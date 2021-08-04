Weather Events And Drought Are Devastating Agricultural Production All Over The Globe https://youtu.be/OxVdohB2NKw

Did you know that Brazil just had snow for the first time in 64 years? Millions of Brazilians were absolutely thrilled to experience real snow for the very first time in their lives, but the freakishly low temperatures have hit agricultural production really hard at a very sensitive moment. Brazil is one of the largest exporters of corn in the entire world, and at this point corn production is expected to be way below original projections. But for many Americans, the fate of the Arabica bean crop is of far more interest. Higher coffee prices would affect millions upon millions of Americans on a daily basis, and that is why so many people are freaking out about the fact that coffee prices are really starting to spike…
