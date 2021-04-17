Saturday, April 17, 2021

👉More Debt , More Bubble as The New Economic Order is Emerging !! https://youtu.be/khl8fV78rHE

👉More Debt , More Bubble as The New Economic Order is Emerging !! https://youtu.be/khl8fV78rHE Unprecedented World Chaos as The New Economic Order begins. Things are starting to get really crazy out there. Worldwide Closed down travel. Closed down industry. Closed down businesses. Closed down public gatherings. Closed down schools. Closed down economy. This is a catastrophe we are heading to with open arms. Europe is shutting down its main economies; France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK are already out. Europe airports closing down, Canada, Australia, and Singapore applying 14-day lockdown to all incomers. The world is on lockdown as we see deadly second and third waves hit. New variants of the virus that are much more contagious started to spread all over the globe. And this is just the tip of the iceberg. Truly this is a disruption of Biblical proportions. The value of the US dollar has been steadily declining, as our money supply is growing at an exponential rate, and this is becoming a major national crisis. It took from the founding of our country all the way to 2020 for M1 to reach 4 trillion dollars. But then, from the start of the pandemic to today, M1 has exploded from 4 trillion dollars to 18 trillion dollars. To call that “economic malpractice” would be way too kind. The truth is that it is complete and utter lunacy, and we are all going to literally pay the price for such madness. Our leaders are killing the US dollar, and it is being done to thunderous applause. Hyperinflation is on the horizon. The debt-based central bank economy is collapsing worldwide. A month's wages for a day's food is coming. The mark of the beast is coming. Fearful days Are looming. There's going to be a lot of pain and suffering. The New World Order is taking over. The four Horsemen of the Apocalypse are - War - Famine - Plague - and DEBT. THE WORLD is mired in CHAOS - and remember, "OUT OF CHAOS, A NEW WORLD ORDER. This old world is just going to wax worse and worse. Our country, as we once knew it, is gone. Timothy 3:1 But know this: Difficult times will come in the last days. Timothy 3:13 tells us: "Evil people and impostors will become worse, deceiving and being deceived." Rather it comes now or later. A New World Order is inevitable as global leaders have been advocating such an objective for quite some time now. This is just the beginning of sorrows. Fiat paper money will always 100% become worth less than toilet paper. It has been shown in history, and it will also be in the near future. New economic order is emerging. Any new delivery is always associated with labor pain. Money can not keep on flowing from poor to rich for eternity. That is the currency system that has given rise to wealth accumulation via the banking system. Time is coming when the currency will have less value than toilet papers. We need a total relook at the system of exchange. The whole system is one great big forced Ponzi Scheme, and I mean forced. It's like the bankers almost pointing a gun at you and being forced to take loans while the currency turns to toilet paper. The situation is already spinning out of control on a global scale. Troops are patrolling the streets. The FED has lost control of bonds, market pushing, 10-year higher even as they try to buy with QE. They are going to need MORE. Unlimited cash is being pumped into the stock market. I imagine the next rate cut will boost gold, along with stimulus and QE. Everything is coming together for gold. M1 money supply has gone from 4 trillion dollars to 18 trillion dollars, with more coming, 10% back up the truck. More debt, more bubble. Worse to come. Forget the pandemic. The popped bubble will kill more people. The US is going to become Germany after World War 1. The New Economic Order Has Begun. Some shelves are already empty. Never mind a recession; sounds like The greatest depression ever is looming. Except that there will probably eventually be hyperinflation. And governments will fight it with QE and negative interest all the way down, prolonging the pain and making it worse. We are headed into a catastrophe. The toilet paper shortage from panic buying must be a reverse psychology thing where they're trying to keep their currency from becoming toilet paper. So they are exchanging it directly for toilet paper instead. These are unprecedented times. This is The Collapse Of Complex Civilizations. The system was not set up for efficiency or sustainability. In fact, the system was created by governments to be unstable and inefficient long-term in order to gain short-term rewards. The politicians engage in vote-buying through unsustainable government programs, regulations, restrictions, taxation, etc. that needlessly increases complexity within the economy and society. Meanwhile, governments also fail to fulfill their basic duties because more complexity brings more power. Lawyers, politicians, police, military, real estate agents, astrologers, and other charlatans will not be required. Required are: carpenters, medics, farmers, clothing makers, electricians, plumbers, etc. A steady-state economy is the only version of the economy that can be sustained for the lifetime of the human race. Growth can not be maintained in a finite environment, like it or not. The crash of 2008 worked perfectly for the benefit of those who organized it. Whenever the powers that bank rob or cheat people, the standard go-to strategy is to call it a whoopsie doodle, mistake, incompetence, or failure. This absolves them of the full force of being called out on their willful crimes. Today America's greatest expense besides debt repayment, is the military and militaristic support whilst devaluing the dollar by quantitative easing and passing the funds to oligarchs. Meanwhile, the debts and costs are met by the increasingly squeezed masses. The wealthy bribe government officials in order to avoid taxes causing the government to intensify the tax burden on working citizens. Citizens are relying more and more on credit to pay for necessities.Cedit crisis and global recession are looming . The reason for the massive infusion of Government funny money is proof of this now. Most Public Pensions are invested in these junk bonds. When the sheet hits the fan, it's really going to be massive. The entire market is a house of