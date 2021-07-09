Imminent Stagnation to Follow Government’s Trillion Dollar Stimulus https://youtu.be/rCAE1W51Ygk

The US government has pumped trillions of stimulus dollars into the US economy giving us a massive sugar high. It felt good at the moment, but after the initial rush, you always experience a crash. It looks as if we’re already coming down off the high. May retail sales disappointed, dropping 1.3% after big stimulus-fueled gains in March and April. Meanwhile, over the last two weeks, weekly unemployment claims have jumped back above 400,000.
