Sunday, May 2, 2021

👉Warning of Tsunami of Retail Bankruptcies and Closures in America https://youtu.be/Rlzdi1JWOJU

👉Warning of Tsunami of Retail Bankruptcies and Closures in America https://youtu.be/Rlzdi1JWOJU There’s a growing list of brick-and-mortar retail stores that have reduced their footprint or filed for bankruptcy. Brands began rapidly disappearing from malls and re-surfacing in museums. Let that sink in. Coined as The Retail Apocalypse the prophetic demise of retail has accelerated in the past decade with the advent of the Great Recession, e-commerce, changing consumer behaviors, and the final nail in the coffin pandemic. Even before the pandemic, we noted the retail apocalypse was particularly bad in 2019, with about 10,000 stores closed for good. Most of the closures were mall-based retailers as consumerism and spending shifted online. Lockdowns, in the last few months, accelerated the shift to buying items online while strict social distancing rules enforced by the government led to non-essential shop closures. Hundreds of thousands of retail stores will close outright so that online consumerism is forced into automation and robotics in order to refine profit-making for the larger behemoth investors that are capitalizing on market share to control mass consumption into fewer hands of profit. Amazon & Bezos are aiming for 5G consumerism which will force an end to fiat with the requirement to go online electronic payments systems that will be compatible with crypto-blockchain, banking, and commerce worldwide so that it is aligned with China's 5G and their tech boom forward. Once they get everyone hooked on online buying and consumerism, they plan to make us ditch our cars, trucks, and vintage automobiles because we no longer need to drive anything powered by fossil fuel. Mass transit will all be electric from there on out, and if you don't want an electric truck or car, you can buy an electric bike. If you don't want an electric bike, you can buy an electric skateboard. And if you don't want an electric skateboard, you can damn well walk. And if you don't want to walk, you can sit on your butt because Amazon delivers fatty. This has been a long time coming anyway; the pandemic just sped the entire retail collapse up, is all. Millions of jobs lost during the pandemic are never coming back. That was the intention from the very beginning. The mainstream media cartel was pontificating from Day 1 of the pandemic that things will never be the same again" and that total oppression is the new normal. The millions forced into unemployment and penury will go on welfare (UBI), so their ability to even eat will be under government (oligarchy) control. This is The Great Reset!! Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. You are here for your daily dose of the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Please take a second to hit the like button, hit the subscribe button, and don't forget to also hit the notification bell. Thank You. Even though we are slowly reopening across the board in the majority of the country, many businesses are still closed or will never reopen. We are seeing it in retail and in health; we are seeing it in hospitality and travel. EMPTY STOREFRONTS ARE BECOMING A COMMON PART OF THE Cities LANDSCAPE. People don’t want to drive miles and wait in line and potentially get sick for things they could have delivered to their homes the same day. 2021 will see a retail apocalypse, A Tsunami of retail closures, and bankruptcies. An unprecedented retail crisis never seen before in American history. More chain stores will be disappearing, and several mainstay retailers are rethinking the whole idea of having brick-and-mortar locations .A staggering number of stores have shut down. The Most Retail Stores Will Be Closing. And it is not just about these big chains, three-quarters of retailers are small businesses, and those are the ones that are really at risk. As the toll of unemployment in the U.S. is growing each week. Many economists and experts believe some of these lost jobs will not come back any time soon. With consumer confidence low, when people do not have two nickels to rub together when people are not making nearly enough to live. What do you think is going to happen with the retail sector. That is the particular concern in the retail sector. Over two million Americans have now lost their jobs in retail. Stores shed jobs, of course, as sales plunged. A record 16.4 percent down from March to April, a bloodbath for the economy, since retail accounts for about half of all consumer spending, which in turn drives some 70 percent of economic activity. In acute pain, clothing stores, where sales have tumbled nearly 80 percent. Already struggling department stores are down about 30 percent. Include that well over 50% of restaurants won't survive on 50% less occupancy, which means 50% less revenue. When many need 85-90% volume, and a high table turns over just to break even. The pandemic has speeded the shift to online, predicted to jump from 15 percent of all retail to fully a quarter, good for virtual stores, disastrous for ones you can walk into, many of which have now gone under. As a result, it's harder for retailers to both pay their debts and stay current to compete with behemoths like Amazon and Walmart. But, even if retailers open, are people ready to go shopping? Even among those who may want to go out and shop and miss that activity, a lot of them don't have the means to do so, or they're reluctant to spend because they're nervous about the economy. Confidence takes a moment to destroy. It can take many, many months to come back. My guess is that 30% of businesses will not return or won’t last long. And about the same percentage of people will remain unemployed. This setback will cripple the economy for the next ten years. The debt incurred will be the pandemic killer! And while operating at reduced capacity , businesses are passing the buck onto consumers. Extended hours, limitations on the number of customers allowed, improved sanitization methods, and a barrage of personal protective equipment; All come with a price tag. Some businesses are tacking on a pandemic surcharge as they navigate through the pandemic. Now consumer experts say these surcharges may push customers away. Macy's said that sales were down 45 percent. Because of online retailing, it is likely that at least half the brick and mortar retailers were on the extreme margin of solvency already. Online shopping already accounts for 11% of retail sales. The good old days are gone when mall managers wouldn't even meet with anyone not representing a AAA national chain tenant. Now they are offering free rent and incentives to CBD sellers and hot dog cart owners. Thrift stores will become anchor tenants. And just wait another 60 days when the enhanced unemployment money dries up. There will be 50 million unemployed with not a pot to piss in. The depression is only in the unfolding stages, and the economic collapse that is coming will make the virus look like a picnic. Let’s make a list of those that are still able to make the rent: 1) Gun shops. 2) Liquor Stores. 3) Grocers. 4) Coin shops (thanks to the gold and silver stackers). 5) Weed dispensaries. 6) Fast food restaurants. While dams fail, bridges collapse, communities deteriorate, and homelessness grows, while jobs and the US economy are offshored, the environment is degraded, and health care needs go unaddressed.US Billionaires are up 460 BILLION in just two months. And Will be UP a TRILLION, at a minimum, by the end of this year. Tens of trillions to Wall Street, the banks and corporate welfare socialism. America is simply going to drown in its unaddressed debt problems just as New Orleans drowned in Hurricane Katrina. America's economy was never strong; it just printed more money. This is just the beginning. It will get much worst when the looting, riots, civil disobedience, the chaos starts. The pandemic has left the US in economic devastation. Most small businesses and service industry jobs have been eliminated. Airlines are sitting. Restaurants closed. No sports or any gatherings. People are hurting and need money badly. Forty million jobs were lost. America is on the verge of losing everything. This Economy is not going to just bounce right back. It is going to take years to recover from this. Bank it. Many will be homeless as banks take homes and apartments. People do not own anything. We will be a third-world country very soon. The Fed and the Banks will own everything. When you take a 30-year note on a house or property, you are really buying almost three houses in the end; you keep 1 for yourself and give 2 to the bank. Depending on your interest rate, that is. But it's never really your property. The county will stick a gun in your ear every month and tax you. Right around here, I see people paying $10000 a year on their house just in tax. Imagine what taxes will be after this pandemic with no income coming in for local governments. State pensions are a disaster. Politicians want to give hundreds of millions away to the homeless and illegals. They only get their money from taxes, your taxes. Inflation and taxes are going to explode. That's why GE and Ford and GM, GE, all those old money blue chips are gagging on pensioners that they promised to pay. Well, now they can't pay. They are pension guarantee/distribution companies that just so happen to make cars. That's the result of 4 decades of capitalism on steroids; more is never enough a dog eats society without humanity. This is gonna suck for a while, but we are finally seeing what is important and what is utterly useless. Overpaid, useless politicians. Social welfare at taxpayers' expense with no accountability. Institutions of higher learning that rib and exploit young people while offering a useless degree and debt, while tenured professors are basically fat parasites living off the servitude of young people who can't find paying jobs. And the list goes on. We could see societies on a global scale go back to simple living, learning skills, or knowledge that fixes problems and not teach victimhood as currency and a real responsibility to the community that results in positive action. One hundred years ago, you knew your neighbors and helped them when they were in need. Most people don't know they're neighbors' name right now. I really think this was one of the goals of this crisis. They want to eliminate most physical locations of commerce. Everything is to be done online - less travel, less mingling with other people, less competition, further economic globalization, elimination of thriving local economies, ultimately moving towards global technocratic communism. Things are a whole lot worse than you know. Historic highs, Monstrous lows; Everyone broke; Little hope. Sounds like a job for the WAR option. This was The Atlantis Report. Please Like. Share. Leave me a comment. Subscribe. And please take some time to subscribe to my backup channels, I do upload videos there too. You'll find the links in the description box. You will also find a PayPal link if you want to make a donation. Thank you wholeheartedly to all those of you who have already donated. Stay safe and healthy friends! The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.” Henry Kissinger


