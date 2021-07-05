RV Living is The Future for Americans https://youtu.be/XIJuFQP2OFU

Traveling in a small RV gives those wishing to roll across America many options and choices that are not available to most travelers. Most people agree that size matters. A slew of smaller coaches are now being offered which allows the owners a great deal of freedom. This is one of the fastest-growing segments of an exploding market bolstered by people wanting to get out of their homes and cities but hesitant to leave the country due to travel restrictions. The strong demand for RVs is coming from both the baby boomers and millennials. RV sales have hit record highs over the past year as Americans have been out rediscovering national parks, small towns, and friendly rural communities.
