👉Economic Pain and Misery Just Started -- Unemployment, Debt, Poverty, Stock Market, Skyrocketing https://youtu.be/iZc5aLoKJjA

Economic Pain and Misery Just Started -- Unemployment, Debt, Poverty,Homelessness,Stock Market, Skyrocketing Times are good! Trillions in deficit, runaway social programs, I mean "social infrastructure investment", 20 million workers drawing unemployment benefits - yet unemployment rate is reported as only 2% points higher than 2 years ago when the economy was reported to be performing better than any time during previous 50+ years; material shortage of all types; highest inflation in 50 years; highest budget deficit in history of the modern world .... things are indeed good! Remember the 80's song ... future is so bright I have to wear sunglasses. Technically we've been in a depression since 2008. The pandemic just accelerated the final unwinding. Who the heck could have ever guessed that a pandemic would have been the pin to prick this bubble. We're going back to the ways of our grandparents: saving more, little debt, multigenerational households, resourcefulness, and self-reliance. Simplification: The strong will survive. The weak have been spoon-fed by the government and will not do well. Dang the virus! Everything was rock solid until that pesky bug showed up. Now the financial system is going to need another bazillion-dollar liquidity infusion from the Federal Reserve. The whole American economic system is very predatory and unforgiving and doesn't have any resilience when something disrupts it. In the end, it's the poor people who suffer, and most Americans could give a damn. It is a very poor system by any measure. The system was designed by the elites, for the sole benefit of the elites. 99.9 % of the population has been screwed every which way, and those that control the issue of money simply get more wealthy and powerful. To end the Fed, one has got to bring down their masters. The Banksters are a gang of criminals - they are the head of that snake. We the people, are definitely screwed! You don't pay your car loan; they take it. You don't pay your country's loans; they take it. Here is the kicker; they bought the country with the paper they print. Why have we Americans allowed this to happen? Our forefathers properly warned us. Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. You are here for your daily dose of the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Please take a second to hit the like button, hit the subscribe button, and don't forget to also hit the notification bell. Thank You. Their intent is to destroy America, Americans, and the dollar, and they're doing a great job of it. If you can, grow your food, inside and outside. Things are going to get rough. This wasn't due to the pandemic. This was happening since we left gold in 1971 and accelerated through this century. The economy has been ridden with massive waste, fraud, and debt for at least the last 30 years, but it just keeps ticking along. It used to be that stupid decision were avoided because they had consequences, and one of those was going broke. There's apparently no longer any need for caution, saving, obeying laws, responsibility, rationality, or any of those other American characteristics that are so out fashion in our brave new world. We learned nothing from the 2008 warning and instead just doubled down on the gambling. And it's roared into the stratosphere since then. The derivatives debt pit is bottomless. And the FED's now drowning in a tsunami of confetti "money." No government official or banker who lived during the 1930s ever publicly admitted they were going through a Great Depression. Only after it ended was the term coined. So don't expect any evil politician or banker to use the term at present, which of course, is why so many will suffer now as then. Always the need for pollyanna positivity, V-shaped recovery, and 'sun will come out, tomorrow' . And that's why so many lose everything during these events. Most are sheep, and they will get fleeced. The bubble building up in the stock market today is more significant than the 2008 bubble. But the sources are the same. It is artificial low-interest rates and QE. The FED is responsible for the rise in the stock market. The Fed is printing money that is going right into the stock market. In 2019 the corporate earning actually declined slightly, yet the stock market was up like 30 percent. If we really had a good economy, you would have expected the corporate earnings to reflect that. The FEd is doing today More QE than anytime before. This is QE extra . Inflation keeping at higher rates, FED slowly going to pull out liquidity, markets near all time highs (with small upside towards end of year).. in past a drop of 10%-15% was common after a big run, in which inflation persisted on a high level. By year end higher, mid term there has to be a major correction (not bear market). A bear market can only happen if the FED wants it to happen (pull the plug). Interest that needs to be paid back on these created deposits is ever so conveniently left out of that equation. And that interest creates new debt as it comes due. Banksters thought they created the perpetual-motion money machine. Debt money creates more debt money by its very nature. Until the debts are not honored. Debt money deflation means the free ride is over for banksters. They will do everything in their power to prevent deflation. Right now, everywhere two or more banksters gather, they are trying to figure out how to print more borrowers. Some will embrace zero or negative lending rates just to keep the carousel spinning a bit longer in the hopes of getting out themselves before the crash. If any of those guys are watching this video, sign me up for a few billion, non-recourse, naturally. The official unemployment rate of 6% is absolutely hilarious. 