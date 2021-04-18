👉This Markets Tulip Mania Bubble will End Badly Worse Than 1929 -- Be Prepared https://youtu.be/XM-dmVBexMY

This Markets Tulip Mania Bubble will End Badly Worse Than 1929 -- Be Preapared If You feel like something bad is about to happen, You are definitely not alone. More than half of all households in some of our largest cities “are facing serious financial problems,” and Americans continue to file for unemployment benefits at a rate that the United States had never seen before the pandemic . Money supply gone through the roof, and the FED's balance sheet is approaching $10 TRILLION. Just more proof that since 2009 they understand that the markets are job one and that is why they will keep going higher. The Federal Reserve has shut down its money supply data as money supply has increased 500% and inflation is a major threat. The M2 money supply is up 30% in the past year. American internal debt is currently $29 Trillion, of course that isn't counting outstanding so called forgiven derivative financial contractual obligations floating about cyberspace (least we forget) then there is a total of 7.07 trillion held by foreign countries, Japan and Mainland China held the greatest portions. China held 1.07 trillion U.S. dollars in U.S. securities. Japan held 1.25 trillion U.S. dollars worth. It is official the Dow is up 110% in less than 12 months. That's a 15,000 point increase. Prior to the pandemic it took over 150 years to go up that much. The Federal Reserve say's there is no inflation, yet lumber, home prices, cars, trucks, gasoline, groceries, etc. are at the highest levels in history. Who should we believe? This is market manipulation at it best. Now we will all have to experience a massive market crash. I'm so sick of hearing wealthy people say what a tough year its been. Even though there brokerage accounts have quadrupled. Cry me a river, 90% of our population is getting wiped out by inflation. The federal reserve just helps the wealthy so that they don't have to suffer like the poor!!! For how long will the US Government continue to PUMP the US Stock Prices artificially? Everyone knows that the US Market is in the MEGA BUBBLE; it is even more overvalued than Tulip Mania Bubble! The US Stocks are INSANELY OVERVALUED and OVERBOUGHT! The Valuations are impossible to justify! For how long can the US Government run this fraudulent Stock BUBBLE, while Corporate revenues are tanking, Corporate and National Debt is Astronomical, the Valuations are beyond insanity, Political polarization is at max, there are ongoing and upcoming wars, the real resources are limited, Economy is Collapsing, Competition is intense, the Stock Dilutions are at record highs, everything is getting worse, China, Russia, and many other countries are set to ditch the US Dollar as an international reserve currency. Now there are 100,000s of companies worldwide competing for the same dollar revenue! The US Companies that barely generate revenue of 1 to 2 million dollars are trading at 50 to 60 Billion dollars Market values, while in Asia, the same companies with better fundamentals, 100 times more revenues, are trading at 99% less market value! The US Company valuations DO NOT MAKE Sense at all! Why would one invest in US Stock Tulip Mania while he/she can buy the 1000 times better company share for a 99% cheaper price! The US Stock Market is a MAJOR PONZI SCHEME designed to patch fraudulent pension systems in the US temporarily! There is NO PROPER Revenue Collection by the IRS since 2016. Taxes are extremely Low, and Nobody is paying custom duties! People want more free money without working, more free checks, more capital gains, more stock hypes every day! This fraudulent "no need to work" policy of the US Government will END TERRIBLY very soon! Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. You are here for your daily dose of the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Please take a second to hit the like button, hit the subscribe button, and don't forget to also hit the notification bell. Inflation is skyrocketing, but the Government is lying about inflation! Unemployment and debt skyrocketing. Temporary layoffs being replaced with permanent layoffs, Businesses who took the payroll protection program loans which will not have to pay the money back if they retain workers without laying anyone off, will then begin to lay off people after their obligations are met, businesses that have, and will continue to be permanently closed, stimulus money drying up, exposing the scammers of the paycheck protection program, end of eviction moratoriums, unemployment money drying out, and the most important thing, the real panic that will result from when the secretive federal reserve has their cronies pull all that free money from the markets. The wealth effect will turn in to a massive poverty effect. Spenders will become savers, slowing our economy even more. Or, people simply will have no more money to spend, only credit that won't be repaid. All this is right around the corner. The only thing keeping things afloat now is all the money the government is pumping in. And all that money is drying up. Unemployment gone, no new stimulus rent moratoriums will expire, leading to mass homelessness and foreclosure. All hell gonna break loose. America's debt has soared past 28 trillion dollars and is now expected to leap by several