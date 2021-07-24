Global Weather Patterns Are Going Completely Nuts https://youtu.be/IcYAzf9tGEs

Our planet is going through extreme changes that are unlike anything we have ever seen before, and global weather patterns are going completely insane as a result. Last winter, record cold temperatures were being shattered all over the globe and we were witnessing snowfall totals that were absolutely crazy in many areas. Now summer has arrived in the northern hemisphere, and extreme weather events are making headlines every single day. This month alone, we have witnessed apocalyptic flooding in western Europe and China, a massive fire in Oregon has burned an area larger than the entire city of Los Angeles, and Brazil has announced to the world that it will have crop losses that are “historic” in nature. All throughout history there have been natural disasters, but these days we are faced with an endless series of droughts, floods, heat waves, mudslides, wildfires and crop failures. If you think that there is an “easy solution” to this crisis, you are just being delusional. Weather patterns are permanently shifting, and nothing will ever be the same again.
