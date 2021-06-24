Thursday, June 24, 2021

👉Gold, Oil, and Bitcoin, What's Really Happening in the Stock Market? https://youtu.be/smKlZmXMvKM

👉Gold, Oil, and Bitcoin, What's Really Happening in the Stock Market? https://youtu.be/smKlZmXMvKM

Gold, Oil, and Bitcoin, What's Really Happening in the Stock Market? So gold drops but oil doesn't. Bitcoin cratering. The FED can only hold back the flood for so long. This is Japan 1989 all over again. The US Government is PUMPING the price of Oil artificially, Despite dramatically shrinking demand and exponentially rising supply. Oil price before the Pandemic was $35. Oil price with the Pandemic is $75. How is that possible? The US Government is fully controlling the price of oil and PUMPING the Oil prices to prevent the Economic growth of the EU, India, China and many other countries! Furthermore the US is PUMPING the Oil price BUBBLE to help out Russia and Iran ! No matter what fake news US media says, the current Iranian Government is fully controlled by the US! Creating phony enemies has always been the strategy of America! It is ALL About MANIPULATION... 99% MANIPULATION.Period, End of Story. The US Stocks are EMPTY BUBBLES.About a trillion per month from the fed just to keep the market from imploding totally. Soon that will be needed weekly. Then hourly. Two more years of zero interest rates. Total insanity. The FED are the drug dealers and the US stock market and economy are the heroine addicts. At some point someone needs to have the courage to stop them from destroying this country's future. Despite ABSURD Company Valuations, tanking corporate revenues, limited real resources and collapsing economy, the US Government continues to PRINT Trillions of dollars every single week to PUMP the Stock Prices artificially via infinite margin trading desks ,to giveaway trillions of dollars in the form of capital gains! Fed walking tight-line trying to drive down commodity prices, keep rates low. Trying Obama era plan of trying to drive US dollar up. Problems are US jobs go overseas and we import everything and pay with more debt. The Federal reserve is in control of America’s gold. A bigger den of thieves has never been born. The Fed has been distorting reality since 2008 by bailing out all companies, especially banks and hedge funds indirectly by buying toxic debt and allowing walking dead companies to borrow near infinite amounts of money at insanely low interest rates. It has cannibalized a century of future growth which will be paid for by our children with massive depression. While their actions have greatly enriched the top 5%, the common man has gotten crumbs falling off the table. They have been smart enough to create the giant silver & gold etfs GLD and SLV which greatly tempers demand for physical metal enabling them to crush gold and silver at will when they need to such as today. The popularity of crypto has also luckily for them reduced demand for gold & silver but this fad seems to be running out of steam. As the great warren buffet said, “when something you want gets cheaper, be HAPPY because you can get more of it for less. Today there is a near infinite amount of dollars whereas gold and silver are finite. No one knows exactly when, but owning some physical gold and silver or the funds PHYS PSLV which are audited are likely to pay off well in the next few years. Bull markets are made when everyone hates that market and certainly gold and silver are hated by most amazingly in this era of dollar debasement, overprinting and mismanagement. The shift of dollars to the middle class creates massive inflation & regardless of what banks tell you, gold does very well in a rising interest environment. In fact, the highest gold prices ever recorded in 1980 (approximatly 2900 in today's dollars) occurred when interest rates on cd’s were 18%. My advice is to get some real physical gold and silver into your portfolio now; because few watching this have any, and once everyone wants it there are trillions in paper to chase the price to the ionosphere ! The stock market isn't based on the financial economy. Crypto is baseless, the dollar is baseless. so all your money is just investing in baseless junk while you try to time the market by avoiding the fed pulling the plug END THE FED. Gold and Silver are manipulated by the banks. Buy physical or PSLV PHYS CEF. GLD is a derivative scam. Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. You are here for your daily dose of the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Please take a second to hit the like button, hit the subscribe button, and don't forget to also hit the notification bell. Thank You. Central banks turning to gold again, Bank of Thailand buys 43.5 tonnes in April. Got any yet ? Bet you don’t Everyone seems to care about their gold reserves except for the US. It's almost as if we have a president and fed trying to destroy us from within. Gold has been in a healthy consolidation for the last few weeks. Inflation is running hot, and the Fed wants it that way. Gold will be going a lot higher over the next year. What will happen to Inflation someone asked ? Hyper Inflation will occur as too much Money chases too few goods. It has NOT Happened for the past 12 years since the financial crisis because the FED had directed all the money into the stock and bond and indirectly real estate markets inflating those assets, primarily for the top 5% wage earners ,causing massive income inequality while the lower class inflated their DEBT. Now the Fed and treasury is directing money to the middle