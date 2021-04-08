Thursday, April 8, 2021

👉Warning to America: The Greatest Depression of All Times Approaching Worse than 1929 : Be Prepared! https://youtu.be/dim53rt7Uww Warning to America: The Greatest Depression of All Times Approaching Worse than 1929 : Be Prepared! The Greatest Depression of All Times Inflation, hyperinflation, financial collapse, societal collapse, and world war III. The only unknown is the timeline. Lowered FED balance sheet, higher than expected unemployment, and the stock market at levels hedge funds previously sold a lot. And just wait until the record level margin debt starts to get called in. The Modern Monetary Theory an example of “a scholarly snow job” that “provides a cloak of credibility for Congress to spend unlimited amounts and for Congress to monetize that spending. Currency devaluation destroys the purchasing power of the holders of the currency that they earned by their own efforts and risk. It increases prices but not intrinsic values; that's not GDP growth. Currency devaluation is a default on the promise to repay the purchasing power that was present in the currency when it was earned or borrowed. It destroys wealth, which is theft of purchasing power. Just look to Weimar Republic, Zimbabwe, and Venezuela, to see how currency devaluation destroys confidence in the preservation of purchasing power. Central bankers have pumped the biggest wealth gap in human history, the cure for which their media tells us - is socialism. America's Worst Economic Depression is approaching. Be Prepared! It will hit the US before 2022, and World Markets will follow in no time. The sweeping nature of this pandemic that has rocked the global economy has created so much uncertainty. And as people cautiously begin to emerge from isolation, the economic as well as psychological damage (on macro and micro levels) is done. The bottom line is: We all need to figure out new ways to evolve and live in the next decade because that’s how long we’ll be dealing with the fallout. The United States is undergoing a profound and radical transformation, all features of which point to the fact of its departure at an accelerated rate from its largely self-proclaimed status as a global hegemon. The United States has lost ground in every single category that defines the power and status of a nation in relation to its rivals. We outsourced almost all our manufacturing to China. We sold our souls to Satan, and the CCP sold us the rope to hang ourselves. New jobs are for waiters and fast-food servers. Dumbed-down American students get degrees in sociology and art history, while the Chinese major in science and technology. Our borders have been throw wide-open as millions with no education pour in for their free stuff. The CCP has no need to fire a shot; we are just failing more every day as we print TRILLIONS and TRILLIONS to paper over the black hole of debt. There is no way back. Universal Basic Income to sit at home and do nothing is on the way. Our leftists want a war with Russia and China as a distraction, but that will turn out very badly for all. We had a good run, but the oligarchs took total control and will just flee on their yachts as our cities burn. Prepare for the very dark communist days ahead. Over 18 Million Americans Are Still On Government Jobless Benefits. UBI is here to stay folks. You will own nothing and be happy. America’s greatest economic problem today is debt. If you know much about economics in a free market economy, then you know an economic depression is imminent when debt gets too high. America has progressed from a significant creditor nation at the end of World War II to the greatest debtor nation in the history of the world today. This is how America got into its economic mess and how it will ultimately adversely affect individuals and businesses not only here in America but worldwide in the decades ahead. America's Worst Economic Depression unleashes its' fury. You need to prepare for this storm. The silver lining to this economic storm comes with your ability to profit rather than lose upwards of 30-90% of your net worth when this economic depression strikes. There's no time to delay. Prepare for the Coming Economic Depression so you might survive it! Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. You are here for your daily dose of the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Please take a second to hit the like button, hit the subscribe button, and don't forget to also hit the notification bell. The current crisis is not like 2008 or even 1929. The New Depression that has emerged from the pandemic is the worst economic crisis in U.S. history. Most fired employees will remain redundant. Bankruptcies will be common, and banks will buckle under the weight of bad debts. Deflation, debt, and demography will wreck any chance of recovery, and social disorder will follow closely on the heels of market chaos. The happy talk from Wall Street and the White House is an illusion. The worst is yet to come. The reasons for the catastrophic decline of the American nation are a range of factors from the economic (especially energy) to cultural, technological, and military factors. America’s deindustrialized economy is now deeply affected by what can only be described as a massacre of her small and middle-size businesses and the implosion of the US commercial aerospace industry. America’s only driver of real growth, the shale oil industry, are facing realities that may make the Great Depression pale in comparison. The precipitous moral and professional decline of the always mediocre qualities of the American elites, from the corridors of political power to those of the military and business, is now spiraling out of control. America’s disintegration is irreversible because the ruling elites are an organic part of the calamitous sources of dysfunction that have destroyed the country. More alarmingly, the trend also points to the possibility of the actual physical disintegration of the United States as a unified entity—whether the divisions are ethnic or ideological. The most profound fault line is cultural—between the Coastal self-proclaimed elites backed by the secular, liberal media and the deep state, who promote the most radical ideologies as it concerns gender and race, and the working class majority whom the former polemicize as deplorable, Christian fundamentalists, white supremacists, and climate and science denialists. This generation has become the hostage of the debauchery in economics, foreign relations, and culture that the Baby Boomers’ generation, most of whom never experienced any kind of serious difficulty in life other than boredom, unleashed on both the United States and the world, the minute they found themselves off balance due to trends in the world which originated in the scientific and technological revolution, which also globalized the world through the electronic mass-media. This was the downfall of what has become commonly known as the Davos Culture. The expanding freedom of exchange of ideas and information (now being curtailed) disclosed to many that for all the glitz and glamour of the DotCom billionaires and the “green” evangelicals, the world was and is still operating based on energy, machines, real production, and what amounts to basic physics and mathematics. iPhones do not grow on trees. They require gigantic resource extraction and processing cycles, which involve millions of people still getting every day into the coal mines somewhere in China. They require an electrical grid, the CNC and lithography machinery, which is being built around the world; they require massive metal ships and aircraft made out of aluminum, requiring bauxite to be extracted from the ground, they require the millions upon millions of engineers, designers, workers, doctors, and teachers who run the actual wheels of modern civilization. America has forgotten how it all works. It couldn’t have been otherwise. An increasingly pornographic culture dominated by celebrities, sports stars, and media personalities, most of whom are barely educated in any practical sense but are nonetheless enabled to pontificate on subjects they have no clue about; such a culture was inevitably destined to crash. It was also destined to ignore the most important features underpinning modernity. The proper valuation of labor and the distribution and control of the national treasure, while focusing on fake intricacies of the “equality” of races and genders. Investigating these factors sheds light on America’s future which holds very little promise for the country which had once proclaimed itself to be a shining city on the hill. The American collapse is not just coming. We are presently experiencing it. How can we deal with a catastrophe which is unfolding before our very eyes? Disintegration lays out some possibilities. This time it is not The Great Depression that is coming, but the Greatest Depression. The king of them all. Unlike 2008 this one will have the human despair of the dirty 30s. We don't have the money or credit to save our backs like last time. And we didn't even do that. The Fed just held the rates to the floor, and Obama got an easier ride. Glass-Steagall separated the money creation side of banking from the investment side of banking. It also stopped the money creation side of banking from trading in securities. The people that put it in the place knew what it did. The people that repealed it didn’t. Without Glass-Steagall, the bankers could create money to buy securities they produced themselves in a Ponzi scheme. This is what they did. You will never have banking again in this country as long as the banks sweep your accounts every night and invest them in the stock market. This time it is not going to be a sequel of 1929, the Fed is not going to sit by and let the Money Supply fall by 1/3 to support the dollar and gold standard, more they will pump again in old QE playbook, and there will be inflation, high-interest rates, austerity, bailouts, and difficulty financing the national debts around the globe and some sovereign defaults. There are many people who like to insist that "debt is just a social construct" and that it can be rendered meaningless by just deciding to zero out the books. But this is not true. Any debt, once issued, has to be paid back in some form or another, either by liquidation (i.e., paying it back in hard currency), monetization (inflating the money supply), or default (sacking assets to pay creditors). As mysterious as it may sound, there is simply no way to not pay back debt. That's because debt represents consumption in the present that is borrowed from the future, and you cannot consume that which has not been produced. As Say's Law stipulates, we pay for products with other products. Therefore, in order to make good on what we've consumed in the present, either somebody is going to have to produce it again in the future just to replace it (at no profit to themselves) or we're just going to have to do without it in the future. There is no other alternative. The very laws of causality themselves do not permit us to wriggle free of debt without paying it back. "Verily, verily I say to you, you will not get out of there until you have paid the last penny." This is a rather frightening prospect to imagine once you take account of the untold trillions of liabilities we've already heaped up to ourselves. All that we see around us, practically the entire American economy and all its infrastructure and capital assets, is already pledged just to fill in the production hole from what we've consumed without paying for it. We have already destroyed ourselves. We are only awaiting now the firm, fell footsteps of the Reaper. Money can only be created through the issuance of more debt. The whole shitaree collapses when people quit taking on debt, and the velocity of money dries up. Our entire way of life was built on sound money. We hadn't had sound money since 1971 or arguably when the FED was created in 1913. Nobody wants this shitshow to end more than I do. One day we will be vindicated at great cost and suffering. There will be no "I told you so" because people are just stupid, and everyone will be doing what they have to do to survive. Our world then will be one ugly, horrific place. I hope to hell those people learn from the mistakes of 1929, the intervening wars, 2008, and the last great debacle. It's got to get a lot worse before it gets better my friends. Here is my recommended list of basic investment priorities. Food, water, shelter, self-defense, fuel, toiletries (that is unless you have enough worthless $1 bills to wipe with), reliable transportation (preferably an older model 4x4 diesel pickup), tools, rural land with water rights, and some kind of camper trailer, possibly some precious metals. In my opinion, any responsible adult would invest in some or all of these precautions to help ease the stress of many scenarios. Got a 4o1K? Get your money out now. So what do you think? Are we headed for the greatest depression in the history of mankind, or is everything fine and dandy, and there is no need to panic !? Let us know what you think in the comments section below. This was The Atlantis Report. 