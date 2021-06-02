Wednesday, June 2, 2021

👉The Era of The Dollar’s Exorbitant Privileges Coming to an End as it Continues to Slide to Zero ! https://youtu.be/EClMyRnE-H8

👉The Era of The Dollar’s Exorbitant Privileges Coming to an End as it Continues to Slide to Zero ! https://youtu.be/EClMyRnE-H8

The Era of The Dollar’s Exorbitant Privileges Coming to an End as it Continues to Slide to Zero As America's economy continues to implode from within, The era of the dollar’s exorbitant privilege as the world’s primary reserve currency is coming to an end. The US living standards are about to be squeezed as never before. We import everything, and the only things we export are wars, mortgage-backed securities, And The US Dollar. Our nation's wealth is being drained drop by drop because our government continues to mount record deficits. The security of our country depends on the fiscal integrity of our government, and we're throwing it away. The Contraction of GDP is currently WORSE than that of the Great Depression, which then stood at 33 %. TODAY, contraction of GDP stands at 50 %. We can safely conclude that we have entered into the GREATEST Depression, EVER! Our national debt is going to eventually catch up with us, and it will be painful for all, and this has been a long time coming. Just how much money do you think The Fed can print without other countries balking at buying our over-inflated notes! The world is also tired of the US threatening to ruin their economy by the Dollar if they don't tow the US line. Gold-backed currencies, decentralized cryptocurrencies and trading commodity for commodity is the way around that. Settlement in the US Dollar has dropped in recent years when it hits fifty percent. Its days as the world's trading currency are over. The Federal Reserve Note is a Debt-based Pyramid Scheme. Other nations no longer purchase our bonds (debt). The record of History proves that paper currencies always end up hitting their intrinsic value of ZERO! We are well on our way. The weaponization of the dollar and the US banking system is why the dollar is weakening. Add to that the fed printing trillions and the government borrowing trillions to prop up the markets. Factor in also, record and historical debt loads. The Fed and the Fed system of banks are now the major and almost sole purchaser of US bonds. The US financial system is taking money out of its left pocket to put it in its right pocket. Are you expecting a "V" or a "W" recovery? Forget about it! It's going to be an "S" and no recovery for the Markets. Get out now - it's a sucker's market. All short term Fed-induced liquidity. Oil stocks will drop back to half of the previous lows. The Fed is pumping money into the stock market to make people think things are great. Wake up! It's all smoke and mirrors. The equity value of stocks is less than meaningless. 2008 should have taught EVERYONE that. Thanks to the financial propaganda-press, the divergent curves of the stock market and the REAL American economy have been studiously ignored by most - at their, and everyone else's, peril. We are in trouble as a nation. Congress has to stop spending us into deficit. This has been going on for almost 40 years, and the government borrowing escalated dangerously after the 2008 recession. Our whole monetary system is dishonest, as it is debt-based. Our debt is over 28 TRILLION. There are 8 billion people in the world. That means every man, woman, and child on the planet would need to pay $3,500 in order to pay off America's debt. Think about that. It means we will never be able to dig ourselves out. The dollar is already devaluing. Have you not bought anything lately? Grocery prices are way more than they were. It is only the beginning, as the more the national debt increases, the less the dollar is worth. The so-called "dollar privilege" is largely responsible for the erosion of the middle class in the USA. It did wonders for the 1%, no so much for the 99%. The "Walmart effect." The average Joe standard of living has been stagnant for decades but not the top 1%. As a matter of fact, the top 1% incomes have gone 10000s % for decades. We've got to worry about the world not wanting the dollar anymore, which will mean hyperinflation like Venezuela. We can’t print endless money and not say hey, how about we start paying it back. We are right now 30 percent Stimulus in the GDP. Billionaires are burping with borrowed taxpayers' money. It’s time for hard love when it comes to budgeting. The collapse of our economy is inevitable. How can you live at home with borrowing more than you make? That’s the USA right now. Living on credit is never a good thing. For far too long, the US has benefited from the unfair advantage of being the reserve currency of the world, printing dollars with impunity all at the expense of the rest of the world, which has granted such largesse for the sake of economic efficiency. The US leveraged its reserve currency status by demanding that oil can only be traded with the US Dollar hence the petro-dollar monopoly. This has not only allowed the US to spend five times more on its military than Europe and China combined but enabled it to meddle in other countries' affairs through invasion, toppling democratically elected governments, and bombing innocent civilians suspected of terrorism. The Trillions, being pumped into the economy by the Fed, are being subsidized by the rest of the world as their dollar reserves decrease in value due to flood of US Dollar entering the markets. At some point, this house of cards will come crashing down, and it will be caused by US greed and lack of fiscal discipline. The Fed’s decade-old grand experiment of creating trillions of dollars of debt used primarily to enrich the top 5% wage earners, wall st banks and insurance companies, and the well connected like warren buffet has finally reached the point where the end game is in sight which is a collapsing, crushing debt bomb. Now its taking hundreds of billions, even Trillions every day, to keep the bubble market inflated. The saddest part of this is the vast majority of politicians, and