cards built on a house of cards. When people start seeing the bad figures coming from banks, businesses, government, they will get out of equities for years and into Precious Metals. The crisis, which is just beginning, will explode in our faces. The financial illusion has popped. And this is just the smoke ....real fire is on the way. The stock market has been highly inflated in recent years by QEs. It is high time that the bubble burst big time. Recession at this point just means depression due to debt loads. There are only four quarters in a year, so, after 90 Days, the results will begin showing off one's efforts, whether they're good or bad. Higher-ups messed up in Q1, so multiply that by four, and the end result is a tree producing bad fruit. The fact that we've not changed course in Q2 means we multiply by two, and at the end of the year, we have a global recession. Well, no point for us common folk to wait for the leaders to get the house in order. Time to get our own houses in order and prepare for a modern Great Depression. Everything that has a beginning has an end . . . even our Constitution. All societies collapse. All. There is no way out of what's coming. There is no legitimate economy. There are financial manipulations masquerading as the invisible hand. The Global Economy is The Greatest Theatrical Show on Earth. And while you watch the show, they are emptying your bank account. The dollar will end up becoming swiss cheese. It will lose its world reserve status. Massive US consumer defaults incoming. The printing press will be rolling rates negative, and all those holding cash will sprint back into gold. They are playing reverse psychology on the markets. What's good appears bad and what's bad appears good. I continue to buy gold and silver when I can, and I am thankful for the steep discounts. Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. You are here for your daily dose of the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Please take a second to hit the like button, hit the subscribe button, and don't forget to also hit the notification bell. This is not only a credit crisis. This is a defining moment in America's history. The Banking sector will be the next shoe to drop due to its exposure. Not just because of the loans for airlines. Most of those new planes are on a lease; if they don't fly, the companies will default on the lease because the lease cost is like 50 plus percent of the cost of the flight tickets. Add to that the 737 Max groundings; that's 800 planes that the airlines then had to reactivate at great cost, older models to keep their lanes open. These old planes also have hidden costs to the airlines as they require extensive maintenance and a prolonged period on the ground. These planes will need ridiculous amounts of work to be safe to fly. And those parts aren't made anymore. But one thing is sure in all three cases. Market operators ensure that always money flows from poor to rich. Fracking is Criminal. It was always their business plan to pull out oil and gas at a cost greater than what they could sell it for. So they needed the banksters and the government to fund them with loads of debt. But it didn't matter because their plan was always to go bankrupt, walk away with the money, and leave shareholders empty-handed, saddled with the debt, and polluted water tables. This is probably going to push US credit markets over the edge ... But as the FED already announced, they will take unconventional steps as necessary. So first, they're going to do will probably be to start buying debt of shale producers. Greed worldwide surpasses intelligence yet again. It's not like any of these outside sources of our required oil are at all honest and uncorrupted. Not sure how the Fed is going to make up for it. But I know they will cause the rich to get richer as the upper and middle and middle classes will sell off like mad at the opening bell. The rich will buy up more at a huge discount...a setup, you might ask. Yes, of course! The game is to sink the US Dollar and bring in a new global currency / New FIAT/reserve currency. Hopefully, gold-backed in part. We are now in a global recession. Get out of the markets as soon as possible. The forward-thinking companies see what's coming and will get ahead of their revenue/profit drop by cutting expenses Now. Most companies' largest expense is people. This is the easiest and most immediate way to cut costs/expenses. Many companies start by reducing hours and then start to let people go. Some companies terminate full-time employees and then use temp agencies when people are needed. If you are an employee, it is a good time to get your resume into temp agencies now. When this starts, they will be inundated and will not bother taking new workers (in most cases). These terminations ramp up quickly, and within 90 days (or sooner), the housing market gets wiped out. If you want to sell your house, List it NOW. Your savings (cash value will drop), your portfolio, retirement account, house value, ALL will drop. The US commercial real estate market will crumble. Taking tax revenue from social security and other programs to promote the stock market. Go big on DEBT or go Home. The reason for the stock markets bounce is debt, and the real reason for the decline in stocks is the debt bubble; how ironic. History shows that pandemics open the doors to revolutions, political destabilization, economic collapse, a war between countries, and erosion of human rights leading to Martial Law as a reactionary means of governments pushing back. Yes, it will all unfold very quickly, just like the sudden crash of the market and coming up with the closing and lockdown of Businesses, schools, and free movement. It's all documented in similar events in the past. America is a spoiled, whiny country that the rest of the world holds in contempt. We are not sheltered from the suffering countless people around the world endure on a daily basis. Time to put on big boy's pants. This was The Atlantis Report. Please Like. Share. Leave me a comment. Subscribe. And please take some time to subscribe to my backup channels; I do upload videos there too. You'll find the links in the description box. You will also find a PayPal link if you want to make a donation. Thank you wholeheartedly to all those of you who have donated. Stay safe and healthy friends! The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.” Henry Kissinger


once a standing army is established, in any country, the people lose their liberty.”
George Mason

