Is California Gearing Up For The Big One https://youtu.be/EGn9P1ouTH4

Have you noticed that there has been a whole lot of shaking going on around the world lately? A major volcanic eruption in Congo made headlines all over the globe, China was just hit by a couple of very large earthquakes, and Mt. Etna in Italy erupted four times in a six day stretch this month. But to me, one of the most alarming developments has been the extended sequence of earthquakes that has been rattling Lake Tahoe over the past several weeks… Multiple earthquakes rattled the Lake Tahoe region on Friday, the latest in a sequence that began in late April. “This summer I have felt two of the strongest I’ve ever felt,” said Lynn Thompson, who was among those shaken by the most recent series of earthquakes near her Tahoe home. “We’re rocking and rolling up here.”