business leaders who should understand the implications of this shift and are in positions to address it are all worried about their next election or quarterly report. The dollar is declining now. That's why stock prices are up: when priced in dollars, stock prices have been declining as the dollar's value shrinks. Once the dollar is dethroned, there will be no world reserve currency. Each nation will have to back their own currency in Gold or direct trade commodities. A world reserve currency allows for abuse by the issuing nation. The USA was able to scam the world for 50 years, so its time to get back to real money and see the real price of things again. The selloff of the US dollar has already begun. Big changes are coming. It is going to be beautiful. All government-issued fiat has failed 100% in history. The US Dollar will be no different. Hedge the dollar and buy tangible assets YOU own, and have no debt tied to your name. Gold, Silver, land, bitcoin. Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. You are here for your daily dose of the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Please take a second to hit the like button, hit the subscribe button, and don't forget to also hit the notification bell. Thank You. The Federal Reserve was created on December 23, 1913, when President Woodrow Wilson signed the Federal Reserve Act into law. It is a conglomeration of the Big Private Bankers. Those Banks run the currency show - control it all through the Fed then, to the Government! The biggest con job EVER in history! Despite these warnings, Woodrow Wilson signed the 1913 Federal Reserve Act. A few years later, he wrote: “I am the most unhappy man. I have unwittingly ruined my country. A great industrial nation is controlled by its system of credit. Our system of credit is concentrated. The growth of the nation, therefore, and all our activities are in the hands of a few men. We have come to be one of the worst ruled, one of the most completely controlled and dominated governments in the civilized world no longer a Government by free opinion, no longer a Government by conviction and the vote of the majority, but a Government by the opinion and duress of a small group of dominant men.” On June 4, 1963, JFK ordered the printing of Treasury dollar bills instead of Federal Reserve notes (Executive Order 11110). He also ordered that once these had been printed, the Federal Reserve notes would be withdrawn, and the Treasury bills put into circulation. A few months later (November 22, 1963), he was killed in broad daylight in front of the whole world. One week before Dallas, he made that famous speech where he talked about a highly secretive group of powerful people he was going to expose, and with the help of The American people, he intended to spoil their plans. The FIRST thing LBJ did when he took office was to abolish the Treasury Dollar printing operation. And all of this bearly reported at the time. BTW LBJ created and pushed through the Great Society welfare state, which is directly responsible for where we are today. And one of Johnson’s first acts as President was to repeal order 11110. Forty-four nations agreed in 1944 at Breton Woods to use the US dollar, backed by gold as the reserve currency for international trade. Created at the same time were the IMF (International Monetary Fund) and the World Bank. In 1971, the issue of gold backing for the US dollar was so restrictive to the US government's money printing and deficit spending that US President Richard Nixon "temporarily" suspended the ability to convert the US dollar to gold. That "temporary" suspension has become a "permanent" suspension in practice. The record of history tells us that GOLD and silver have lasted the war. Nations, who left Gold out of their support for their dollar ALL their currencies, ultimately tanked. Greeks, Romans, Germany (Reich mark), Zimbabwe, etc. Currency collapsed. The U.S .will fare no differently. The Dollar died in 1971, decoupling from gold. As we’ve seen, it’s been reserve currency for almost 50 years. Bubbles can last a very long time. The US Dollar will massively spike as one last death cough before its death as the reserve currency. US Dollar decoupling from gold ensured its eventual death, but it was far from dead at that time. The reason why America has gotten so wealthy is because of the combination of the Dollar's status as a reserve currency and the ability for the US to print Dollars without devaluing it due to its status. We got rich off the backs of the countries that used it, but that will come to an end when it dies. When Nixon closed the gold window back, in August of 1971, the dollar has been manipulated and is losing its intrinsic value, as it slides to ZERO. The dollar, in comparison to Gold, is only worth 1.4% in its actual purchasing power. A penny (1 cent) back in 1906, bought you more than a dollar does today. Ever since the creation of the Federal Reserve in 1913, inflation has been consistent. The US dollar is often referred to as the cleanest shirt in a batch of dirty laundry. What props the dollar up is world confidence that the US will pay back it's debts and not just the interest on those debts. With the ongoing US injection of trillions of US dollars into its financial system, thus impacting the world's financial systems, its only a matter of time before a new form of a reserve currency is brought into existence. That could be Special Drawing Rights through the IMF or even some form of blockchain cryptocurrency overseen by the IMF and agreed to by the majority of the world's countries, despite what would likely be a US objection. The US dollars loss of reserve currency status will happen; it's just a matter of when and under what triggering circumstance. This will lead to the inevitable collapse of the dollar!! This was The Atlantis Report. Please Like. Share. Leave me a comment. Subscribe. And please take some time to subscribe to my backup channels; I do upload videos there too. You'll find the links in the description box. You will also find a PayPal link if you want to make a donation. Thank you wholeheartedly to all those of you who have donated. Stay safe and healthy friends!