100% fake. It is probably more like 25%. Sixty million people are collecting unemployment benefits, out of a total 150 million maximum working-age population. How does this work out to be 6 percent unemployment in anyone's math? Unless it is the new math that we hear so much about and is being taught in $100k a year universities. It seems more like the actual unemployment of working-age Americans is closer to 30 percent than 6 percent. According to the labor dept's own statistics, new applications for unemployment assistance exceeded 1 million a week for over 19 weeks straight. At the onset of COVID, it was well over 3 million per week. Ten percent would mean 15 million people are collecting unemployment. It seems the government has also adopted the new math. Forty percent is the new 10 percent. It's as much of a fraud as is a hedonic adjustment in the calculation of inflation. Unemployed people are those still desperately looking for a job; you don't count those who have given up (not that this makes sense anywhere). If anyone thinks employment has made any significant recovery,he is smoking something. Every week shows more and more businesses closing or downsizing. Something like 25% of the vaunted 1.8 million was in temporary census-taker jobs that will go away very quickly. The big three airlines alone are talking layoffs in the tens of thousands each. The Port of LA reported that container cargo shipping is way, way down. In California, I believe something one million people that filed unemployment claims have not had their claims processed. Because of that, it's likely that those one million people aren't in the unemployment statistics. Sure, a lot of people are working from home, but if there really was an "impressive" recovery in employment, why am I able to drive on the Bayshore Freeway from the mid-Peninsula to San Francisco at the morning rush hour without once tapping the brakes! Why, during a Friday afternoon rush hour, can I go into Foster City from San Mateo, a trip that pre-CoVid could take 45 minutes to go about 4 miles, in about 10 minutes? It's because there is a shitload of people that are NOT working, and because of the lunatic governor of this state, they aren't going to be working any time soon. The real economy has not been in good shape for a long time. The stock market has been an illusion that working stiffs hoped they could stagger across the finish line, and their stock retirements would solve their problems. Millions were already on the edge of bankruptcy long before the pandemic. They paid a grossly inflated price for a rapidly depreciating asset like a house. Prices have been falling for 18 months now. In hard times of the past, people always had some option to try and make it through. Work more hours, get a second job, the wife or even the kids get jobs. Hustle, hustle anything to pay the bills and survive. Today the Government is actually telling people they can't work. How many government employees have been labeled as 'non-essential' and lost their salary? Zero. I cannot get my head around this. They are going to destroy the economy with no answer as to how it will magically start back up like it was before. It makes people believe in conspiracies because no one could be this stupid, but they are. Stocks are not the real economy - both have been propped up by Trillions in debt for 12 years. It's another harvest. The first one didn't rape enough sheeple. This one will hurt. We are now at the point when the Fed needs to crash the "markets" each time Treasury issues another Trillion in Treasuries. The markets can remain insane longer than you can stay sane. The central banking system is a money-laundering system for the people in the right places. Utopia and its roasted leper pecker over a burn barrel. Maybe then they will understand frugality and conservativism. Probably not. More freebies! More POLICE STATE SAFETY! When people can't even do the right things for their own survival, how in the hell do these Marxists expect people to do the right things for the alleged whole? The absurdity is breathtaking. Politicians and federal reserve sociopaths should be quarantined for life to ensure the survival of the human race. Politicians and federal reserve sociopaths caused this depression, but sadly, they won't be held to account. The fed injected trillions of dollars into the economy, an already bankrupted the country, and people think this is going to end well! Anybody who thinks this is going to end well should just drink the same aquarium cleaner that idiot drank in an attempt to save his life. So many people’s unemployment has run or is running out, and their jobs are not back yet. The economy was tanking before the pandemic hit. The shutdown and its trillions of extra dollars spent will make the crash all the more biggly. Even before the pandemic, over 50,000 retail stores had closed their doors forever and gone bankrupt. Then along came the virus to make matters even worse. Our nation's malls and shopping centers had a growing number of vacant stores from long before this virus hit. Gold is a manipulated market. Those prices are the result of interventionism, not a stable currency. The real remaining prop of the dollar is the fact that it is still the primary currency for oil purchases, forcing anyone who wants oil to "buy" dollars. That's why China, Russia, et al., are so eager to set up systems for settling petro transactions in their own currencies. The Fed can buy the f'n dip anytime they want. All trades are winners when you buy with counterfeit money. Even when you sell for a 90% loss (On paper), it's all still a win. We need to End the Fed Before The Fed ends America. This was The Atlantis Report. Please Like. Share. Leave me a comment. Subscribe. And please take some time to subscribe to my backup channels, I do upload videos there too. You'll find the links in the description box. You will also find a PayPal link if you want to make a donation. Thank you wholeheartedly to all those of you who have already donated. Stay safe and healthy friends!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment