👉China and The Fed to Introduce Digital Currency After They Crash and Ban Bitcoin https://youtu.be/UkLKQgALGfk
👉China and The Fed to Introduce Digital Currency After They Crash and Ban Bitcoin https://youtu.be/UkLKQgALGfk
China and The Fed to Introduce Digital Currency After They Crash Bitcoin
US Dollar Drops to a Three-Year Low; it could dip 10% Lower.The Dollar has been flirting with lows again, as the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) dropped to a low of 89 on Tuesday and the following Thursday. This is the third time since April 2018, the DXY has been this weak, and some analysts think the currency could drop even lower.
Momentum has also turned negative recently for Bitcoin. Instead of short-term dips and long-term price appreciation, you will get short-term rallies and long-term price depreciation.
The party is over for Bitcoin.
This morning's selloff is apparently due to The Chinese Government making another statement about "cracking down on Bitcoin use.
Bitcoin falls after China calls for crackdown on bitcoin mining and trading behavior.
Pyramid scheme is breaking down. They all do eventually. Bagholders will get nothing.
The US Government too is now going to regulate crypto !!
Hong Kong to restrict crypto trading to only professionals. This will tank as fear spikes.massive sell-off across entire crypto industry all at once.
Everybody who owned Bitcoin lost 1/3 of their holdings because they could have sold above $60k.Nothing legitimate can fall that far that fast. Just get out and move on and lesson learned.
China bans crypto: -40%. Hong Kong bans crypto: -11%. Let me ask you a question, how much do you think will be left after the USA bans it? You people need to start using your brains.
Crypto is nothing more than gambling in a pyramid scheme as suckers buy in and early gamblers making all the money. Like all pyramid schemes they will fall apart and the late comers will lose everything.
A completely useless asset. You can't spend it, you can't store value in it, and because it destroys the environment, it will soon be banned everywhere. You are literally buying zeros and ones on a hard drive somewhere for real money. Shake your head!
Sorry for you young crypto traders .You were warned, so now you will feel the pain.
This pyramid has run out of suckers now that every single sucker in the world has bought into it ; (17% of US adults).Looks like no more prospect of exponential growth, and all of a sudden people are realizing they're holding worthless made up ones and zeros.
Bitcoin will be banned everywhere within a year. Get out now or lose it all.
It is headed to ZERO soon as it gets banned on every level, because of its egregious power consumption. Anyways I'm having a great time laughing at the crypto-addicts who are getting ripped across the board now as the pyramide scheme falls apart .
The Fed is preparing a US Digital Dollar backed by government which is Bearish for Bitcoin.
CBDCs are the digital equivalent of banknotes and coins, giving holders a direct digital claim on the central bank and allowing them to make instant electronic payments.
While debit cards or payment apps are a form of digital cash, those transactions are created by commercial banks based on money central banks credit to those banks' accounts. They are not fully government-backed, can take days to settle, and often incur fees
Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. You are here for your daily dose of the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Please take a second to hit the like button, hit the subscribe button, and don't forget to also hit the notification bell.
Thank You.
CHINA'S VICE PREMIER LIU SAYS CHINA WILL CRACK DOWN ON BITCOIN MINING AND TRADING ACTIVITIES.
Sentiment is changing boys. Governments want their money printing monopoly.
Elon Musk and China have a nice thing going with their joint attacks on Bitcoin.
China not wanting their people in Bitcoin as it takes away from their new digital currency, the same will happen the the U.S when they bring in their new digital currency. The U.S treasury will ban all of them cryptocurrencies.
Been saying this for years ,eventually the central banks of the world will ban it.They are not going to give up there power.
Once the FED made their own digital currency ;Bitcoin will go down to under $2.
China too is building its own cryptocurrency.
Be careful of the PONZI scheme.
Institutions who bought at $30K on Monday, unloaded at $41.7K this morning, they aren't buying now.
That was the final peak of the Bitcoin saga. If you are still holding Bitcoin, congratulations, you are officially one of the bottom 18% of the IQ scale of us adults. The "greatest fools" as they say. You are so foolish that you bought when there wasn't even enough people on planet earth to possibly sustain exponential growth would continue.
