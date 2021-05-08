Saturday, May 8, 2021

👉Banking Crisis Approaching as The economy is Already Overdosing on Cheap Money https://youtu.be/Et3GVRtqELE

👉Banking Crisis Approaching as The economy is Already Overdosing on Cheap Money https://youtu.be/Et3GVRtqELE We are in a freefalling economy. Our entire manufacturing sector is in free-fall; the Service sector is in free-fall. Our debt and deficit are exploding. And they are calling it a booming economy, when in fact we are headed towards depression. And most Americans are already there, as poverty and homelessness are exploding. The Dollar has constantly been falling for a year. In twitter investment communities lot of bearish prognosis. China is buying gold massively, EU has managed to balance their budgets by cutting expenses, The US is the only one left printing dollars. Billions of stimulus money vanishing into the stock market heaven! What a great use of taxpayers' money. When the government is in control of the market, they will take it higher and higher to fund programs. The markets are now the engine that drives Social Security, retirement accounts, pensions, etc. Massive influx of new welfare cash is about to hit and drive the next leg up. Trillions in deficit, runaway social programs, I mean "social infrastructure investment", 20 million workers drawing unemployment benefits ; highest budget deficit in history of the modern world . The dollar has been weakened so much already that every additional stock purchases by the Fed exponentially weakens the dollar. They have created perfect storm. If that continues, then 1.3 next week. The US has to collapse the stock market, that's the only option saving US Dollar. We are one step away from hyper inflation. The recent rush to buy houses and properties is a good indicator that there is a concern about the amount of money being printed over the last 12 months. History has shown that long-term fixed-interest plus fixed-payment real estate is the best hedge to hyper-inflation. The money printing press is running day and night for buying goods and stocks from other countries. The Fed inflates assets 100% by devaluing the dollar, no wealth is generated. The purchasing power or value of the asset HAS NOT CHANGED. Capital gains taxes need to be derated for inflation otherwise its straight up theft by money system!! You can count on the Fed doing the wrong thing every time. Both of those things that have worked in the past were used .The Fed is now running out of tools. What will the Fed do when all of the world’s toxic financial waste goes bad at the same time? Because it’s this toxic waste, that’s the real problem, and the Fed seems intent on ignoring it. The Fed is running out of ammo. 1% left to cut. So MEGA QE next. That is not bullish at all. The Fed had been doing QE since last September, wondering what they are going try to come up with this time around after they run out of rates to cut. Punishing savers and rewarding Wall Street with free money to borrow and buy back shares. $10 Trillion in BBB bonds. In a few months' recession overdue, those bonds get downgraded, pensions need to dump, they lockup. The Fed has been goosing to this pathetic economic recovery. $100 billion per month deficit and lowered interest rates leave no dry powder for a recession. The USA is bankrupt. The economy is already overdosing on cheap money. The Fed is impotent. They can't fix this. The house of cards it built will come crashing down on it. They're running scared, knowing they are using up the little margin they have before they have to go to negative interest rates, which will never fly in the USA. The markets, both participants and manipulators realize that the honeymoon is over! This market is sobering up, and it is not going to be pretty when they take a long look at the creature they are in bed with. The system has gangrene rotting from the inside, and they keep giving it aspirin hoping it will heal. The fed busted their nut, and it didn't work. It already does smell like panic, and from the highest level. When the Fed panics, and it is apparent to all, the cascade will be epic as panic spreads down the food-chain. The run to the exit doors will be a sight to see. Global economic slowdown more significant than previously thought. No surprise to ANYONE who follows my videos. The US and the world economies are in free-fall. If you think cutting to near-zero rates solves the problem, you are part of the problem. The near zero rates just confirms we're in the endgame now. Buckle in everyone ,and hold on your metals! Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. You are here for your daily dose of the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Please take a second to hit the like button, hit the subscribe button, and don't forget to also hit the notification bell. Thank You. What's coming is a Depression, not a recession. Paying the government to hold your money while the government (the Fed) promotes an inflation rate that peals 22% to 28% off your dollar in ten years! Who are these central bankers that dictate to us, yet are immune from the ill effects of their own policies. Why do you think the New York Fed is loaded with people from Wall St? So they can front-run the rate cuts. The power that be have crushed savers, conservatives, anything prudent, logical, or forthright for the last 20 years. The market is the spoiled rotten child that screams for candy (the rate cut) from mommy (the Fed) when he gets the candy he continues to get even more spoiled and rotten, but if he doesn't get the candy, he throws a big hairy tantrum but at least learns he can't always get what he wants and maybe improves his attitude. The market shouldn't be rallying period. Fundamentals are tanking. The yield curve is historic- 10 years lowest in history, worldwide near pandemic. Why should there be any rally going on. The reading of the tea leaves is bordering on insanity. Most informed people know what is up. The Fed has levitated this market for decades. The move from 6600 in 2009 to almost 35,000 in 2021 would seem to indicate things have gotten frothy, shall we say. What has never made any sense to me is in order to get out of the last mortgage crisis the Fed decided the best course of action via TARP was to push loads of money out into the market to those who made the grave errors in the first place. And we are to believe this move was going to solve all our problems. The degenerate gamblers got the cash and went right back to the roulette tables. When people pound the table about how good the economy is, yet the Fed has to go (almost) all in at the slightest blip. Something doesn't quite square properly. It's been done so many times now that it's lost its efficacy. Rate cuts aren't doing it, and the Fed won't cut the players off by taking away the punch bowl permanently. The market is going to at some point have to go cold turkey, or we'll never get beyond this. The combo of zero interest rates (we're headed back there) and a good economy should be causing people to take a pause. The Fed seem like they just lost control. Powell is just another in a long list, dating back to Greenspan, of educated fools who after hitting the switch, discover that the lights went out and marveled at the raw power of the moment. This SMOKE and MIRRORS economy is about to tear itself apart. Powell realized that the debt and pledge crisis could not be resolved proactively, so he decided to kick the can down the road like his predecessors. The problem has been building up for decades. It can only be resolved after a major crisis ensues. It is a fundamental failure of democracy. I'm expecting the Fed's next move is QE5, where they directly purchase S&P and critical DOW assets to keep them from falling into the abyss. Prepare for a wild ride of market volatility over the next 3-6 months. It's a good time to be a nimble trader and a poor time to be an investor unless you are in precious metals and possibly the miners if they don't stomp those down in conjunction with pumping the market darlings. The FED doesn't have the STONES to not cut. If they had just done that a long time ago, we wouldn't be in this situation. It's warfare, and there's an enemy. Many people just haven't figured who it is yet. The Fed doesn’t care about the average American; all they care for is the banks and DC. Even the Fed themselves are just puppets of the IMF who are the puppets of the cabal. The criminal cabal elite has designed a fake economy, which in turn created a distorted society with no morals and no values. That's why everything is collapsing. Socialism for the rich does not work. Plato was right. You can count on the Fed doing the wrong thing every time. What the Fed should be doing is raising, because now they're going to Zero, and that will either make the markets zombie for decades, or Rates will rise dramatically as the banks collapse. Enjoy Powell and the Keynsians now because they're going blow up spectacularly, and it will be messy. If you needed another reason to get your money out of the banks while you still can and into precious metals where it can't be inflated away, confiscated, or used to bail in your favorite bankster, consider that now. Fed's chairman is the best salesman for more usurious debt that the banksters could ever dream of. The economy has never been more distorted, and we have never been taking debt on at such a fast rate. Communism is bad because there is no direct negative feedback for inefficiency - That is what The Fed promotes: MORE debt. But keep slamming pies in your face, clown. I find it amusing. Debt is the absence of money. Debt is slavery. Real money carries no counterparty risk. This paper is just bank credit,USURY. It is easier to fool people than it is for people to admit they've been fooled, said Mark Twain . What You Think Is Controlled By What You Watch, And What You Watch Is Controlled By The Elite. With forever QE and zero interest rate forever, stock ownership will replace the dollar. Soon Costco will only accept shares of Tesla for payment for toilet paper. The Fed knows the pandemic is the perfect scapegoat for their bubble blowing and massive wealth transfers. And they are going to use it to transfer five times as much wealth as they stole after 2008. Such a fascinating world we live in. This was The Atlantis Report. Please Like. Share. Leave me a comment. Subscribe. And please take some time to subscribe to my backup channels; I do upload videos there too. You'll find the links in the description box. You will also find a PayPal link if you want to make a donation. Thank you wholeheartedly to all those of you who have already donated. Stay safe and healthy friends! The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.” Henry Kissinger


once a standing army is established, in any country, the people lose their liberty.”
George Mason

“Military men are dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns for foreign policy.”
Henry Kissinger

“If you are an ordinary person, then you can prepare yourself for war by moving to the countryside and building a farm, but you must take guns with you, as the hordes of starving will be roaming. Also, even though the elite will have their safe havens and specialist shelters, they must be just as careful during the war as the ordinary civilians, because their shelters can still be compromised.”
Henry Kissinger

"We don't let them have ideas. Why would we let them have guns?" Joseph Stalin

The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything.
Joseph Stalin

Governments keep a lot of secrets from their people . . .
Why aren't the people in return allowed to keep secrets
from the government?
PHILIP ZIMMERMAN, DER SPIEGEL

“Some call it Communism, I call it Judaism.”
Rabbi Stephen Weiss

“Anti-Communism is Anti-Semitism.”
Jewish Voice, July - August 1941

Taxing People is Punishing Success
UNKNOWN

There's the rich, the poor, and the tax payers...also known as the middle class. Robert Kiyosaki

The Tax you pay is The Bill for Staying Stupid
Stefan Molyneux


“The modern banking system manufactures money out of nothing. The process is, perhaps, the most astounding piece of sleight of hand that was ever invented. Banks can in fact inflate, mint and un-mint the modern ledger-entry currency.” Major L L B Angus

The few who understand the system will either be so interested in its profits or so dependent on its favours that there will be no opposition from that class, while on the other hand, the great body of the people mentally incapable of comprehending the tremendous advantage that capital derives from the system will bear its burdens without complaint and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical to their interests.
The Rothschild Bros

"Debts must be collected, bonds and mortgages must be foreclosed as rapidly as possible. When, through a process of law, the common people lose their homes they will become more docile and more easily governed through the influence of the strong arm of government, applied by a central power of wealth under control of leading financiers.

This truth is well known among our principal men now engaged in forming an imperialism of Capital to govern the world.

By dividing the voters through the political party system, we can get them to expend their energies in fighting over questions of no importance. Thus by discreet action we can secure for ourselves what has been so well planned and so successfully accomplished."

USA Banker's Magazine, August 25 1924


Cutting Tax Rates stimulates Economic Growth creates more Profit , more Jobs and therefore The Treasury ends up with more Tax Money
UNKNOWN

Taxation is legalized Theft
UNKNOWN

"The Objective of the Bank is not the control of a conflict , it's the control of the debt that a conflict produces . The real value of a conflict , the true value is in the debt that it creates . You control the debt , you control everything . this is THE VERY ESSENCE OF THE BANKING INDUSTRY , to make us all , whether we be nations or individuals , SLAVES TO DEBT " An UNKNOWN Banker

Patriotism is the last refuge... to which the scoundrel clings .... Steal a little and they throw you in jail ..steal a lot and they﻿ make you king ....

Bob Dylan


"Corporations are stealing billions in tax breaks, while the confused, screwed citizenry turn on each other. International corporations have no national allegiance, they care only for profit." Robert Reich


There is NO political answer to a spiritual problem!
Steve Quayle


Political Correctness is a Political Stand Point that does not allow Political Opposition , This is actually The Definition of Dictatorship
Gilad Atzmon

The modern definition of racist is someone who is winning an argument with a liberal
Peter Brimelow


When People lose everything and have nothing left to lose , They Lose It !
GERALD CELENTE

Your Greatest Teacher is Your Last Mistake
DAVID ICKE

The one who Controls the Education System , Controls﻿ Perception UNKNOWN

"The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by﻿ those who watch them without doing anything."

Albert Einstein

In The Left Nothing is Right & in The Right nothing is Left
UNKNOWN


No man escapes when freedom fails; The best men rot in filthy jails. And those that cried 'Appease! Appease!' Are hanged by those they tried to please
UNKNOWN

Freedom is not Free
UNKNOWN

Don't Steal The Government Hates The Competition
Ron Paul

"Buy The Rumor , Sell The Fact " Peter Schiff


You can love your Country and not your Government

Jesse Ventura


" The Government Works for ME , I do not answer to them They Answer to ME "
Glenn Beck

"Tyranny will Come to Your Door in a Uniform "
Alex Jones

"The Government is not The Solution to our Problems , The Government is The Problem "
Ronald Reagan


"The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men." Plato


The world is a﻿ tragedy to those that feel, and a comedy to those that think...Beppe Grillo

"The people should not fear the government for it is the government who should fear the people" UNKNOWN

"If You are looking for solutions to the world's problems , look in the Mirror , You Are The Solution , You have the power as a human being on this planet " UNKNOWN

"They don't control us , We empower them " UNKNOWN

"Serial Killers do on a Small Scale What Governments do on a large one..."

Serial Killer Richard Ramirez

There is a Class War going on in America, & unfortunately, my class is winning." Warren Buffet

"When the people fear their government, there is tyranny; when the government fears the people, there is﻿ liberty."

Thomas Jefferson

"College is a waste of﻿ Money"
Albert Einstein

Schools manufacture people who think that they're smart but they're not.
Robert Kiyosaki

Education is what you learn after you leave School
Robert Kiyosaki

" ‏Schools were designed to create employees for the big corporations."
Robert Kiyosaki

"If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey, he is obligated to do so" Thomas Jefferson

Dissent is the highest form of patriotism
Thomas Jefferson

“True education makes you feel stupid. It makes you realize you have so much more to learn.” Robert Kiyosaki


"One day your life will flash before your eyes. Make sure it's worth watching." - Gerard Way

"Aspire not to have More but to be More "
UNKNOWN

The losers in life think they have all the answers. They can’t learn because they’re too busy telling everyone what they know.
Robert T. Kiyosaki ‏

"Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again. -This time more intelligently." Henry Ford

What You Own Owns You
UNKNOWN

If you expect the government to solve your problems, you have a problem. Robert Kiyosaki

"Those who give up their liberty for more security neither deserve liberty nor security." Benjamin Franklin

"None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free.” - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

"Always trust someone who is seeking the truth , never trust someone who found it" Jordan Maxwell

Be The Change you want to see in The World
UNKNOWN

Failure inspires winners but defeats losers
Robert Kiyosaki ‏

“If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people” A Chinese Proverb

"First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me--and there was no one left to speak for me." UNKNOWN