Wednesday, August 4, 2021

👉Eviction Tsunami Looming -- Millions face Homelessness as Moratorium Ends https://youtu.be/thmBznjP6dU

👉Eviction Tsunami Looming -- Millions face Homelessness as Moratorium Ends https://youtu.be/thmBznjP6dU

Eviction Tsunamy Looming -- Millions face Homelessness as Moratorium Ends THE CLOCK IS TICKING, The EVICTION MORATORIUM IS SET TO EXPIRE.Millions face eviction as moratorium ends Saturday. This is an eviction tsunami. With the federal eviction moratorium expiring over the weekend, some renters are worried they'll soon be without a place to live. Welcome To The Biggest Eviction Horror Show In U.S. History. Filled with displaced people and their assets, I wonder what the streets will look like in the next 90 days. Same for People that have defaulted on their Mortgages. Mortgage moratoriums have ended as well. Millions of homeless coming to a street near you. Many of them lost jobs during the pandemic and had fallen months behind on their rent." They lost their jobs because the government shut down the economy which resulted in a lot of small companies going out of business. And then to compound the problem the government kept extending the unemployment benefits long after opening the economy back up. So that when the few small businesses that survived opened back up they couldn't find anyone willing to work for them. After all why work when you're getting paid not to. And now the few small businesses that survived the shutdown are finally going under also. And then the government again made problems worse by placing a moratorium on rent. So now there are all kinds of business properties and home rental properties that have gone into default and are being bought up by the rich elites for pennies on the dollar. This is exactly what the elitists had in mind. A transfer of wealth and property from the middle class to them. Soon they will own everything and we will own nothing. Mission accomplished. Our government is very evil. They are not looking out for our best interests. They are looking to further enrich themselves at our expense so they can rule over us. Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. You are here for your daily dose of the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Please take a second to hit the like button, hit the subscribe button, and don't forget to also hit the notification bell. Thank You. A Historic eviction crisis looms over America . At least about 3.6 million Americans face the risk of literally being thrown out of their homes as an 11 month-long moratorium on evictions that was put in place due to the pandemic has now expired. Now just hours before the moratorium's expiration the congress erased on Friday to try and extend the ban in a long-shot effort to prevent millions of Americans from being evicted from their homes amidst an ongoing covid 19 surge. The United States's federal moratorium on the eviction of tenants who fell behind on rent during the pandemic is set to expire this weekend. The protection had prevented landlords from evicting tenants who fell behind on their payments during the pandemic. But the US congress has failed to pass a last-minute extension, leaving millions of Americans with the threat of losing their homes, as COVID-19 sees a resurgence across the country. Latest figures from the US census bureau show 10 million Americans are behind in their rent. Not only are these people going to be evicted, many of them do not have an adequate work history to satisfy a landlords application once they are evicted and many have no jobs at all. Lots of lost their careers. You cannot rent a home without a job. The homeless crisis in the US is about to get exponentially worse. Add the soon to be newly evicted to those who can't afford their rent because rent just went up from $100 to $800 a month. The poor people on fixed incomes are going to feel rate increases like a Muhammad Ali punch to the gut. Not good, no matter how you look at it. And anyone asking about these modest landlords that still have to pay their mortgage while getting no rent? The landlords themselves may be going broke! They have expenses of their own. We need to understand that those landlord still have mortgages to pay to and a year and a half of nonpayments is harsh. Many of the rental properties will go to ruin. This happened at a smaller scale in New York City in the 1970's. A year and a half of unemployment or working minimum wage jobs to support yourself and your kids because you got laid off from your career due to covid is also harsh, and the government should be held responsible for every person left homeless. It is not the pandemic that creates the crisis but rather the government’s restrictions and lockdowns. The complete shutdown of society in a failed attempt to stop the virus from spreading sure has had some devastating effects. Few are getting big chunks of the stimulus package ,and many others can't have a roof above their heads what an irony it is! The more lockdowns, the more homeless. The more homeless, the more crime. The more crime, the more disproportionate suffering. The more disproportionate suffering, the more racial division. The more racial division, the more violence. The more violence, the more force justified for control. Most people don't recall the many violent clashes fought by communists and anarchists against the police during the Weimar Republic. Faced with chaos, the human mind cries out for order; and in excess, order naturally gives way to tyranny. Nothing throughout recorded history has ever made the rich so much richer as these lockdowns. Remember that. The restrictions that will cause the coming problems were implemented by the government were and are completely unnecessary improved nothing. Hence the government caused the problem. More likely than not, intentionally with an eye to corporate control of private property and government control of corporate power. It is kinda weird that following a pandemic, huge unemployment, hundreds of