and lower classes due to the pandemic to make sure that spending does not collapse. They are NOT doing so to HELP the Lower or Middle Class ! This is ONLY being done so that the Lower and middle class can continue to PAY the BANKS (which the FED LOVES) for LOANS, MORTGAGES, and CREDIT CARD debt as well as protecting the Super Inflated Stock markets by providing money for iPhones, Nike Sneakers, and Mcdonalds ! The economic principles are clear that EVERYONE can't be RICH but the Fed and treasury has been printing money and expanding Credit and Debt for many years, and now this money is QUICKLY coming down to the common man, and this is going to cause the prices of everything to SKYROCKET very soon. The Fed knows this is going to cause massive inflation and would normally force them to raise interest rates and to tighten credit (which would crash the markets), This is why LAST WEEK the FED even says it will allow INFLATION to run much higher for many years !) This is being done so that the massive debtor companies individuals and governments can make their minimum payments without high interest costs which would normally bankrupt them. Make no mistake, inflation is already here in food and soon will be seen in products you buy made in China and US etc... This is because the flood of new money, Trillions of it in the hands of the common man who will spend it DILUTES the dollars and makes them worth less... It's coming thats why Gold is rising steadily now. GOLD does not "make" money per se over time but it MAINTAINS Wealth as currencies DEPRECIATE. I bet 99% of the people who watch this do not own ANY gold outside of Jewelry and rightly so until now ;because the stock market was rising faster than gold for 12 year. But that is almost if not already over now . Even with all this printing, corporate revenues and earnings are going to decline big (for most companies) after stimulus is cut off and make the stock market ridiculously expensive. Regarding gold, the people in VENEZUELA, ARGENTINA, GREECE, ZIMBABWE etc all of these preserved their wealth with gold as their countries mismanaged and debased their currencies (just like the FED and Treasury are doing in the US dollar today), and this is why GOLD Is going to MAINTAIN your wealth and those that stay in dollars will lose over time. And as I said, the fact no one is in Gold hardly at all is how bull markets are made.Today few are invested in Gold and it will surely rise much more than many believe because it's FINITE in quantity and when everyone wants it to protect their wealth, it will rise even more. Gold is the ONLY REAL MONEY produced by the sweat of men and has NO COUNTERPARTY RISK because its VALUE IS SELF CONTAINED. THE FED has tried to STOP COUNTERPARTY RISK by BUYING the other side of the trade on stocks bonds etc... But soon they will not politically be able to do so (and they can't buy everything without bankrupting the country.) Its funny how most people think the US is CAPITALIST when the FED BUYS ALL failed debt and props markets, and as people see what is going on, they will force this WEALTH TRANSFER from the PEOPLE who WORK and MAKE THINGS to the RICH who do nothing but watch their financial assets inflate, to STOP and that is when the markets will CRASH and GOLD WILL EXPLODE. Buy Gold EAGLES or in trading accounts PHYS who has audited gold, stored at the ROYAL CANADIAN MINT in CANADA and will deliver it to you if you have enough shares. Or for additional Leverage, Gold and Silver miners (GDX Gold Miners Large ETF) or (GDXJ Gold Miners Junior ETF). DO NOT BUY BANK OWNED GLD WHO is NOT AUDITED and Servers to TEMPER demand for GOLD by taking in money and possibly not buying the physical GOLD , and will eventually cause losses for Investors . Good Luck To All !!!! We are going to need it soon as the FED totally destroys this country to enrich and protect Wall st banks and the wealthy using Taxpayer dollars ! Of course Powell isn’t worried about inflation. First he can afford it and is protected. Second, he could not say he was, since then he would have to raise the rates. Can’t do that; the US debt is so large that we can’t pay the interest. So printing forever and chips fall where they fall. No doubt inflation will hurt those a lower wage levels! The FED was on holiday last Friday and the Market sank 535 points. Monday the FED was back at work and the pre-Market dive of -200 was erased and magically the Bid took the DOW quickly to +300 and then +600. Blackrock is a special purpose vehicle used by the fed to purchase equities.So when it's time for them to sell watch out, because you won't even have a chance. Margin calls through the roof and your stop loss traded at the bottom. So the FED basically said they are going to keep printing money and their balance sheet will head to $10 TRILLION by the end of the year. TOTAL INSANITY! They are scared to death and know they have created a crash scenario that will be historic. Get prepared now. Japan 1989 only much worse. The FED is now part of the criminal Deep State. Its needs to be disbanded and Gold and Silver declared the only valid money. Powell has blown his bubble to record levels. Buy physical Silver and Gold to preserve wealth as the criminal FED destroys your purchasing power. This was The Atlantis Report. Please Like. Share. Leave me a comment. Subscribe. And please take some time to subscribe to my backup channels, I do upload videos there too. You'll find the links in the description box. You will also find a PayPal link if you want to make a donation. Thank you wholeheartedly to all those of you who have already donated. Stay safe and healthy friends!

