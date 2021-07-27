We Cannot Have Low Interest Rates and Robust Growth https://youtu.be/x9QIQYwUtp8

Central banks should know by now that you cannot have negative interest rates with low bond yields and strong growth. One or the other. Central banks have chosen low bond yields at any cost, despite all the evidence of stagnation ahead. This creates enormous problems and perverse incentives.
