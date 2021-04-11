Sunday, April 11, 2021

👉The Truth About The Digital Dollar, Biometric Identity, Fedcoin , Digital Dictatorship & 5G https://youtu.be/IxB-gMNGuFE

👉The Truth About The Digital Dollar, Biometric Identity, Fedcoin , Digital Dictatorship & 5G https://youtu.be/IxB-gMNGuFE 👉The Truth About The Digital Dollar, Biometric Identity,Fedcoin, Digital Dictatorship & 5G The FED lies about inflation and will continue until it is so blatantly obvious that they cannot avoid the truth. Only then will they begrudgingly start to raise, but I expect them to be well behind the curve at that point. The FED is sadistically and systematically destroying the middle and lower classes, rendering them into more riches for the wealthy. Every single move from the FED is to juice asset prices. As if the disturbing bifurcation in wealth between the haves and have nots is not enough, they promise more of it. They are going to ignore asset price inflation. And if there’s even a hint of a price pullback, they will come with their printing press blazing. Never mind the fact that regular people can no longer afford a roof over their heads. No, that subject is verboten among central bankers. The greatest challenge facing mankind is the challenge of distinguishing reality from fantasy, truth from propaganda. All currencies are preparing for the new money. Cryptos are being allowed to grow for a reason. The Fed Just Revealed Its Plans For A Digital Dollar Replacement. Because they’re developing something called Fedcoin, which would be based on blockchain technology. The idea that you can go into a store and anonymously purchase something with cash might soon be obsolete. Originally, the “Fedcoin” idea appeared to be a security enhancement to a century-old system used for clearing checks and cash transactions called Fedwire. According to NASDAQ in 2017: This technology will bring Fedwire into the 21st Century. Tentatively called Fedcoin, this Federal Reserve cryptocurrency could replace the dollar as we know it. Global Digital Totalitarianism is the only thing on the menu as the bankers switch from fake hyper printed banknotes to imaginary digital ether currencies. To make this all work, you are going to need a digital ID. They plan to give everyone a Digital Identity by 2030. It is happening. The fiat Ponzi was unraveling months before the Flu was turned into a Hollywood production. What will remain is a destroyed economy and permanent new controls and tracking of your movements and communications. Most will have to rely on the government for food, shelter, and medicine and will happily snitch on anyone remaining independent of the Bolshevik 2.0 regime. As they prepare to pull the plug on this manufactured crisis, that will have the masses begging for their replacement. That is when they will roll out a global blockchain form of electronic currency to be phased in as all global fiat is phased out. But by the middle of the next decade, we will ALL be required to be biometrically identified to access the internet to buy and sell. This has all been planned to unfold within the next decade to hit their target by 2030 The Power That Be are ending cash and moving everyone towards Decentralized IDs and Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), which is, of course, entirely imaginary money that they no longer have to print or require bank buildings for. Universal Basic Income (UBI), after they force crushing poverty, will be offered, but it will require Biometric ID Implants. They will soon force Decentralized Biometric Identity known as Self Sovereign Identity. You won't be able to buy, sell, or trade without it. Indeed you will be entirely cut off & be labeled an outlaw if you refuse it. When we switch to a cashless and digital totalitarian police state, with live 5G video and tracking everywhere in everyone's life, many things will change. I call it Global eSlavery or ePrison. You'll begin to understand Digital Totalitarianism more when all government-corporate communications, services, and products are online-only, because it will become very expensive for us, all while eliminating millions of jobs for them. A Federal Reserve created digital coin could be one of the most dangerous steps ever taken by a government agency. It would put in the hands of the government the potential to create a digital currency with the ability to track all transactions in an economy—and prohibit transactions for any reason. In terms of future individual freedom, this would be a nightmare. This stuff gives them a boner. Instant taxation on all transactions as well as the marketing data collected and just generally being nosy. All your transactions will be trackable. This tyranny serves one purpose and one purpose ONLY: ABSOLUTE AND UNAVOIDABLE TAXATION. Federal Reserve Notes currently say, "Legal tender for all debts, both public and private.' Soon, there will be NO private debts. NO more betting at the poker table with the guys. ANY winnings will be taxable. NO more birthday money for the kiddies from their grandma. ALL presents shall be taxed. NO more "Mom, can I borrow a twenty?" without a federal transaction tax taken out EACH AND EVERY TIME money gets handed around. NO more garage sales. NO more anything!!! Digital currencies are the forerunner to a cashless society. Once we are in a cashless society, you are a prisoner of the banks and any fees they wish to charge. Once we are in a cashless society, you cannot buy anything anonymously. There is a record of every transaction you ever make. Once we are in a cashless society, the government can economically disappear you if they do not like what you say or do. Think that cannot happen? Well, it did to the drone pilot whistleblowers whose accounts and credit cards were frozen by the government. At least they could still operate using cash, but what would YOU do if there was no cash and your electronic digital accounts and credit cards were frozen? The mark has finally arrived. Digital dollar, digital wallet, digital identification. Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. You are here for your daily dose of the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Please take a second to hit the like button, hit the subscribe button, and don't forget to also hit the notification bell. The Money-markets are up to $1.1 trillion. Doesn't this prove the market is a fraud?? Money cannot be pouring into literally everything all at once!! Gold is up; Market is up, bitcoin is up, money markets are up; Literally, nothing is DOWN. How is that possible?!? It's possible because the Fed issued a statement endorsing unlimited leverage, which means financial institutions now have a license to print to infinity. This was most likely a signal to the ESF that they no longer have any restraint and can simply conjure up funds to intervene in any market. This is why I believe other large financial institutions that are controlled by the so-called globalists are using this to flood the US money markets. Their goal is to crash the US Dollar, and they switched strategy from previously attempting to drain liquidity to now instead make it flow over into the real economy. The entire system is rigged against you. They will be throwing tens of trillions at this, easily, and not just in the US alone. The Federal Reserve will be pumping out even more digital funny uncle sam monopoly dollars via IMF. How this isn’t being seen in inflation numbers is way beyond my mental skills. It is out of control. Almost 7 trillion since September! 