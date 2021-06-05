The Abuse of Public Debt—and How It Sets the Stage for Economic Disaster https://youtu.be/-41E6u3qPhY

The 2020–21 recession has been devastating for the global economy. It has been ninety years since the global economy last suffered through a recession of this magnitude (in the Great Depression). Nonetheless, it seems that the social effects of the current recession have not yet come about. The reason for this disparity between cold macroeconomic data and popular sentiment can be found in the enormous public spending by practically all of the countries in the world.
