👉Get your Money Out of The Banks Now Something BAD is Brewing in the Economy https://youtu.be/LJcxGDFKv5Q

Get your Money Out of The Banks Now Something BAD is Brewing in the Economy The Fed and banks are creating trillions out of thin air and giving to their buddies at 0% interest rates. They are pumping the stock markets and real estate like the Energizer Bunny but at the same time capping gold & silver with a constant and never-ending mudslide of blind naked shorts. The club and insiders play along with this game because as Catherine Austin Fitts explains, this is part of the Great Reset. Rip away the veil to reveal the serpent's rigged scales and deceitful weight, a currency pyramid scheme of unlimited, created debts, which debases the legal tender of the Nation in a pernicious fraud, while enslaving humanity and destroying the future. The government will NEVER repay that $30 TRILLION. Remember, the federal debt isn't registered against you and me: it's against our grandchildren and their grandchildren. What is happening is the permanent enslavement of future generations. The debt will be hyperinflated away. Your grandchildren won't be paying it back. Instead they'll be living in a third-world country that no longer has the world's reserve currency. But as long as money is printed and it finds its way into the major index funds, nothing matters to the Fed and the government. The US consumer is much closer to 40% of the US economy and most of that spending is tightly controlled by the government. Government accounts for about 60% of the US economy. Seniors aren't spending so much, and our population has been aging. Nobody worked last year, and nobody seems to be interested in working in 2021, either. They're spending Fed-printed helicopter money.Then, too, much of that Fed phony money is being sent out via social programs, military budgets, and on and on. Consumption that is in mostly luxury goods and services is usually followed by a crash, as people will party until they drop. That is why the Big Crash that we all remember is called the crash of 1929. All indications were that the market was over valued and running on hot air (no steam, i.e. the fire was consuming the boiler) in 1928 into 1929. Then the economy crashed and there was no money for production of durable goods as there were no sales, services crashed also, but not until the money supply ran dry, but in this case with an economy that is overly services based and the Fed printing wildly and buying into the stock exodus; there is no need for the retired consumer to feel the need to re-invest into real dividend-paying and crash resident investment.Except those that see and perhaps are forcing this crash (Bill Gates buying farmland as 50% of what is produced goes into chemical and fuel products). This crash really starts in about four years as the result of the S-shaped spike protein running its course. The average age of life will then drop well below the early retirement age of 62 and initially mostly with those that are unhealthy and on the government dole in that pre-retirement age. We working our hump off to make money, and they are printing billions to hand out for free. It is obvious who is in control. The socialist went all in with this pandemic as cover to pound their spikes into this country. It is not going to be easy to keep people working their hump offs when they look around and see others getting everything for free. This system is not sustainable. When it all falls apart, the do-nothing check cashers will have no skills to survive. Welfare creates dependence, and dependency is a weakness. The weak will be the first to be eliminated as the population is reduced from 8 billion to fewer than 500 million. The great reset is coming, ready or not. It's clear they'll just keep printing so stocks will keep pumping. But I see a natural barrier here: if they continue to print and prices of everything raises and poor people couldn't buy food anymore, while those will make 95% of the people so we talk about 7 billion people here.What would happen? Some sick form of UBI. The Fed Bank is now 95% of the economy. Why pretend it is otherwise? They are creating TRILLIONS of dollars out of thin air and holding rates negative. This has led to the largest bubbles in stocks and housing in HISTORY. Millions own nothing and borrow to buy more Made in China junk and houses and vehicles, and boats and toys. Any weakness is met by even more Fed money creation. The government will NEVER repay that $30 TRILLION debt and can NEVER balance the budget. The ONLY thing that MIGHT bring the party to an end is soaring inflation, and they may just print even more. Massive debts are ignored, or the politicians just say it is good for the economy. TRILLIONS of more debt are on the way. Why would anyone sell their stocks when the Fed Bank stands behind them? Any selling is met by furious dip-buying. The bears have been gored for over a decade thanks to the Fed bankers. The Fed has bought up junk bonds to support failing companies and will buy stocks (ETFs) when needed. Millions