1.5 Quadrillion, maybe even more of outstanding OTC derivatives. Let's see them print their way out of that one by the time LIBOR ends. Compared to the great recession, it seems the crowd set on crashing the US economy has switched strategy 180 degrees. Instead of trying to create a cardiac arrest of the US money markets, it is now set on overwhelming it so that hyperinflation sets in. Their goal is to usher in global currency and have large international bodies call the shots. What is their endgame for the US Dollar once it's crashed? currency resets usually have a devaluation and exchange old for new at certain ratios I could see them resetting the US Dollar and EURO simultaneously once the US Dollar EURO has parity. The whole purpose for low to zero interest rates is to ensnare as many people and countries ensnared in so much debt that gives the banking system leverage while at the same time destroying the value of the masses fiat purchasing power: The whole range of tools comes down to one tool, flood the country with printing-press fiat currency. As long as we are the reserve currency, this will carry us for a while, but once we lose reserve currency status, we will end up as a third-world country. Here comes Venezuela. In the past few weeks, I thought maybe I was overly pessimistic. People really seem to believe things will go back to normal, but that doesn't seem like a possibility anymore. Malls will close. Restaurants will go out of business. National chains are using the crisis as an excuse to quietly file bankruptcy. Maybe it will take a while to adjust people's expectations. Notice how mainstream media is constantly parroting "the new normal." This thing is a slow-motion train wreck. The train may only be moving at five mph, but the weight and inertia behind it ensure it will not stop until massive damage is done. Government attempts at mitigating this thing have ensured the destruction in the months ahead. 70% of all jobs in the US are small businesses, and the $600 a week unemployment bonus has ensured a huge portion of the employees of those small businesses will not return to their jobs when those businesses reopen. This will bankrupt a lot of small businesses that would have otherwise survived. So now you have businesses already bankrupted by the pandemic, and you will add the ones bankrupted by government unemployment. When the government stops the $600 bonus, and people do need to return to work, the jobs will no longer be there. You gotta be crazy to invest in the market right now. Twinkies are a better investment. Twinkies will last longer than the dollar. The game has just begun. Think 1929 - 1933. Bots and algos buying? There is no market. It's all smoke and mirrors. There will be no economic rebound. There are no buyers for real stuff anymore. Nobody wants to buy a plane, a car, a house. Nothing; Because the assets are still there, nothing is destroyed yet. The only thing that would help the world economy now is ww3. That would be 1939. So it'll take 6 to 9 years of misery from now to escalate. Wait and see. It will happen. And nothing can stop it. The virus is only an accelerator. It was meant to happen anyway. If I go shopping today and buy a jug of Jim Beam bourbon, a carton of Winstons, a tube of Preparation H, this month's Big 'Uns magazine, and a box of 30-30 cartridges, I could pay cash or use my Visa card. If I use cash, there's no transaction fee and no record of my purchases. If I use my Visa card, the Visa Corporation gets a nice transaction fee. They also get a record of my purchases linked to my Social Security Number, which I had to provide them to obtain the card. That purchase information is of extreme interest to insurance companies, marketing companies, and the National Security Administration. My purchase history is probably worth as much or more to Visa Corporation than the transaction fee. If you buy booze, smokes, smut, ammo, gold, or anything else that's nobody's damn business, use cash. At this point, it's pretty much a certainty we will never again earn anything off a savings account. Coming to a galaxy near you. The following are excerpts from "Implanted"- Power and money. The new currency was a result of a worldwide depression and the collapse of currencies from overprinting of fiat money, including the reserve currency-the U.S. dollar. Governments had been bailing out themselves and large banks due to the misuse of capital for the past 100 years. The latest collapse allowed the various countries' central banks to merge with their respective governments and thus profit from the taxes collected. The use of paper money, bartering, bitcoins, gold, silver, platinum, etc., as currency or for the exchange was outlawed. Every transaction was tracked by the banker government(BKGT) oligarchies. The Central bank was now the overseer of all grants. Thus, the BKGT automatically received a majority position in any business loan and grant successes. This was The Atlantis Report. Please Like. Share. Subscribe. And please take some time to subscribe to my backup channels; I do upload videos there too. You'll find the links in the description box. You will also find a PayPal link if you want to make a donation. Thank you wholeheartedly to all those of you who have already donated. Stay safe and healthy friends! The new US household debt numbers show that Americans have borrowed higher and higher amounts of money every quarter for the past five consecutive years. Collective household debt has surpassed $14 trillion for the first time. The debt level is enslaving Americans, and sooner or later, the music stops. When the music stops in this "capitalist game of musical chairs." It ends badly for some while others sit down, hoarding the massive wealth they got from those without a chair. The wealth doesn't disappear; it just moves into different hands, the same hands of those playing and stopping the music. There’s no money to save. Plus, there’s a bankruptcy court on every other corner now. Rich get richer. The working middle class declares bankruptcy — capitalism at its finest. This happened when the richest class destroyed the middle class! Working-class down to the American poverty class and destroying the people’s ability to pay their bills, including health and wealth taxes! America will never pay its debts. American foreign debt is an essential robbery toward other countries. This national debt is a total disgrace. Trump gave away huge tax cuts to the wealthy and corporations. Trump blows through money then files bankruptcy. I read he is charging each secret service agent $650 a night to stay in Mar-a-Lago. He is making multi-millions on our taxpayer money- (while he boasts of not paying taxes for at least 23 years). He is laughing at us. Donald Trump has exploded our national debt to over 23 trillion dollars and counting. Our children and grandchildren will have to pay it back. And he’s done it with billions in giveaways to the wealthiest corporations, while the average employee got pennies. They are going to start a global war to zero out the books. Crimea, Iran, Taiwan, take your pick. The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.” Henry Kissinger


once a standing army is established, in any country, the people lose their liberty.”
George Mason

“Military men are dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns for foreign policy.”
Henry Kissinger

“If you are an ordinary person, then you can prepare yourself for war by moving to the countryside and building a farm, but you must take guns with you, as the hordes of starving will be roaming. Also, even though the elite will have their safe havens and specialist shelters, they must be just as careful during the war as the ordinary civilians, because their shelters can still be compromised.”
Henry Kissinger

"We don't let them have ideas. Why would we let them have guns?" Joseph Stalin

The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything.
Joseph Stalin

Governments keep a lot of secrets from their people . . .
Why aren't the people in return allowed to keep secrets
from the government?
PHILIP ZIMMERMAN, DER SPIEGEL

“Some call it Communism, I call it Judaism.”
Rabbi Stephen Weiss

“Anti-Communism is Anti-Semitism.”
Jewish Voice, July - August 1941

Taxing People is Punishing Success
UNKNOWN

There's the rich, the poor, and the tax payers...also known as the middle class. Robert Kiyosaki

The Tax you pay is The Bill for Staying Stupid
Stefan Molyneux


“The modern banking system manufactures money out of nothing. The process is, perhaps, the most astounding piece of sleight of hand that was ever invented. Banks can in fact inflate, mint and un-mint the modern ledger-entry currency.” Major L L B Angus

The few who understand the system will either be so interested in its profits or so dependent on its favours that there will be no opposition from that class, while on the other hand, the great body of the people mentally incapable of comprehending the tremendous advantage that capital derives from the system will bear its burdens without complaint and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical to their interests.
The Rothschild Bros

"Debts must be collected, bonds and mortgages must be foreclosed as rapidly as possible. When, through a process of law, the common people lose their homes they will become more docile and more easily governed through the influence of the strong arm of government, applied by a central power of wealth under control of leading financiers.