thousands occupying graves not homes, astronomical private and public debts from government sponsored degeneracy. There is too much government, corporate and vested financial interest impeding free markets. Too much concentrated wealth and power. Just quit subsidizing vested interests and get out of the way of the building process to allow the building of as much housing as viable, and the affordability part will take care of itself. Most of the real estate and rental affordability problems could be resolved if the Federal Reserve wasn’t intentionally blowing an asset bubble. Same for foreign central banks where their own bubbles (such as in China) incentivize and make it affordable for their citizens to outbid Americans. US government policy also intentionally inflates the price of housing. Housing would be much cheaper without loan guarantees (FNMA, GNMA), bank deposit insurance, tax subsidies, flood insurance, restrictive local zoning. It’s a lot more than Government meddling in the private real estate market. It’s Government meddling in the financial markets, with money being funneled toward Private Equity (Blackstone and others) via behavior control through tax deferment for 4O1k’s and pension plans. Of course the ultimate is FED meddling, creating money from nothing and loaning to insiders at low-interest rates. The bane of Capitalism is concentrated wealth and power. The bane of any free people and free markets is concentrated wealth and power. You combine Corporatism (limited liability and money concentration), with a FED that gets to allocate money and credit and pick winners and losers. You get what we are getting. A financialized nation heading toward a tiered system with a good supply of debt and wage slaves. Exactly what the Masters want. Rent Seekers is an economic term. A college professor is a Rent Seeker as is a government bureaucrat. In short, Rent Seekers are at best parasitic as they seek wealth without contributing to production. When The Rent Seekers are armed with Fiat from Central Banks at 0% interest rate, the substance of an economy will be eaten. The counter balance to this is the “Natural Interest Rate” that connects production and wealth. This rate is 3%. If old dead economist are correct the result will be ugly. This is an old true story. Nothing has been discovered. Broadly speaking There are only producers and consumers in an economy ;period. Rent Seeking is neither good nor bad. It is a simple classification to try to model an economy as to what side of the equilibrium an activity falls. Parasitic behavior arises from the denial of ” The Natural Interest Rate” which is the time value of money. Only the sovereign has the power to deny. The Fed’s mission is to keep the parasitic balls of debt in the air. The equilibrium between consumer, investment, and producer has always been an opportunity to extract wealth without production. This is called government, and it has worked great for them. This process of wealth extraction is carried out by a devious and manipulative cadre of people we call the politician. Seems obvious that while government is assuming responsibility for the flow of consumer income that private enterprise will step in front of them. Inflation would happen, always figured that when the government buys dinner, the vendors raise prices, and the consumers paying cash pony up the difference, but that never really happened. The incentive to be a landlord in the era of rent controls is what exactly! The excess supply comes to market and your bottom line takes a hit. Then the government has to bail you out. The only people who seem to be heading in the right direction are the gold bugs, they know the money is no good. Personally, I am implacably opposed to any open ended unlimited entitlements, whether for the rich or the poor. The most extreme example is what we have with monetary policy and the The Federal Reserve Board Put benefitting the most affluent the most. More generally, the rent moratoriums, mortgage forbearance, and additional unemployment where the government has no clue whether the recipients are in need and doesn’t care either. It doesn’t matter who’s in charge of our government any longer. We are so far gone that a gigantic reset cannot be avoided. You don’t have to go back to the Roman Empire. Go back 100 years. We are like the Austrian/Hungarian Empire in 1912/1913/1914. Every institution in our country is corrupt and rotting from the inside out. Read Jeffrey Wawrow’s excellent book “The Mad Catastrophe”, a detailed accounting of what happened there taken from accurate sourcing from his ancestors and historical records. Everything that happened there is happening here in the USA. America is now an oligarchy with a few at the top, a vast underclass, and an eviscerated and ever-shrinking middle class. In America, the top 1% now own nearly 40% of the nation’s wealth. The wealth distribution in the United States has more in common with an emerging economy like Mexico or Brazil. Many landlords are already leaving the rental business. That's why they came up with the moratorium in the first place. Do you think they did this because they cared about the little guy? No, they did it, so a lot of property owners would lose their property and free up a lot of real estates. But the property won't be handed over to the government. The banks that own the property will sell it to their rich elite friends for pennies on the dollar. People like Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg just to name a few. Like Klaus Schwab said "We will own nothing and be happy". We being the little people. This was The Atlantis Report. Please Like. Share. Leave me a comment. Subscribe. And please take some time to subscribe to my backup channels, I do upload videos there too. You'll find the links in the description box. You will also find a PayPal link if you want to make a donation. Thank you wholeheartedly to all those of you who have already donated. Stay safe , sane, and healthy friends!

