👉America On The Brink Of Bankruptcy, Economic Collapse and Monetary Reset https://youtu.be/AZsb7WqNhXo

America’s economic depression is accelerating. Dark days are ahead. The Fed's QE into infinity will precipitate the collapse of the dollar and subsequent depression. The Fed will debase the dollar and cause hyperinflation, and the ensuing calamity will be apocalyptic. It will be worse this time because we are headed to an inflationary depression rather than a deflationary one. At least until the last deflationary one, the average person may not have had much money, but what money he did have actually bought more stuff. In the coming inflationary one, the dollars you do have will buy less, so the average man's standard of living will go down even more. Critical events are happening so fast all around the world, as markets cool, political unrest heats up. It’s all part of the "Greatest Depression": when people lose everything and have nothing left to lose they lose it… and the markets are losing it, too. The global slowdown will accelerate, and equity markets will decline, as companies brace for periods of growing economic uncertainty. To keep the cheap money flowing, this year, more than 30 central banks around the globe have lowered their interest rates, and dozens are expected to cut their rates again next quarter.Countries accumulated more debt than they can ever repay. Corporations accumulated more debt than they can ever repay. Consumer accumulated more debt than they can ever repay. This time around, we will not be able to bail out the corporations without bailing out all consumers. What happens to the money when you must print to keep humans from rising up and destroying the elites? What happens to the elites when the consumer figures out they were played for fools and the entire surveillance state was built in anticipation of the big collapse that's coming. The non 1% is very close to collectively waking up. It will make the Arab Spring look calm and peaceful. The Monetary inflation, a derivative of QE and money printing, has been going on since the advent of fiat paper money, to sustain perpetual poverty, and force serfs to work to survive, thereby effectively giving the money printers the power to hold the advantage of bargaining, trade, and commerce. Which of course, results in low wages, price controls, monetary value control, legal oppression through bribing state and federal employees to write laws, and because they can print money infinitely, they can purchase, own, and control everything under the sun, globally. Basically, it's the Quintrillionaires versus the Millionaires, because the serfs don't have money. Global Neo-Serfdom in short. The difficulty now is that the measuring yardstick all these years was gold, and now its price is totally distorted out of reality; and even if gold is taken as a yardstick, its demand is not what it used to be: there is a whole generation that does not understand its utility, and therefore it does not want to buy or hold it. Add to this the infinite quantity of money generated out of every hole in the banksters' body, all those derivatives" and all. Since the manufacturing capacity of the countries have become incompatible and not comparable in any standard way, supply-side calculations are also distorted. The normal way out of a depression is either the 0.1% buys all the assets in the country, and take the people into serfdom, or the 99% demolishes the castle walls, introduces a new currency and resets the money market. We are opting for the first. I do believe the serfdom has been perpetual, the bankers sustain it, and the castle can no longer protect the local serfs because of growing immigration and street violence. The pretty and rather large corporate buildings will continue to become vacant, unused, and randomly ransacked by the serfs and foreign serfs till everyone begins to see the result of neo-feudalism is only ever more poverty for all. Obviously, the banks can't feasibly continue to bailout the Zombie Corporations, which add little or no value. The banksters didn't learn their lesson because the CDO's are being used now more than they were in 2008 and when that one pops, it'll be over. There won't be any bailouts for the banks this time around either, so they'll all go bankrupt. There won't be any need in the running on the banks either. When the currency is debased to the point of worthlessness, what's the point in doing a bank run. Those who ignore history are doomed to repeat it". People just can't seem to get that. One thing I've noticed in keeping up with not only how this is playing out in the US, but also in other developed countries, is that there seems to almost be a spell cast upon central bankers, money managers, and politicians, which is leading each and every one of them down the same path. It's almost like an orchestrated evil is at work, pulling the strings of these puppets, accomplishing its will. This does not end well is one thing I'm sure of. Prepare accordingly, if preparations of that magnitude are even possible. I wish everyone the best of luck because this is going to be catastrophic. This time it is going to be Apocalyptic financially. Somehow we have thousands of more subprime loans, defaulting home, auto, and student loans now than were issued in 2008. It's going to be crazy. On the bankster side, to boost fees lost because of low-interest rates, down about 20 percent this year, banks increased their lending to corporations eager to borrow cheap money. Thus, the $250 trillion global-debt bubbles continue to swell. Be it monetary or fiscal stimulus. It’s becoming increasingly clear that neither measure – although they might temporarily boost sagging economies, will not reverse the oncoming "Greatest Depression." As economies continue to decline, social unrest will dramatically escalate, as evidenced in nations from South America to Africa, from Asia to the Middle East, and from Europe soon to the United States. And we have more market manipulation. Fiat is about to die for a very long time after this. This is going to be so big that I can't even wrap my head around the consequences yet. We are moving towards an economic Armageddon that will shake the world to its core. Silver, gold, and lead will be very useful in the coming years. Prepare accordingly. This Market crash will Destroy more people than the pandemic !!! As for the economy, the Horse is out of the Barn, and now the Barn is on fire! Manufacturing and services have been cratering for months. Forty percent of lost jobs aren't expected to come back. Washington may spend as much as $8 trillion in stimulus. The Fed is printing money faster than the spread of the virus. And the rich is dancing. Our current financial system is in a state of chaos and cannot continue on its current path indefinitely, no matter how much the Banking Cartel would like to do so. There are too many classes of assets waiting to implode with just a slight uptick in interest rates. The system is broken and cannot and should not be fixed. Sure it is fun to watch. The multi-Trillion dollar bailouts didn't go into the economy. It went into balance sheets. Zero effect except to enhance the party talk in the financial boardrooms. When the FED expands its balance sheet, where does all this 'money' come from? Last I heard, they're a private bank with no real revenue-generating service. At the rate they are going, we'll soon live to see tens of trillions of issuances. Kind of like a reactor core going critical, feeding upon itself. All this will result in mass deflation on luxury goods and inflation on essentials. 10 Trillion on the sacred Balance-Sheet as projected months ago. Is it magic? No, simply drop the ideology and look at the numbers as this has been clear since kindly old Mr. Powell first stopped growing the Balance-Sheet years ago, then reduced it while raising rates. Stopping the growth of the Balance-Sheet about 2015 was ERROR #1, and this and further error in reducing the Balance-Sheet and raising rates until last year were MAJOR ERRORS #2 and #3. This caused the liquidity freeze last September when the Balance-Sheet should have by last Summer. NOW the Balance-Sheet should be 10 Trillion as soon as it can be arranged. Powell strung out the credit markets until they began fraying and snapping because of his damned backward ideology; then, the virus panicked the poor worthless governors and mayors. Now we are facing a Grade A Depression. Negative posted rates might be avoided, but the Balance-Sheet has to go to 10 now and 16-20 by the end of 2021. Why? So much of the economy has been destroyed that ‘whatever it takes’ with no holdbacks or handwringing is the only glimmering slight possibility, and it has to happen before 330 million saps realize the politicians broke the world that they need to live in. Here is the analogy of what's really going on .: You, me, and four other guys sit down to play a game of very high stakes poker. How much are you bringing? $5 billion! $10 billion! How much are the others bringing? $800 million! $20 billion! It doesn't matter, because I am bringing all the money in the world, and then some, with my backer who has a money printing press. I am going to "all-in"..... every time. And I won't even look at my cards. Now, who do you suppose wins that game....... every day and twice on Sunday! It was never supposed to be that way. Now you know why we are where we are. The Fed (covering for The Power That Be) will stop at nothing to keep the Potemkin village standing. Nothing. We're down to pure politics. They never miss an opportunity to rob the little guys while they stick the knife on your side! Their goal is a worldwide dictatorship of the Banking Cartel. The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Monday, May 3, 2021
“once a standing army is established, in any country, the people lose their liberty.”
George Mason
“Military men are dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns for foreign policy.”
Henry Kissinger
“If you are an ordinary person, then you can prepare yourself for war by moving to the countryside and building a farm, but you must take guns with you, as the hordes of starving will be roaming. Also, even though the elite will have their safe havens and specialist shelters, they must be just as careful during the war as the ordinary civilians, because their shelters can still be compromised.”
Henry Kissinger
"We don't let them have ideas. Why would we let them have guns?" Joseph Stalin
The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything.
Joseph Stalin
Governments keep a lot of secrets from their people . . .
Why aren't the people in return allowed to keep secrets
from the government?
PHILIP ZIMMERMAN, DER SPIEGEL
“Some call it Communism, I call it Judaism.”
Rabbi Stephen Weiss
“Anti-Communism is Anti-Semitism.”
Jewish Voice, July - August 1941
Taxing People is Punishing Success
UNKNOWN
There's the rich, the poor, and the tax payers...also known as the middle class. Robert Kiyosaki
The Tax you pay is The Bill for Staying Stupid
Stefan Molyneux
“The modern banking system manufactures money out of nothing. The process is, perhaps, the most astounding piece of sleight of hand that was ever invented. Banks can in fact inflate, mint and un-mint the modern ledger-entry currency.” Major L L B Angus
The few who understand the system will either be so interested in its profits or so dependent on its favours that there will be no opposition from that class, while on the other hand, the great body of the people mentally incapable of comprehending the tremendous advantage that capital derives from the system will bear its burdens without complaint and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical to their interests.