The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.” Henry Kissinger


once a standing army is established, in any country, the people lose their liberty.”
George Mason

“Military men are dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns for foreign policy.”
Henry Kissinger

“If you are an ordinary person, then you can prepare yourself for war by moving to the countryside and building a farm, but you must take guns with you, as the hordes of starving will be roaming. Also, even though the elite will have their safe havens and specialist shelters, they must be just as careful during the war as the ordinary civilians, because their shelters can still be compromised.”
Henry Kissinger

"We don't let them have ideas. Why would we let them have guns?" Joseph Stalin

The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything.
Joseph Stalin

Governments keep a lot of secrets from their people . . .
Why aren't the people in return allowed to keep secrets
from the government?
PHILIP ZIMMERMAN, DER SPIEGEL

“Some call it Communism, I call it Judaism.”
Rabbi Stephen Weiss

“Anti-Communism is Anti-Semitism.”
Jewish Voice, July - August 1941

Taxing People is Punishing Success
UNKNOWN

There's the rich, the poor, and the tax payers...also known as the middle class. Robert Kiyosaki

The Tax you pay is The Bill for Staying Stupid
Stefan Molyneux


“The modern banking system manufactures money out of nothing. The process is, perhaps, the most astounding piece of sleight of hand that was ever invented. Banks can in fact inflate, mint and un-mint the modern ledger-entry currency.” Major L L B Angus

The few who understand the system will either be so interested in its profits or so dependent on its favours that there will be no opposition from that class, while on the other hand, the great body of the people mentally incapable of comprehending the tremendous advantage that capital derives from the system will bear its burdens without complaint and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical to their interests.
The Rothschild Bros

"Debts must be collected, bonds and mortgages must be foreclosed as rapidly as possible. When, through a process of law, the common people lose their homes they will become more docile and more easily governed through the influence of the strong arm of government, applied by a central power of wealth under control of leading financiers.

This truth is well known among our principal men now engaged in forming an imperialism of Capital to govern the world.

By dividing the voters through the political party system, we can get them to expend their energies in fighting over questions of no importance. Thus by discreet action we can secure for ourselves what has been so well planned and so successfully accomplished."

