👉Prepare for The American Rest, MMT Magic Money & UBI | GDP is Not The Economy https://youtu.be/DFyxw_Gccbk

👉Prepare for The American Rest, MMT Magic Money & UBI | GDP is Not The Economy According to the mainstream narrative, the US economy is quickly recovering from the downturn caused by lockdowns in response to the pandemic. And while the downturn was sharp and painful, it really didn’t cause any long-term economic damage. Good times are ahead! After all, just look at the booming GDP numbers. And therein lies a problem. The GDP doesn’t really give us a good picture of what’s going on in the economy. In fact, the way the number is calculated actually hides economic damage. Lowered FED balance sheet, higher than expected unemployment, and the stock market at levels hedge funds previously sold a lot. Biggest tax hike in 3 decades today. And just wait until the record level margin debt starts to get called in. FED increased the balance sheet more steeply to fight bond market volatility. Somehow it seems like banks, politics, and algorithms are one beating heart vs. retail psychology. Bizzaro world continues. The economic news has been absolutely terrible, from mortgage applications, unemployment, inflation, rates, consumer spending, consumer savings have all been lower than expected. INFLATION IS SKYROCKETING as the FED continues to PUMP the Price of everything, stocks, oil, gold, home, land, commodities, utilities, food prices, and everything! The World Economy is Collapsing, people are starving, but the US Market Makers are too busy printing money and PUMPING the Stock prices Artificially to make insiders trillionaire without working! Enjoy Free Capital Gains in the US Stock Market while the Corporate Revenues are tanking and the Economy is Collapsing! US Stock Market is now a “GET QUICK RICH” Scheme! Dow Jones Industrial Average was 17,000 in 2016 with better economic fundamentals and higher corporate earnings. However, thanks to the Collapsing Economy, The Pandemic, Tanking Corporate revenues and earnings, Skyrocketing unemployment, Trade Wars, Record INFLATION levels, and Heavy Stock Dilutions, Dow Jones Industrial Average BUBBLE has almost Doubled! S&P 500 was at 1600.00 with better fundamentals and higher corporate earnings in 2016. Now it is sitting at ABSURD 3800 with TERRIBLE Fundamentals, Collapsing Economy, HEAVIER Corporate and National Debt and way lower corporate revenues and earnings! The World Countries are refusing to accept the US Dollar as an international reserve currency due to the HEAVY Dollar PRINTING! US Stocks are INSANELY OVERVALUED and OVERBOUGHT! US Stock Market is in a MEGA BUBBLE right now!!! People often forget that the Federal Reserve owns a small portion of the US Treasuries. The lion's share is owned by corporations and US citizens (with some foreign entities as well). The massive dump of debt which primarily fueled special interests, will cause more damage in the long run than the benefit it ever could have in the short-term with the stimuli. The US Dollar simply is unreliable at this point ,and cannot be trusted. If the government doesn't get their house in order, the real fear that they will cease to service debt will come to fruition as there become fewer buyers of the tainted US Dollar debt notes. The United States Federal Government is not the same as The People... The US Government has an extremely negative valuation. Any tax hike will reduce GDP growth and perpetuate the downward spiral. Large and deep spending cuts are the only way out now. The US has way too much debt to pay this high yield year by year! If this yield doesn't come down, the US will have difficulties paying the yearly yield on debt paper.And I am not even talking about paying back the debt itself ...that is still another issue! The US Dollar is now garbage. We've been in a value burn down since the 2007 dips when they began the bailouts (TARP and 0% short-term rates). The US, like most developed countries, now has a negative valuation. We've been deflating in real terms (debt to assets included) for almost 15 years now. All that money they print has literally no effect on helping the economy because 99% of stimulus bill funds end up in the hands of the richest 1% and then parked. Since 2008, the transfer of wealth to the 1% has been tremendous. Just look at all the recent multi-millionaires and billionaires that have been created. The true agenda is economic collapse followed by the great reset and new world order. We are about to witness it in real-time unless we have the balls to stop it. The real goal is to replace the current system of commodity-based and popularly-derived albeit fiat money with government-issued digital and plastic tokens. Otherwise known as Universal Basic Income and MMT Magic Money Tree to enable endless consequence-free government spending forever. Infrastructure is the post-it note on top of a blank check spending bill for corporate cronyism. It will be like 8% for some type of infrastructure spending and 92% for the oligarchs that own the political system, just like the “stimulus” bill was nothing about the stimulus, just an excuse to waste money that is printed out of thin air that will never be paid back. Run around those chairs children, the music is still playing, and when it stops, there won’t even be a building, let alone floor and chairs and certainly no debt ceiling. This is all a game. Prepare yourselves accordingly. The goal is the destruction of Free America and the formation of Totalitarian America. The Powers behind the curtain know that the conversion of America to a totalitarian state is going to be highly destructive and unpopular with the peasants and kulaks, and they don't want any of their potential future "Presidents" and other high officials to be tainted with the destructive process. Once again, the top 5% are controlling the rates to line their pockets with free money. The rest of us will just have to get used to a $10.00 Big Mac in the near future. Anyone that says inflation is under control hasn't been to the grocery store lately. Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. You are here for your daily dose of the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Please take a second to hit the like button, hit the subscribe button, and don't forget to also hit the notification bell. We need high rates to discourage frivolous debt and discourage further continuation of zombie corporation growth. The uptick will continue, liquidity will continuously become a real concern for the federal government. Digital currencies are gaining traction in all countries and are becoming more broadly accepted. It will undermine the Federal Reserves' ability to keep long-term rates low, regardless of short-term rates. The Fed, in other words, our central bank, which is a panel of unelected bankers who decide how much money to print out of thin air to stimulate the economy because they don't think our economy is healthy enough to sustain itself. Those bankers just announced that they're gonna continue pumping billions and billions into the banks so they can pay their loans all the way into 2022; this is the so-called repo market. This intervention has nothing to do with reality and everything to do with artificial economic manipulation. The Fed is creating a Monster Bubble, never seen before in history. You can’t print free money when there’s no one buying it. That will eventually become a problem, and we’re ignoring it. Oh well, that’s what happens when you believe in narratives instead of facts. Meanwhile, The US deficit surged 25% in fiscal 2020 and is $1.1 trillion over the past year. Over the past 12 months, the gap has been nearly $1.1 trillion as the national debt has swelled past $28 trillion. The sea of red ink is getting deeper and deeper in Washington, with the federal government already racking up a budget deficit that is averaging close to $200 billion a month. Over the past 12 months, the government has spent $3 trillion more than it has taken in. All the red ink has bought the total national debt to $28 trillion. This debt level is enslaving Americans. They have been blabbering so much about a “Thriving Economy” while they keep the Country’s Deficit hidden, which has been stacking up significantly. I guess they will drop the bomb when they feel more stabilized. This does not look good. And cannot end well. The deficit will be the end of it. You can't continue to run a business without addressing it. It's so huge now and will get bigger. We are spending money we don't have. This isn't going to end well. To be fair, every president in the 60 years or so has contributed to the debt. There were only a few years of budget surpluses in the late ’90s. However, $3.1 trillion budget shortfall deficits are unacceptable. "There are two ways to conquer and enslave a nation. One is by the sword. The other is by debt" - John Adams. Raising interest rates will only trigger a downturn and increase inequality via rentier extraction by finance, deepening the depression via negative reinforcement of deflation. Under deflation, you can get relative inflation if the household income falls faster than prices, as the economy and tax revenues fall sharply, increasing government debt. The 30s, for example. This is why the only solution to an economic downturn is economic redistribution and debt write-offs. This is the economic cycle, over-concentration of wealth, leading to a collapse in demand, increasing private debt and economic collapse, and increasing inequality. This depression continues until the lower orders get annoyed enough to organize and force redistribution and debt write-offs. This is the economic cycle and why an effective, organized left is essential for capitalism to work at least marginally. Otherwise, capitalism will eat itself and ensure a long economic downturn (such as in the late 1800s). Capitalism is dynamic, the rate of increase of capital with respect to time. If capital is concentrated, capital accumulation collapses, and with it, the economy, with the rate of profit falling below the rate of interest, causing widespread default and a zombie economy weighted down with debt. And without investment as the falling rate of profit incentivizes hoarding. America went bankrupt in 1933, and we are owned by globalist bankers. The Fractional Reserve system creates money out of debt and only debt. The scam is only the principal is created, but interest (not created) is expected to pay it back. It's like a musical chair when the music stops. Someone is left out. Bankruptcy and failure are built into the system. Wake up, America. Time to end the corruption in the financial system. We are all debt-slaves to the globalist bankers. Money is added or removed from the system by these corrupt bankers by lowering or raising the interest rate. The banking system is 'give me control of the money supply, and I care not who makes the laws.' The recipe for world rule and when technology reaches a certain level, they will have no need for the useless eaters. BUY PHYSICAL SILVER AND AMMO IF YOU CAN FIND ANY . This was The Atlantis Report. Please Like. Share. Subscribe. And please take some time to subscribe to my backup channels; I do upload videos there too. You'll find the links in the description box. You will also find a PayPal link if you want to make a donation. Thank you wholeheartedly to all those of you who have already donated. Stay safe and healthy friends! The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