more by the end of the year. This debt surge would have been unimaginable just a year ago, and adding to our woes is the road ahead appears bleak. It's over for America. The lockdowns have destroyed millions of jobs, millions of businesses, and trillions of dollars in capital. There will be no V-shaped recovery. Any more than the Titanic had one. Expect the 2020's to be like the 1930s. Expect America to be much poorer and much less free. No, money doesn't necessarily concentrate among the few. Not if we have a sufficiently free society. But given how the economy is being destroyed pretty soon, only the super-rich will be left. Thirty million people don't have as much income as they had in March 2020. Most people live paycheck to paycheck. America has reached the bottom of the barrel. The U.S. jobless claims, including federal filings, rise fourth straight week in a sign of a stalling labor market. And the Fresh wave of layoffs threatens to keep unemployment elevated. The number will only continue to rise; we will be over a million a week shortly. As most restaurants and bars across the country are shut down. Many farmers are hurting because the restaurants that bought their stuff are closed, and they have to give the stuff away or let it rot in the field. Many states still in lockdown, so there is no job to go to. Lots of people are not covered by unemployment. If an employee wants to sit home and collect his bonus and refuses to go back to work would be fired on the spot after a given warning, which will cancel their gravy train. There aren't enough jobs for all the unemployed. That's kind of the problem. It is the people who were furloughed but still received pay from their employers because of the first COVID bailout bills. As that program has expired and the money is all gone now, the companies are trimming staff in order to right-size them to meet demand. The worst is yet to come. States have lost massive tax revenues. The bleeding hasn't stopped. When the unemployment runs dry, states will have millions of new welfare cases to take on. Pension debt is out of control, and taxes will go up significantly on those left with jobs. People are not paying their taxes, municipalities, school districts, transport authorities all have to start laying off people. These are all well-paying jobs. A lot of these people are owed public pensions. This will precipitate another crisis as sufficient money was never put aside to pay out so many retirees at once. Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, State and Municipal pension funds will all go bankrupt because the 29 million unemployed are not paying into the system; instead they are drawing extended unemployment. The poor stay poor, but they got free stuff, the rich get richer, flirting with power. The majority of middle-class Americans get squeezed by stagnant income and higher living costs and taxes. A small percentage of them will join the rich, a certain percentage will stay in the middle, and the rest will join the poor. More unjustified manufactured gains pumped into the most grossly overvalued market in history. The Stock Market is up; that is the only thing that is important. Screw all the little people. Lowering corporate tax rates from 35% to 21%, so companies buy back their stocks, was a poor idea. Sixty of America's top 500 companies paid no taxes during 2018. Amazon and Netflix should have paid a collective $16.4 billion in federal income taxes based on the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act's 21 percent corporate tax rate, but instead, these corporations received a net tax rebate of $4.3 billion. And still, the US markets continue their merry way, like a drunkard intoxicated while drinking from bottles labeled borrowed money and printed money. Last days of the Roman Empire. The US Dollar is headed to zero. The disconnect between the Fed's stock market prop up, the small number of companies (mostly tech) absolutely making money hand over fist, and what is actually happening on Main st with small businesses and the actual economy, is so huge, so seismic, it hasn't even come close to being addressed yet. But that doesn't mean it won't. The top 10% owns something like 85% of the stocks. When the Fed and Treasury do things to benefit stocks, it's not even close to evenly distributed. So the ordinary guy with a $25k 4o1K gets to see it go to $30k. Big deal. He's more harmed by the inflation, which is eating away his purchasing power from his wages. No one will care until they are literally standing in a bread line. That’s the problem. It is what it is, and there is NO WAY back out of the growing mess and growing Debt our nation is in. By the end of 2021, MORE than 50% of all of our nation's workers will be unemployed and with most of them facing Homelessness. Rest In Peace The USA. Our Nation and Our Economy is now too far gone, and there will NOT be any Recovery in the next 50 years. The day of reckoning may be coming, as it did to Rome, Greece, Great Britain, Spain, France, and other former empires. Between DC, Wall Street, and Silicon valley and public Unions.The PERFECT STORM IS COMING! America, the most powerful nation, is flat broke, but the rich are doing well. This was The Atlantis Report. Please Like. Share. Leave me a comment. Subscribe. And please take some time to subscribe to my backup channels; I do upload videos there too. The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Sunday, April 18, 2021
