Not to mention that a Dodge Charger/Challenger is based on a 1997 Mercedes E class. This won't last much longer since the game has been exposed. When everyone is a momentum trader, a scalper, a futures gambler, a crypto Robo trader, an Fx options trader or a Reddit's swarmer, then there is little room for the big boys to continue their scam. It's all good, though, because this entire fiat Ponzi system has to completely collapse before something more honest and solid can be set up. We all think we have free-market capitalism but in essence, it is nothing of the sort. The entire game board is tilted and skewed in a way that sucks wealth from the poor and unknowing to the wealthy and insiders. The value that currency is supposed to represent is no longer there. It has always been and still is a measure of work/effort on top of which everything else is built. Articles are now written asking why people are no longer eager to work. The complete disconnect between the financial class and the main street is greater than ever before, and it's not coming back. People have sussed this system out and don't want to participate anymore. They'll rather do something fun and rewarding even if that reward is not the same as measured in fiat currency.

