Big Brother Wants To Control It All https://youtu.be/v9Wrr3xui5U

The idea expressed in the title of this article dovetails with the view of many global elites that think they can sell the idea the world will be a better place without so much inequality. Sadly, simply giving people the illusion they have a choice is enough to quell the desire for freedom in most people. This is a promise easily broken. Often the choice we are given is akin to choosing the shade of grey that you find least objectionable. Turning our attention to some of the ideas and vision the World Economic Forum (WEF) has floated should heighten our concern. A powerful one became visible when WEF public relations released a video entitled: “8 Predictions for the World in 2030. Its 2030 agenda offers a telling glimpse into what the technocratic elite has in store for the rest of us. The "By 2030 You'll Own Nothing And Be Happy" message is one of total control and reduced choice cloaked in the promise of, you will be taken care of.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment