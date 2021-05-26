The Insidious Agenda Of The Global Elite Is Moving Forward Very Rapidly https://youtu.be/WytbYTQYAeU

The global elite have an entirely different perspective on things than most of the rest of us. Most people are not focused on “global issues” because they have enough to deal with just trying to run their own day to day lives. But the global elite have so much money that they don’t have to endlessly work long hours in order to “make a living”, and others take care of mundane daily tasks for them. So the global elite are able to pour an inordinate amount of time and energy into the issues that they consider to be important, and population issues are right at the top of the list for many of them.