The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.” Henry Kissinger


once a standing army is established, in any country, the people lose their liberty.”
George Mason

“Military men are dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns for foreign policy.”
Henry Kissinger

“If you are an ordinary person, then you can prepare yourself for war by moving to the countryside and building a farm, but you must take guns with you, as the hordes of starving will be roaming. Also, even though the elite will have their safe havens and specialist shelters, they must be just as careful during the war as the ordinary civilians, because their shelters can still be compromised.”
Henry Kissinger

"We don't let them have ideas. Why would we let them have guns?" Joseph Stalin

The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything.
Joseph Stalin

Governments keep a lot of secrets from their people . . .
Why aren't the people in return allowed to keep secrets
from the government?
PHILIP ZIMMERMAN, DER SPIEGEL

“Some call it Communism, I call it Judaism.”
Rabbi Stephen Weiss

“Anti-Communism is Anti-Semitism.”
Jewish Voice, July - August 1941

Taxing People is Punishing Success
UNKNOWN

There's the rich, the poor, and the tax payers...also known as the middle class. Robert Kiyosaki

The Tax you pay is The Bill for Staying Stupid
Stefan Molyneux


“The modern banking system manufactures money out of nothing. The process is, perhaps, the most astounding piece of sleight of hand that was ever invented. Banks can in fact inflate, mint and un-mint the modern ledger-entry currency.” Major L L B Angus

The few who understand the system will either be so interested in its profits or so dependent on its favours that there will be no opposition from that class, while on the other hand, the great body of the people mentally incapable of comprehending the tremendous advantage that capital derives from the system will bear its burdens without complaint and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical to their interests.
The Rothschild Bros

"Debts must be collected, bonds and mortgages must be foreclosed as rapidly as possible. When, through a process of law, the common people lose their homes they will become more docile and more easily governed through the influence of the strong arm of government, applied by a central power of wealth under control of leading financiers.

This truth is well known among our principal men now engaged in forming an imperialism of Capital to govern the world.

By dividing the voters through the political party system, we can get them to expend their energies in fighting over questions of no importance. Thus by discreet action we can secure for ourselves what has been so well planned and so successfully accomplished."