The Rothschild Bros
"Debts must be collected, bonds and mortgages must be foreclosed as rapidly as possible. When, through a process of law, the common people lose their homes they will become more docile and more easily governed through the influence of the strong arm of government, applied by a central power of wealth under control of leading financiers.
This truth is well known among our principal men now engaged in forming an imperialism of Capital to govern the world.
By dividing the voters through the political party system, we can get them to expend their energies in fighting over questions of no importance. Thus by discreet action we can secure for ourselves what has been so well planned and so successfully accomplished."
USA Banker's Magazine, August 25 1924
Cutting Tax Rates stimulates Economic Growth creates more Profit , more Jobs and therefore The Treasury ends up with more Tax Money
UNKNOWN
Taxation is legalized Theft
UNKNOWN
"The Objective of the Bank is not the control of a conflict , it's the control of the debt that a conflict produces . The real value of a conflict , the true value is in the debt that it creates . You control the debt , you control everything . this is THE VERY ESSENCE OF THE BANKING INDUSTRY , to make us all , whether we be nations or individuals , SLAVES TO DEBT " An UNKNOWN Banker
Patriotism is the last refuge... to which the scoundrel clings .... Steal a little and they throw you in jail ..steal a lot and they make you king ....
Bob Dylan
"Corporations are stealing billions in tax breaks, while the confused, screwed citizenry turn on each other. International corporations have no national allegiance, they care only for profit." Robert Reich
There is NO political answer to a spiritual problem!
Steve Quayle
Political Correctness is a Political Stand Point that does not allow Political Opposition , This is actually The Definition of Dictatorship
Gilad Atzmon
The modern definition of racist is someone who is winning an argument with a liberal
Peter Brimelow
When People lose everything and have nothing left to lose , They Lose It !
GERALD CELENTE
Your Greatest Teacher is Your Last Mistake
DAVID ICKE
The one who Controls the Education System , Controls Perception UNKNOWN
"The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by those who watch them without doing anything."
Albert Einstein
UNKNOWN
No man escapes when freedom fails; The best men rot in filthy jails. And those that cried 'Appease! Appease!' Are hanged by those they tried to please
UNKNOWN
Freedom is not Free
UNKNOWN
Don't Steal The Government Hates The Competition
Ron Paul
"Buy The Rumor , Sell The Fact " Peter Schiff
You can love your Country and not your Government
Jesse Ventura
" The Government Works for ME , I do not answer to them They Answer to ME "
Glenn Beck
"Tyranny will Come to Your Door in a Uniform "
Alex Jones
"The Government is not The Solution to our Problems , The Government is The Problem "
Ronald Reagan
"The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men." Plato
The world is a tragedy to those that feel, and a comedy to those that think...Beppe Grillo
"The people should not fear the government for it is the government who should fear the people" UNKNOWN
"If You are looking for solutions to the world's problems , look in the Mirror , You Are The Solution , You have the power as a human being on this planet " UNKNOWN
"They don't control us , We empower them " UNKNOWN
"Serial Killers do on a Small Scale What Governments do on a large one..."
Serial Killer Richard Ramirez
"When the people fear their government, there is tyranny; when the government fears the people, there is liberty."
Thomas Jefferson
Albert Einstein
Schools manufacture people who think that they're smart but they're not.
Robert Kiyosaki
Education is what you learn after you leave School
Robert Kiyosaki
" Schools were designed to create employees for the big corporations."
Robert Kiyosaki
"If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey, he is obligated to do so" Thomas Jefferson
Dissent is the highest form of patriotism
Thomas Jefferson
“True education makes you feel stupid. It makes you realize you have so much more to learn.” Robert Kiyosaki
"One day your life will flash before your eyes. Make sure it's worth watching." - Gerard Way
"Aspire not to have More but to be More "
UNKNOWN
The losers in life think they have all the answers. They can’t learn because they’re too busy telling everyone what they know.
Robert T. Kiyosaki
"Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again. -This time more intelligently." Henry Ford
What You Own Owns You
UNKNOWN
If you expect the government to solve your problems, you have a problem. Robert Kiyosaki
"Those who give up their liberty for more security neither deserve liberty nor security." Benjamin Franklin
"None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free.” - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
"Always trust someone who is seeking the truth , never trust someone who found it" Jordan Maxwell
Be The Change you want to see in The World
UNKNOWN
Failure inspires winners but defeats losers
Robert Kiyosaki
“If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people” A Chinese Proverb
"First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me--and there was no one left to speak for me." UNKNOWN