see their 4O1Ks soar month after month and don't care how the money was created or by whom. Millions of others are getting government payments every month. Stock buybacks and profits from the fools spending their stimmy checks on useless trash drive the markets ever higher. Only a real pandemic or World War 3 or an asteroid can derail this debt-driven spending party. The reset will only come because of World War 3. Nothing else. Even a perceived global pandemic with GDP crushed Worldwide by 50% only saw new highs! Cash will be abolished, will start with limits on size of cash payments (today's suggestion in Europe: no more than 10000 Euro), and certain bills will be forbidden (1000 Swiss Francs and 500 Euro notes exist, are legal tender but either not allowed for payment or, in the case of the Swiss Franc, not every shop takes them). This is all, of course, to fight money laundering and crime. Just like the other things are done for your own safety and protection. This is all so transparent it is vomit-inducing. And still there is a huge part of the population that do not see this for what it is. The dumbest animals on earth are the humans. Get your Money Out of The Banks Now. Banks have No Liquidity, this is 2008 all over again. The Liquidity shortage is getting worse by the day. The banks were unwilling or unable to lend on a collateralized basis, even with the promise of large risk-free profits. This behavior reveals something very important about the banking system and points to the end of market stimulus that has been around for the past decade. Interbank borrowing is the engine that allows the financial system to run smoothly. Banks routinely borrow and lend to each other on an overnight basis to ensure that all banks have ample funds to meet daily cash flow needs and that banks with excess funds can earn interest on them. Literally, years go by with no problems in the interbank markets and not a mention in the media. Before the 16th of September , a premium of 25 to 50 basis points versus Fed Funds would have enticed a mob of financial institutions to lend money via the repo markets. On the 16th, many multiples of that premium were not enticing enough. Most likely there was an unexpected cash crunch that left banks and/or financial institutions underfunded. The media has talked up the corporate tax date and a large Treasury bond settlement date as potential reasons. We are not convinced by either excuse as they were easily forecastable weeks in advance. Regardless of what caused the liquidity crunch, we do know that in aggregate, banks did not have the capacity to lend money. Given the capacity, they would have done so in a New York minute and at much lower rates. To highlight the enormity of the aberration, consider the following: Since 2006, the average daily difference between the overnight GC repo rate and the Fed Funds effective rate was .025%. Three standard deviations or 99.5% of the observances should have a spread of .56% or less. 8% is a bewildering 42 standard deviations from the average, or simply impossible assuming a traditional bell curve. On September 16, 2019, when overnight repo traded at 7%-8%. If banks truly had excess reserves, they would have lent some of that excess into the repo market, and rates would never have gotten close to 7-8%. It seems logical that banks would have been happy to lend on a collateralized basis at 3%, much less 7-8%, when their alternative, leaving excess reserves to the Fed, would have earned them 2.25%. Further confirmation that something was amiss occurred on September 17th, 2019, when the Fed Funds effective rate was above the upper end of the Fed’s target range of 2-2.25% at the time. This marked the first time the Fed Funds rate traded above its target since 2008. Everything I am seeing over time is telling me the markets - ALL markets, even Bitcoin - are completely captured and manipulated things. This means they can go up when the Fed and International Banks wants it to and down as well. There is no more price discovery anywhere. This also means that they will control the timing in which the markets begin their precipitous fall and be ready with their Draconian control mechanisms for the take over in their New World Order. It's all part of The Plan. It will be no accident when it happens. Nobody is coming out of the inevitable crash with anything. There is NO effing way out of this ! Of course China and Russia have not been hoarding massive amounts of GOLD for nothing ! Gold is financial kryptonite to the central banksters. It's why they have huge shorts and keep pounding it down! The time is NIGH! The truth is 99% of investors will be blindsided when it comes, and the societal chaos is going to terrify everyone. America is fat, lazy, complacent, and due for a major reset. What we need is confrontation and hard decisions, and survival. Not this weak soy boy consume junkie slave banking whore life. Disconnecting from the banking mothership is the mission for me and from all the sheepish people. I got in touch with fine people, that's my bet for the future. 