USA Banker's Magazine, August 25 1924


Cutting Tax Rates stimulates Economic Growth creates more Profit , more Jobs and therefore The Treasury ends up with more Tax Money
UNKNOWN

Taxation is legalized Theft
UNKNOWN

"The Objective of the Bank is not the control of a conflict , it's the control of the debt that a conflict produces . The real value of a conflict , the true value is in the debt that it creates . You control the debt , you control everything . this is THE VERY ESSENCE OF THE BANKING INDUSTRY , to make us all , whether we be nations or individuals , SLAVES TO DEBT " An UNKNOWN Banker

Patriotism is the last refuge... to which the scoundrel clings .... Steal a little and they throw you in jail ..steal a lot and they﻿ make you king ....

Bob Dylan


"Corporations are stealing billions in tax breaks, while the confused, screwed citizenry turn on each other. International corporations have no national allegiance, they care only for profit." Robert Reich


There is NO political answer to a spiritual problem!
Steve Quayle


Political Correctness is a Political Stand Point that does not allow Political Opposition , This is actually The Definition of Dictatorship
Gilad Atzmon

The modern definition of racist is someone who is winning an argument with a liberal
Peter Brimelow


When People lose everything and have nothing left to lose , They Lose It !
GERALD CELENTE

Your Greatest Teacher is Your Last Mistake
DAVID ICKE

The one who Controls the Education System , Controls﻿ Perception UNKNOWN

"The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by﻿ those who watch them without doing anything."

Albert Einstein

In The Left Nothing is Right & in The Right nothing is Left
UNKNOWN


No man escapes when freedom fails; The best men rot in filthy jails. And those that cried 'Appease! Appease!' Are hanged by those they tried to please
UNKNOWN

Freedom is not Free
UNKNOWN

Don't Steal The Government Hates The Competition
Ron Paul

"Buy The Rumor , Sell The Fact " Peter Schiff


You can love your Country and not your Government

Jesse Ventura


" The Government Works for ME , I do not answer to them They Answer to ME "
Glenn Beck

"Tyranny will Come to Your Door in a Uniform "
Alex Jones

"The Government is not The Solution to our Problems , The Government is The Problem "
Ronald Reagan


"The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men." Plato


The world is a﻿ tragedy to those that feel, and a comedy to those that think...Beppe Grillo

"The people should not fear the government for it is the government who should fear the people" UNKNOWN

"If You are looking for solutions to the world's problems , look in the Mirror , You Are The Solution , You have the power as a human being on this planet " UNKNOWN

"They don't control us , We empower them " UNKNOWN

"Serial Killers do on a Small Scale What Governments do on a large one..."

Serial Killer Richard Ramirez

There is a Class War going on in America, & unfortunately, my class is winning." Warren Buffet

"When the people fear their government, there is tyranny; when the government fears the people, there is﻿ liberty."

Thomas Jefferson

"College is a waste of﻿ Money"
Albert Einstein

Schools manufacture people who think that they're smart but they're not.
Robert Kiyosaki

Education is what you learn after you leave School
Robert Kiyosaki

" ‏Schools were designed to create employees for the big corporations."
Robert Kiyosaki

"If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey, he is obligated to do so" Thomas Jefferson

Dissent is the highest form of patriotism
Thomas Jefferson

“True education makes you feel stupid. It makes you realize you have so much more to learn.” Robert Kiyosaki


"One day your life will flash before your eyes. Make sure it's worth watching." - Gerard Way

"Aspire not to have More but to be More "
UNKNOWN

The losers in life think they have all the answers. They can’t learn because they’re too busy telling everyone what they know.
Robert T. Kiyosaki ‏

"Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again. -This time more intelligently." Henry Ford

What You Own Owns You
UNKNOWN

If you expect the government to solve your problems, you have a problem. Robert Kiyosaki

"Those who give up their liberty for more security neither deserve liberty nor security." Benjamin Franklin

"None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free.” - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

"Always trust someone who is seeking the truth , never trust someone who found it" Jordan Maxwell

Be The Change you want to see in The World
UNKNOWN

Failure inspires winners but defeats losers
Robert Kiyosaki ‏

“If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people” A Chinese Proverb

"First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me--and there was no one left to speak for me." UNKNOWN