Friday sell off, ETF holders have no faith in risking a hold over the weekend.
As China bans crypto , good luck for bag holders.
If you think this is the currency of the future why worry about how much a bitcoin is worth in dollars? Why not think about all the things you can buy with a bitcoin. It’s all about the mindset…
Cash out now. If you wait until everyone cashes out, these brokers won’t be able to handle the volume. They shut you down before and they will do it again.
Central banks have shrugged crypto up until now. They want to control it before losing control of the monetary system. The central banks are the most powerful organizations on the planet and have been for over 100 years.
Money is merely a tool of herd management.
The elite want one electronic currency. They are just squabbling on how to go about it. The dollar and Bitcoin are already toast at this point.
In previous videos, we reported extensively on a push toward de-dollarization by countries like Russia and China and their desire to undermine the ability of the US to weaponize the dollar as a foreign policy tool. Europe was even starting to push to dethrone the dollar as the reserve currency.
With the Federal Reserve running the dollar printing press at full speed and the US government expanding the national debt into the stratosphere, there are renewed calls for a currency to replace the dollar as the world reserve.
The Federal Reserve Note is pretty much the weapon that the FED has used against the citizens of the United States of America and the world for the last 100 years. It has a tried and true track record as a method of colonization.
The Dollar is a weapon for the US, but a source of insecurity for other countries. The currency the world ultimately chooses for global trade must not be one that gives someone privilege while exposing others to insecurity.
Because the Fed could turn on the liquidity tap at anytime.
All members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization have decided to ditch the US dollar in their bilateral trade. That's over 50% of the world population already.
This could spiral even further out of control very quickly. If the world decides to dump the dollar, the U.S. will become Congo-level poor overnight.
Russia and China have basically completed their own cross-border inter-bank payment systems to settle trades in local currencies. Soon the US will no longer be able to use illegal sanctions to blackmail other countries who use the dollar in trade but refuse to be a US vassal.
The most important is a bombshell: a commitment to developing bilateral trade and cross-border payments using the ruble and the yuan, bypassing the U.S. dollar.
In turn, America's working class will benefit as that will take away the US government's ability to borrow money & print money with reckless disregard to its responsibilities to the well being of the people at large.
The days where the dollar is the reserve currency are numbered.
We should be very concerned about this. But we are not. It seems we have sanctioned every country on Earth. Russia, Syria, Iran, Venezuela, North Korea. The abuse of being the world's reserve currency will come back to haunt us and will be very painful.
It seems like those guys on Wall Street could figure this out and tell their puppets in the government to lighten up.
The problem isn’t that the US needs a hawkish footing to generate military and industrial spending to keep the plates spinning.
The problem is that China also does.
America has no true allies anymore. We have bullied the globe for decades to keep our dollar status.
It will be interesting to see this play out.
The dollar died the day QE1 started. There is no way to stop QE until the dollar hyperinflates.
When the US loses reserve currency status, Americans will be shocked by how little their economy actually produces. That is currently happening with the pandemic. Why do US nurses need to reuse disposable masks and wear trash bags as PPE?
Oh, and the military will collapse. No possible way to pay for that imperial mafia without the entire world pitching in.
The rest of the world has been propping up America for decades.
Cashless was always part of the plan even befor this pandemic started. If the fractional banking system is broken and the jig is up, put in a new plan. This one will allow for control of every transaction.
This is exactly why I believe the end game of this pandemic is to take down our US economy, and our US government finances in order to bring in their long desired, one world currency, owned and controlled by the IMF and the BIS. Out with the US dollar and it's US dominance, and in with their new, one world currency, owned and controlled by the international banking cartel. And all nations will buy into it. And they don't care how many people they have to kill with their disease, all that is important to them is their agenda. World domination by way of the money system. A one-world currency, a one-world banking system, a one-world economy. And eventually, a one-world government with the UN as the central world government. All part of their long desired, new world order. So after this is all over with, and we have a one-world currency, then we will know the truth as to who spread this disease and for what purpose. And I believe before this is all over, the federal reserve will let the markets completely collapse, and this will be the final icing on this coronavirus cake. They will blow out the candles, and their wish for their one world currency will be granted.