USA Banker's Magazine, August 25 1924


Cutting Tax Rates stimulates Economic Growth creates more Profit , more Jobs and therefore The Treasury ends up with more Tax Money
UNKNOWN

Taxation is legalized Theft
UNKNOWN

"The Objective of the Bank is not the control of a conflict , it's the control of the debt that a conflict produces . The real value of a conflict , the true value is in the debt that it creates . You control the debt , you control everything . this is THE VERY ESSENCE OF THE BANKING INDUSTRY , to make us all , whether we be nations or individuals , SLAVES TO DEBT " An UNKNOWN Banker

Patriotism is the last refuge... to which the scoundrel clings .... Steal a little and they throw you in jail ..steal a lot and they﻿ make you king ....

Bob Dylan


"Corporations are stealing billions in tax breaks, while the confused, screwed citizenry turn on each other. International corporations have no national allegiance, they care only for profit." Robert Reich


There is NO political answer to a spiritual problem!
Steve Quayle


Political Correctness is a Political Stand Point that does not allow Political Opposition , This is actually The Definition of Dictatorship
Gilad Atzmon

The modern definition of racist is someone who is winning an argument with a liberal
Peter Brimelow


When People lose everything and have nothing left to lose , They Lose It !
GERALD CELENTE

Your Greatest Teacher is Your Last Mistake
DAVID ICKE

The one who Controls the Education System , Controls﻿ Perception UNKNOWN

"The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by﻿ those who watch them without doing anything."

Albert Einstein

In The Left Nothing is Right & in The Right nothing is Left
UNKNOWN


No man escapes when freedom fails; The best men rot in filthy jails. And those that cried 'Appease! Appease!' Are hanged by those they tried to please
UNKNOWN

Freedom is not Free
UNKNOWN

Don't Steal The Government Hates The Competition
Ron Paul

"Buy The Rumor , Sell The Fact " Peter Schiff


You can love your Country and not your Government

Jesse Ventura


" The Government Works for ME , I do not answer to them They Answer to ME "
Glenn Beck

"Tyranny will Come to Your Door in a Uniform "
Alex Jones

"The Government is not The Solution to our Problems , The Government is The Problem "
Ronald Reagan


"The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men." Plato


The world is a﻿ tragedy to those that feel, and a comedy to those that think...Beppe Grillo

"The people should not fear the government for it is the government who should fear the people" UNKNOWN

"If You are looking for solutions to the world's problems , look in the Mirror , You Are The Solution , You have the power as a human being on this planet " UNKNOWN

"They don't control us , We empower them " UNKNOWN

"Serial Killers do on a Small Scale What Governments do on a large one..."

Serial Killer Richard Ramirez

There is a Class War going on in America, & unfortunately, my class is winning." Warren Buffet

"When the people fear their government, there is tyranny; when the government fears the people, there is﻿ liberty."

Thomas Jefferson

"College is a waste of﻿ Money"
Albert Einstein

Schools manufacture people who think that they're smart but they're not.
Robert Kiyosaki

Education is what you learn after you leave School
Robert Kiyosaki

" ‏Schools were designed to create employees for the big corporations."
Robert Kiyosaki

"If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey, he is obligated to do so" Thomas Jefferson

Dissent is the highest form of patriotism
Thomas Jefferson

“True education makes you feel stupid. It makes you realize you have so much more to learn.” Robert Kiyosaki


"One day your life will flash before your eyes. Make sure it's worth watching." - Gerard Way

"Aspire not to have More but to be More "
UNKNOWN

The losers in life think they have all the answers. They can’t learn because they’re too busy telling everyone what they know.
Robert T. Kiyosaki ‏

"Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again. -This time more intelligently." Henry Ford

What You Own Owns You
UNKNOWN

If you expect the government to solve your problems, you have a problem. Robert Kiyosaki

"Those who give up their liberty for more security neither deserve liberty nor security." Benjamin Franklin

"None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free.” - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

"Always trust someone who is seeking the truth , never trust someone who found it" Jordan Maxwell

Be The Change you want to see in The World
UNKNOWN

Failure inspires winners but defeats losers
Robert Kiyosaki ‏

“If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people” A Chinese Proverb

"First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me--and there was no one left to speak for me." UNKNOWN