The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.” Henry Kissinger


once a standing army is established, in any country, the people lose their liberty.”
George Mason

“Military men are dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns for foreign policy.”
Henry Kissinger

“If you are an ordinary person, then you can prepare yourself for war by moving to the countryside and building a farm, but you must take guns with you, as the hordes of starving will be roaming. Also, even though the elite will have their safe havens and specialist shelters, they must be just as careful during the war as the ordinary civilians, because their shelters can still be compromised.”
Henry Kissinger

"We don't let them have ideas. Why would we let them have guns?" Joseph Stalin

The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything.
Joseph Stalin

Governments keep a lot of secrets from their people . . .
Why aren't the people in return allowed to keep secrets
from the government?
PHILIP ZIMMERMAN, DER SPIEGEL

“Some call it Communism, I call it Judaism.”
Rabbi Stephen Weiss

“Anti-Communism is Anti-Semitism.”
Jewish Voice, July - August 1941

Taxing People is Punishing Success
UNKNOWN

There's the rich, the poor, and the tax payers...also known as the middle class. Robert Kiyosaki

The Tax you pay is The Bill for Staying Stupid
Stefan Molyneux


“The modern banking system manufactures money out of nothing. The process is, perhaps, the most astounding piece of sleight of hand that was ever invented. Banks can in fact inflate, mint and un-mint the modern ledger-entry currency.” Major L L B Angus

The few who understand the system will either be so interested in its profits or so dependent on its favours that there will be no opposition from that class, while on the other hand, the great body of the people mentally incapable of comprehending the tremendous advantage that capital derives from the system will bear its burdens without complaint and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical to their interests.
The Rothschild Bros

"Debts must be collected, bonds and mortgages must be foreclosed as rapidly as possible. When, through a process of law, the common people lose their homes they will become more docile and more easily governed through the influence of the strong arm of government, applied by a central power of wealth under control of leading financiers.

This truth is well known among our principal men now engaged in forming an imperialism of Capital to govern the world.

By dividing the voters through the political party system, we can get them to expend their energies in fighting over questions of no importance. Thus by discreet action we can secure for ourselves what has been so well planned and so successfully accomplished."

