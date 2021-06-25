Federal Government Spending Gone Out of Control https://youtu.be/kEE_6A2aZkw

In the wake of the Covid Recession and the drive to pour ever larger amounts of “stimulus” into the US economy, the Federal Government in 2020 spent more than double—as a percentage of all government spending—of what all state and local governments spent in 2020, combined. By the end of 2020, the US’s federal government was spending 68 percent of all government spending in America, while state and local governments spent only 31 percent of all government spending. More specifically, federal expenditures reached 6.8 trillion for the year while state and local spending reached “only” 2.9 trillion. This was a sizable change from the decade leading up to 2020 when the federal government’s share of all government spending tended to hover around 60 percent, while state and local spending remained close to 40 percent. The sudden spike to 68 percent pushed the federal share up to the highest it’s been since the 1960s and the Vietnam War.
