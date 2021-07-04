This is Why The Fed Cannot End Quantitative Easing https://youtu.be/gPKQvB4lWHs

If the Fed tapers QE, it may reveal waning appetite for long-term treasuries The Treasury may have used its cash balance reserve to anchor inflation expectations If inflation persists, the Fed may have to increase rather than decrease QE Note: By definition, inflation is an expansion of the money supply. In this article, inflation will be used interchangeably with rising prices (usually as a result of money supply expansion)