USA Banker's Magazine, August 25 1924


Cutting Tax Rates stimulates Economic Growth creates more Profit , more Jobs and therefore The Treasury ends up with more Tax Money
UNKNOWN

Taxation is legalized Theft
UNKNOWN

"The Objective of the Bank is not the control of a conflict , it's the control of the debt that a conflict produces . The real value of a conflict , the true value is in the debt that it creates . You control the debt , you control everything . this is THE VERY ESSENCE OF THE BANKING INDUSTRY , to make us all , whether we be nations or individuals , SLAVES TO DEBT " An UNKNOWN Banker

Patriotism is the last refuge... to which the scoundrel clings .... Steal a little and they throw you in jail ..steal a lot and they﻿ make you king ....

Bob Dylan


"Corporations are stealing billions in tax breaks, while the confused, screwed citizenry turn on each other. International corporations have no national allegiance, they care only for profit." Robert Reich


There is NO political answer to a spiritual problem!
Steve Quayle


Political Correctness is a Political Stand Point that does not allow Political Opposition , This is actually The Definition of Dictatorship
Gilad Atzmon

The modern definition of racist is someone who is winning an argument with a liberal
Peter Brimelow


When People lose everything and have nothing left to lose , They Lose It !
GERALD CELENTE

Your Greatest Teacher is Your Last Mistake
DAVID ICKE

The one who Controls the Education System , Controls﻿ Perception UNKNOWN

"The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by﻿ those who watch them without doing anything."

Albert Einstein

In The Left Nothing is Right & in The Right nothing is Left
UNKNOWN


No man escapes when freedom fails; The best men rot in filthy jails. And those that cried 'Appease! Appease!' Are hanged by those they tried to please
UNKNOWN

Freedom is not Free
UNKNOWN

Don't Steal The Government Hates The Competition
Ron Paul

"Buy The Rumor , Sell The Fact " Peter Schiff


You can love your Country and not your Government

Jesse Ventura


" The Government Works for ME , I do not answer to them They Answer to ME "
Glenn Beck

"Tyranny will Come to Your Door in a Uniform "
Alex Jones

"The Government is not The Solution to our Problems , The Government is The Problem "
Ronald Reagan


"The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men." Plato


The world is a﻿ tragedy to those that feel, and a comedy to those that think...Beppe Grillo

"The people should not fear the government for it is the government who should fear the people" UNKNOWN

"If You are looking for solutions to the world's problems , look in the Mirror , You Are The Solution , You have the power as a human being on this planet " UNKNOWN

"They don't control us , We empower them " UNKNOWN

"Serial Killers do on a Small Scale What Governments do on a large one..."

Serial Killer Richard Ramirez

There is a Class War going on in America, & unfortunately, my class is winning." Warren Buffet

"When the people fear their government, there is tyranny; when the government fears the people, there is﻿ liberty."

Thomas Jefferson

"College is a waste of﻿ Money"
Albert Einstein

Schools manufacture people who think that they're smart but they're not.
Robert Kiyosaki

Education is what you learn after you leave School
Robert Kiyosaki

" ‏Schools were designed to create employees for the big corporations."
Robert Kiyosaki

"If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey, he is obligated to do so" Thomas Jefferson

Dissent is the highest form of patriotism
Thomas Jefferson

“True education makes you feel stupid. It makes you realize you have so much more to learn.” Robert Kiyosaki


"One day your life will flash before your eyes. Make sure it's worth watching." - Gerard Way

"Aspire not to have More but to be More "
UNKNOWN

The losers in life think they have all the answers. They can’t learn because they’re too busy telling everyone what they know.
Robert T. Kiyosaki ‏

"Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again. -This time more intelligently." Henry Ford

What You Own Owns You
UNKNOWN

If you expect the government to solve your problems, you have a problem. Robert Kiyosaki

"Those who give up their liberty for more security neither deserve liberty nor security." Benjamin Franklin

"None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free.” - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

"Always trust someone who is seeking the truth , never trust someone who found it" Jordan Maxwell

Be The Change you want to see in The World
UNKNOWN

Failure inspires winners but defeats losers
Robert Kiyosaki ‏

“If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people” A Chinese Proverb

"First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me--and there was no one left to speak for me." UNKNOWN