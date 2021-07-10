The True History of Money And Central Banks https://youtu.be/koLs8kktZgU

We are approaching a critical turning point in the history of financial systems. Since the Great Financial Crisis, central banks have exerted control over the financial markets through their QE-programs and plan to extend their influence over the monetary system through the introduction of national digital currencies. Opposing forces include, as usual, those of financial innovation, which include independent cryptocurrencies. In the June issue of our Q-Review series, we will delve deep into the world of digital currencies and the future of monetary systems. To accompany our report, we intend to publish a series of blogs which examine the long history of monetary and financial systems. Today we will start with a brief summary of the history of money.