once a standing army is established, in any country, the people lose their liberty.”
George Mason

“Military men are dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns for foreign policy.”
Henry Kissinger

“If you are an ordinary person, then you can prepare yourself for war by moving to the countryside and building a farm, but you must take guns with you, as the hordes of starving will be roaming. Also, even though the elite will have their safe havens and specialist shelters, they must be just as careful during the war as the ordinary civilians, because their shelters can still be compromised.”
Henry Kissinger

"We don't let them have ideas. Why would we let them have guns?" Joseph Stalin

The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything.
Joseph Stalin

Governments keep a lot of secrets from their people . . .
Why aren't the people in return allowed to keep secrets
from the government?
PHILIP ZIMMERMAN, DER SPIEGEL

“Some call it Communism, I call it Judaism.”
Rabbi Stephen Weiss

“Anti-Communism is Anti-Semitism.”
Jewish Voice, July - August 1941

Taxing People is Punishing Success
UNKNOWN

There's the rich, the poor, and the tax payers...also known as the middle class. Robert Kiyosaki

The Tax you pay is The Bill for Staying Stupid
Stefan Molyneux


“The modern banking system manufactures money out of nothing. The process is, perhaps, the most astounding piece of sleight of hand that was ever invented. Banks can in fact inflate, mint and un-mint the modern ledger-entry currency.” Major L L B Angus

The few who understand the system will either be so interested in its profits or so dependent on its favours that there will be no opposition from that class, while on the other hand, the great body of the people mentally incapable of comprehending the tremendous advantage that capital derives from the system will bear its burdens without complaint and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical to their interests.
The Rothschild Bros

"Debts must be collected, bonds and mortgages must be foreclosed as rapidly as possible. When, through a process of law, the common people lose their homes they will become more docile and more easily governed through the influence of the strong arm of government, applied by a central power of wealth under control of leading financiers.