China and Russia will need to get in line behind the FED if they want to destroy the Dollar.
That's been the plan all along. Destroy our economy and debase our currency while transforming us into a socialist-communist country from within, via open borders and cheap laborers. Wages depreciate while the cost of living expenses increases until the American middle class is strangled to death.
They are waging war against cash because cash is the ultimate and last frontier of personal freedom.
Imagine how easy creating hyperinflation will be with electronic currency. It is so hard to inflate your way out of a massive deficit with the US Dollar as a world reserve currency in the middle of a mini-depression!
The miserable bastards will run out of paper. But outlaw cash, and it can be done with the press of a button.
If the war on cash is lost, we are nothing but digital slaves that can be wiped remotely with few clicks on the computer.
Rebelling against the chip implant!
You can get purged in 5 seconds in cashless.
War on cash is plain old tyranny raising its ugly head.
If they eliminate cash, then they got us as slaves forever. Your chip can be programmed to only allow you to buy one pack of cigarettes a month, or if you're overweight your food choices will be limited to what the government knows is good for you.
And if you speak out about this travesty, they will just turn your chip off permanently.
Starvation, stripping guns, and forcing Global Digital Totalitarianism is the #1 objective/agenda.
Biometric implants come with cashless societies, and Universal Basic Income will be the free cheese on the government digital slave collar/rat trap.
The desire to go cashless is about the desire for total control.
Sure enough, government agents and tech vendors are now claiming that cash is “dangerous” because it could contain traces of the coronavirus."
Cash is the equivalent of George Carlin's raw sewage swims in the Hudson as a kid :
We swam in raw sewage! Cause we swam in raw sewage; It strengthened our immune systems! The polio never had a prayer; we were tempered in raw sewage, said Carlin.
This ban cash movement is the biggest/scariest issue of our times.
The war on Cash started ten years; it's now just pushed into overdrive.
There are so many problems with this.
Universal Tracking of everyone and everything, to keep you safe.
Your Privacy Rights and Privileges will be removed, to keep you safe.
Privacy Rights and Priveledges will be increased for Banking Families to keep them safe.
Central Banks are still in the hands of Banking Families.
With a digital currency, every dollar will have a code attached to it. Every transaction will be tracked with a complete history as to what your buying habits are. Did you buy ammo, a gun, did you contribute to an anti-establishment political candidate, etc., etc. Via your history, a "social credit score" will be established.
Also, negative interest rates are an almost certainty. Fees and or taxes for every transaction will be the norm and will automatically be deducted from your digital account.
In short, economic freedom will be a thing of the past.
If too much money flows at gold or silver, don’t be surprised at new transfer taxes or paperwork for buying and selling.
You know it's bogus the way they rant about how filthy cash is, but god forbid anyone even think about stopping the junk snail mail.
Covid-19 can live on Plastic for up to 3 DAYS.
So one person at Chick-fil-a coughs in their car and then runs their credit card through the reader.
The next Hundred+ people behind them then run it through the exact same reader. Likely Much, Much worse than Cash.
The carrier argument against paper cash falls flat because plastic cards are way worse.
Central banks and the IMF are all now working on new digital currencies . Chips that go in your right hand or forehead!
Cash is the last frontier, the line between personal freedom and digitally shared information/movement control.
Today already, the government knows if you buy something without cash, they know where you were at that time, what you bought, etc. It is all in the central database, forever.
Of course, the cashless society is a society in slavery. As a practical point, what happens if an EMP wipes out the internet. As an analogy, the internet was gone for a period of time after a hurricane struck Puerto Rico. Only cash or barter was taken for transactions until the towers were restored. Those in power have only one desire, and that is complete control over you. The really sad thing is most people seem to be very willing to give it up to these people on a platter.
The ONLY winners of a Cash Free Society will be the Banks and the Government. I cannot understand how the majority of Americans could be so stupid not to want and use Cash for at least some transactions. Imagine a Future without cash money.
The power goes off and or you're in a remote area and NO access to the internet. Without Cash dollars, you can't purchase anything. If off for a long time - You're stuffed. Banks can and do charge what they like.
