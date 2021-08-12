This is Why The Dollar's Reserve Currency Status Won't Last Forever https://youtu.be/fEeqJ9tYqfg

The Federal Reserve and the confederation of central banks which follow Chair Powell and his lieutenants at the Eccles Building have flooded the world with fiat script which is only limited by Keynesians' and modern monetary theorists' imaginations. In this flurry of metaphorical printing, one country, Russia, has loaded its central bank balance sheet not with the speculation de jour, bitcoin, but instead with the barbaric relic gold.