This truth is well known among our principal men now engaged in forming an imperialism of Capital to govern the world.

By dividing the voters through the political party system, we can get them to expend their energies in fighting over questions of no importance. Thus by discreet action we can secure for ourselves what has been so well planned and so successfully accomplished."

USA Banker's Magazine, August 25 1924


Cutting Tax Rates stimulates Economic Growth creates more Profit , more Jobs and therefore The Treasury ends up with more Tax Money
UNKNOWN

Taxation is legalized Theft
UNKNOWN

"The Objective of the Bank is not the control of a conflict , it's the control of the debt that a conflict produces . The real value of a conflict , the true value is in the debt that it creates . You control the debt , you control everything . this is THE VERY ESSENCE OF THE BANKING INDUSTRY , to make us all , whether we be nations or individuals , SLAVES TO DEBT " An UNKNOWN Banker

Patriotism is the last refuge... to which the scoundrel clings .... Steal a little and they throw you in jail ..steal a lot and they﻿ make you king ....

Bob Dylan


"Corporations are stealing billions in tax breaks, while the confused, screwed citizenry turn on each other. International corporations have no national allegiance, they care only for profit." Robert Reich


There is NO political answer to a spiritual problem!
Steve Quayle


Political Correctness is a Political Stand Point that does not allow Political Opposition , This is actually The Definition of Dictatorship
Gilad Atzmon

The modern definition of racist is someone who is winning an argument with a liberal
Peter Brimelow


When People lose everything and have nothing left to lose , They Lose It !
GERALD CELENTE

Your Greatest Teacher is Your Last Mistake
DAVID ICKE

The one who Controls the Education System , Controls﻿ Perception UNKNOWN

"The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by﻿ those who watch them without doing anything."

Albert Einstein

In The Left Nothing is Right & in The Right nothing is Left
UNKNOWN


No man escapes when freedom fails; The best men rot in filthy jails. And those that cried 'Appease! Appease!' Are hanged by those they tried to please
UNKNOWN

Freedom is not Free
UNKNOWN

Don't Steal The Government Hates The Competition
Ron Paul

"Buy The Rumor , Sell The Fact " Peter Schiff


You can love your Country and not your Government

Jesse Ventura


" The Government Works for ME , I do not answer to them They Answer to ME "
Glenn Beck

"Tyranny will Come to Your Door in a Uniform "
Alex Jones

"The Government is not The Solution to our Problems , The Government is The Problem "
Ronald Reagan


"The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men." Plato


The world is a﻿ tragedy to those that feel, and a comedy to those that think...Beppe Grillo

"The people should not fear the government for it is the government who should fear the people" UNKNOWN

"If You are looking for solutions to the world's problems , look in the Mirror , You Are The Solution , You have the power as a human being on this planet " UNKNOWN

"They don't control us , We empower them " UNKNOWN

"Serial Killers do on a Small Scale What Governments do on a large one..."

Serial Killer Richard Ramirez

There is a Class War going on in America, & unfortunately, my class is winning." Warren Buffet

"When the people fear their government, there is tyranny; when the government fears the people, there is﻿ liberty."

Thomas Jefferson

"College is a waste of﻿ Money"
Albert Einstein

Schools manufacture people who think that they're smart but they're not.
Robert Kiyosaki

Education is what you learn after you leave School
Robert Kiyosaki

" ‏Schools were designed to create employees for the big corporations."
Robert Kiyosaki

"If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey, he is obligated to do so" Thomas Jefferson

Dissent is the highest form of patriotism
Thomas Jefferson

“True education makes you feel stupid. It makes you realize you have so much more to learn.” Robert Kiyosaki


"One day your life will flash before your eyes. Make sure it's worth watching." - Gerard Way

"Aspire not to have More but to be More "
UNKNOWN

The losers in life think they have all the answers. They can’t learn because they’re too busy telling everyone what they know.
Robert T. Kiyosaki ‏

"Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again. -This time more intelligently." Henry Ford

What You Own Owns You
UNKNOWN

If you expect the government to solve your problems, you have a problem. Robert Kiyosaki

"Those who give up their liberty for more security neither deserve liberty nor security." Benjamin Franklin

"None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free.” - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

"Always trust someone who is seeking the truth , never trust someone who found it" Jordan Maxwell

Be The Change you want to see in The World
UNKNOWN

Failure inspires winners but defeats losers
Robert Kiyosaki ‏

“If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people” A Chinese Proverb

"First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me--and there was no one left to speak for me." UNKNOWN