This truth is well known among our principal men now engaged in forming an imperialism of Capital to govern the world.

By dividing the voters through the political party system, we can get them to expend their energies in fighting over questions of no importance. Thus by discreet action we can secure for ourselves what has been so well planned and so successfully accomplished."

USA Banker's Magazine, August 25 1924


Cutting Tax Rates stimulates Economic Growth creates more Profit , more Jobs and therefore The Treasury ends up with more Tax Money
UNKNOWN

Taxation is legalized Theft
UNKNOWN

"The Objective of the Bank is not the control of a conflict , it's the control of the debt that a conflict produces . The real value of a conflict , the true value is in the debt that it creates . You control the debt , you control everything . this is THE VERY ESSENCE OF THE BANKING INDUSTRY , to make us all , whether we be nations or individuals , SLAVES TO DEBT " An UNKNOWN Banker

Patriotism is the last refuge... to which the scoundrel clings .... Steal a little and they throw you in jail ..steal a lot and they﻿ make you king ....

Bob Dylan


"Corporations are stealing billions in tax breaks, while the confused, screwed citizenry turn on each other. International corporations have no national allegiance, they care only for profit." Robert Reich


There is NO political answer to a spiritual problem!
Steve Quayle


Political Correctness is a Political Stand Point that does not allow Political Opposition , This is actually The Definition of Dictatorship
Gilad Atzmon

The modern definition of racist is someone who is winning an argument with a liberal
Peter Brimelow


When People lose everything and have nothing left to lose , They Lose It !
GERALD CELENTE

Your Greatest Teacher is Your Last Mistake
DAVID ICKE

The one who Controls the Education System , Controls﻿ Perception UNKNOWN

"The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by﻿ those who watch them without doing anything."

Albert Einstein

In The Left Nothing is Right & in The Right nothing is Left
UNKNOWN


No man escapes when freedom fails; The best men rot in filthy jails. And those that cried 'Appease! Appease!' Are hanged by those they tried to please
UNKNOWN

Freedom is not Free
UNKNOWN

Don't Steal The Government Hates The Competition
Ron Paul

"Buy The Rumor , Sell The Fact " Peter Schiff


You can love your Country and not your Government

Jesse Ventura


" The Government Works for ME , I do not answer to them They Answer to ME "
Glenn Beck

"Tyranny will Come to Your Door in a Uniform "
Alex Jones

"The Government is not The Solution to our Problems , The Government is The Problem "
Ronald Reagan


"The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men." Plato


The world is a﻿ tragedy to those that feel, and a comedy to those that think...Beppe Grillo

"The people should not fear the government for it is the government who should fear the people" UNKNOWN

"If You are looking for solutions to the world's problems , look in the Mirror , You Are The Solution , You have the power as a human being on this planet " UNKNOWN

"They don't control us , We empower them " UNKNOWN

"Serial Killers do on a Small Scale What Governments do on a large one..."

Serial Killer Richard Ramirez

There is a Class War going on in America, & unfortunately, my class is winning." Warren Buffet

"When the people fear their government, there is tyranny; when the government fears the people, there is﻿ liberty."

Thomas Jefferson

"College is a waste of﻿ Money"
Albert Einstein

Schools manufacture people who think that they're smart but they're not.
Robert Kiyosaki

Education is what you learn after you leave School
Robert Kiyosaki

" ‏Schools were designed to create employees for the big corporations."
Robert Kiyosaki

"If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey, he is obligated to do so" Thomas Jefferson

Dissent is the highest form of patriotism
Thomas Jefferson

“True education makes you feel stupid. It makes you realize you have so much more to learn.” Robert Kiyosaki


"One day your life will flash before your eyes. Make sure it's worth watching." - Gerard Way

"Aspire not to have More but to be More "
UNKNOWN

The losers in life think they have all the answers. They can’t learn because they’re too busy telling everyone what they know.
Robert T. Kiyosaki ‏

"Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again. -This time more intelligently." Henry Ford

What You Own Owns You
UNKNOWN

If you expect the government to solve your problems, you have a problem. Robert Kiyosaki

"Those who give up their liberty for more security neither deserve liberty nor security." Benjamin Franklin

"None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free.” - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

"Always trust someone who is seeking the truth , never trust someone who found it" Jordan Maxwell

Be The Change you want to see in The World
UNKNOWN

Failure inspires winners but defeats losers
Robert Kiyosaki ‏

“If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people” A Chinese Proverb

"First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me--and there was no one left to speak for me." UNKNOWN