Currently charging Businesses often well over 1.3 % for every transaction. Charging customers 3% to access cash from Credit Card + 20% interest!
This while paying SFA or around .25% Interest if lucky!
Imagine their Glee and the charges in a Cash free World.
Freedom will be Lost.
We all saw the depravity and greed of the Banks.
They're back to doing what they want.
Remember, Banks are thieves.
As for the Government; A cashless society would be a Wet Dream coming true.
If you play up or become a nuisance, they could deny you access. Accounts could be frozen without reason having to be given. They would have an unlimited overview of your affairs. If this push for cashless is NOT fought strongly, we will be finished as a Free Society.
Once you get rid of cash, you threaten civilization itself. People won't put up with the government/ bank eating at their savings when there is no physical cash. People will go to barter, and that will stop society from functioning properly. They cannot stop barter and barter can't be measured or controlled in a cashless society.
With endless propaganda spewing out from Mainstream Media ,telling us that banknotes can carry the virus (let alone traces of cocaine, etc.).
I can't see any way of preventing the move to a blockchain digital currency run by the government.
It will not be Bitcoin. It'll be one that is fully owned and controlled by the State and will contain full audit features, including an "off switch" for anybody who dissents or misbehaves, etc.
I see no way to prevent this, and a large majority of people will welcome it.
Central Bank Digital Currencies +
Decentralized Biometric ID,
Equals Digital Totalitarianism.
Enjoy your eSlavery for imaginary fake money.
Ether Money.
True American patriots should start to use only physical money. It cost money to print money. At this rate, it will soon cost more to print then the face values. Bankrupt the bastards!
This was The Atlantis Report. Please Like. Share. Leave me a comment. Subscribe. And please take some time to subscribe to my backup channels, I do upload videos there too. You'll find the links in the description box. You will also find a PayPal link if you want to make a donation. Thank you wholeheartedly to all those of you who have already donated. Stay safe and healthy friends!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.”Henry Kissinger
“once a standing army is established, in any country, the people lose their liberty.” George Mason
“Military men are dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns for foreign policy.” Henry Kissinger
“If you are an ordinary person, then you can prepare yourself for war by moving to the countryside and building a farm, but you must take guns with you, as the hordes of starving will be roaming. Also, even though the elite will have their safe havens and specialist shelters, they must be just as careful during the war as the ordinary civilians, because their shelters can still be compromised.” Henry Kissinger
"We don't let them have ideas. Why would we let them have guns?" Joseph Stalin
The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything. Joseph Stalin
Governments keep a lot of secrets from their people . . . Why aren't the people in return allowed to keep secrets from the government? PHILIP ZIMMERMAN, DER SPIEGEL “Some call it Communism, I call it Judaism.” Rabbi Stephen Weiss
“Anti-Communism is Anti-Semitism.” Jewish Voice, July - August 1941
Taxing People is Punishing Success UNKNOWN
There's the rich, the poor, and the tax payers...also known as the middle class.Robert Kiyosaki
The Tax you pay is The Bill for Staying Stupid Stefan Molyneux
“The modern banking system manufactures money out of nothing. The process is, perhaps, the most astounding piece of sleight of hand that was ever invented. Banks can in fact inflate, mint and un-mint the modern ledger-entry currency.” Major L L B Angus
The few who understand the system will either be so interested in its profits or so dependent on its favours that there will be no opposition from that class, while on the other hand, the great body of the people mentally incapable of comprehending the tremendous advantage that capital derives from the system will bear its burdens without complaint and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical to their interests. The Rothschild Bros
"Debts must be collected, bonds and mortgages must be foreclosed as rapidly as possible. When, through a process of law, the common people lose their homes they will become more docile and more easily governed through the influence of the strong arm of government, applied by a central power of wealth under control of leading financiers.
This truth is well known among our principal men now engaged in forming an imperialism of Capital to govern the world.
By dividing the voters through the political party system, we can get them to expend their energies in fighting over questions of no importance. Thus by discreet action we can secure for ourselves what has been so well planned and so successfully accomplished."
USA Banker's Magazine, August 25 1924
Cutting Tax Rates stimulates Economic Growth creates more Profit , more Jobs and therefore The Treasury ends up with more Tax Money UNKNOWN
Taxation is legalized Theft UNKNOWN
"The Objective of the Bank is not the control of a conflict , it's the control of the debt that a conflict produces . The real value of a conflict , the true value is in the debt that it creates . You control the debt , you control everything . this is THE VERY ESSENCE OF THE BANKING INDUSTRY , to make us all , whether we be nations or individuals , SLAVES TO DEBT " An UNKNOWN Banker
Patriotism is the last refuge... to which the scoundrel clings .... Steal a little and they throw you in jail ..steal a lot and they make you king ....
Bob Dylan
"Corporations are stealing billions in tax breaks, while the confused, screwed citizenry turn on each other. International corporations have no national allegiance, they care only for profit." Robert Reich
There is NO political answer to a spiritual problem! Steve Quayle
Political Correctness is a Political Stand Point that does not allow Political Opposition , This is actually The Definition of Dictatorship Gilad Atzmon
The modern definition of racist is someone who is winning an argument with a liberal Peter Brimelow
When People lose everything and have nothing left to lose , They Lose It ! GERALD CELENTE
Your Greatest Teacher is Your Last Mistake DAVID ICKE
The one who Controls the Education System , Controls PerceptionUNKNOWN
"The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by those who watch them without doing anything."
Albert Einstein
In The Left Nothing is Right & in The Right nothing is Left UNKNOWN
No man escapes when freedom fails; The best men rot in filthy jails. And those that cried 'Appease! Appease!' Are hanged by those they tried to please UNKNOWN
Freedom is not Free UNKNOWN
Don't Steal The Government Hates The Competition Ron Paul
"Buy The Rumor , Sell The Fact "Peter Schiff
You can love your Country and not your Government
Jesse Ventura
" The Government Works for ME , I do not answer to them They Answer to ME " Glenn Beck
"Tyranny will Come to Your Door in a Uniform " Alex Jones
"The Government is not The Solution to our Problems , The Government is The Problem " Ronald Reagan
"The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men."Plato
The world is a tragedy to those that feel, and a comedy to those that think...Beppe Grillo
"The people should not fear the government for it is the government who should fear the people"UNKNOWN
"If You are looking for solutions to the world's problems , look in the Mirror , You Are The Solution , You have the power as a human being on this planet " UNKNOWN
"They don't control us , We empower them " UNKNOWN
"Serial Killers do on a Small Scale What Governments do on a large one..."
Serial Killer Richard Ramirez
There is a Class War going on in America, & unfortunately, my class is winning."Warren Buffet
"When the people fear their government, there is tyranny; when the government fears the people, there is liberty."
Thomas Jefferson
"College is a waste of Money" Albert Einstein
Schools manufacture people who think that they're smart but they're not. Robert Kiyosaki
Education is what you learn after you leave School Robert Kiyosaki
" Schools were designed to create employees for the big corporations." Robert Kiyosaki
"If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey, he is obligated to do so" Thomas Jefferson
Dissent is the highest form of patriotism Thomas Jefferson
“True education makes you feel stupid. It makes you realize you have so much more to learn.”Robert Kiyosaki
"One day your life will flash before your eyes. Make sure it's worth watching." - Gerard Way
"Aspire not to have More but to be More " UNKNOWN
The losers in life think they have all the answers. They can’t learn because they’re too busy telling everyone what they know. Robert T. Kiyosaki
"Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again. -This time more intelligently."Henry Ford
What You Own Owns You UNKNOWN
If you expect the government to solve your problems, you have a problem.Robert Kiyosaki
"Those who give up their liberty for more security neither deserve liberty nor security." Benjamin Franklin
"None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free.” - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
"Always trust someone who is seeking the truth , never trust someone who found it" Jordan Maxwell
Be The Change you want to see in The World UNKNOWN
Failure inspires winners but defeats losers Robert Kiyosaki
“If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people”A Chinese Proverb
"First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out-- Because I was not a Socialist. Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out-- Because I was not a Trade Unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out-- Because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me--and there was no one left to speak for me." UNKNOWN
No comments:
Post a Comment