“Military men are dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns for foreign policy.”
Henry Kissinger

“If you are an ordinary person, then you can prepare yourself for war by moving to the countryside and building a farm, but you must take guns with you, as the hordes of starving will be roaming. Also, even though the elite will have their safe havens and specialist shelters, they must be just as careful during the war as the ordinary civilians, because their shelters can still be compromised.”
Henry Kissinger

"We don't let them have ideas. Why would we let them have guns?" Joseph Stalin

The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything.
Joseph Stalin

Governments keep a lot of secrets from their people . . .
Why aren't the people in return allowed to keep secrets
from the government?
PHILIP ZIMMERMAN, DER SPIEGEL

“Some call it Communism, I call it Judaism.”
Rabbi Stephen Weiss

“Anti-Communism is Anti-Semitism.”
Jewish Voice, July - August 1941

Taxing People is Punishing Success
UNKNOWN

There's the rich, the poor, and the tax payers...also known as the middle class. Robert Kiyosaki

The Tax you pay is The Bill for Staying Stupid
Stefan Molyneux


“The modern banking system manufactures money out of nothing. The process is, perhaps, the most astounding piece of sleight of hand that was ever invented. Banks can in fact inflate, mint and un-mint the modern ledger-entry currency.” Major L L B Angus

The few who understand the system will either be so interested in its profits or so dependent on its favours that there will be no opposition from that class, while on the other hand, the great body of the people mentally incapable of comprehending the tremendous advantage that capital derives from the system will bear its burdens without complaint and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical to their interests.
The Rothschild Bros

"Debts must be collected, bonds and mortgages must be foreclosed as rapidly as possible. When, through a process of law, the common people lose their homes they will become more docile and more easily governed through the influence of the strong arm of government, applied by a central power of wealth under control of leading financiers.

This truth is well known among our principal men now engaged in forming an imperialism of Capital to govern the world.

By dividing the voters through the political party system, we can get them to expend their energies in fighting over questions of no importance. Thus by discreet action we can secure for ourselves what has been so well planned and so successfully accomplished."

USA Banker's Magazine, August 25 1924


Cutting Tax Rates stimulates Economic Growth creates more Profit , more Jobs and therefore The Treasury ends up with more Tax Money
UNKNOWN

Taxation is legalized Theft
UNKNOWN

"The Objective of the Bank is not the control of a conflict , it's the control of the debt that a conflict produces . The real value of a conflict , the true value is in the debt that it creates . You control the debt , you control everything . this is THE VERY ESSENCE OF THE BANKING INDUSTRY , to make us all , whether we be nations or individuals , SLAVES TO DEBT " An UNKNOWN Banker

Patriotism is the last refuge... to which the scoundrel clings .... Steal a little and they throw you in jail ..steal a lot and they﻿ make you king ....

Bob Dylan


"Corporations are stealing billions in tax breaks, while the confused, screwed citizenry turn on each other. International corporations have no national allegiance, they care only for profit." Robert Reich


There is NO political answer to a spiritual problem!
Steve Quayle


Political Correctness is a Political Stand Point that does not allow Political Opposition , This is actually The Definition of Dictatorship
Gilad Atzmon

The modern definition of racist is someone who is winning an argument with a liberal
Peter Brimelow


When People lose everything and have nothing left to lose , They Lose It !
GERALD CELENTE

Your Greatest Teacher is Your Last Mistake
DAVID ICKE

The one who Controls the Education System , Controls﻿ Perception UNKNOWN

"The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by﻿ those who watch them without doing anything."

Albert Einstein

In The Left Nothing is Right & in The Right nothing is Left
UNKNOWN


No man escapes when freedom fails; The best men rot in filthy jails. And those that cried 'Appease! Appease!' Are hanged by those they tried to please
UNKNOWN

Freedom is not Free
UNKNOWN

Don't Steal The Government Hates The Competition
Ron Paul

"Buy The Rumor , Sell The Fact " Peter Schiff


You can love your Country and not your Government

Jesse Ventura


" The Government Works for ME , I do not answer to them They Answer to ME "
Glenn Beck

"Tyranny will Come to Your Door in a Uniform "
Alex Jones

"The Government is not The Solution to our Problems , The Government is The Problem "
Ronald Reagan


"The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men." Plato


The world is a﻿ tragedy to those that feel, and a comedy to those that think...Beppe Grillo

"The people should not fear the government for it is the government who should fear the people" UNKNOWN

"If You are looking for solutions to the world's problems , look in the Mirror , You Are The Solution , You have the power as a human being on this planet " UNKNOWN

"They don't control us , We empower them " UNKNOWN

"Serial Killers do on a Small Scale What Governments do on a large one..."

Serial Killer Richard Ramirez

There is a Class War going on in America, & unfortunately, my class is winning." Warren Buffet

"When the people fear their government, there is tyranny; when the government fears the people, there is﻿ liberty."

Thomas Jefferson

"College is a waste of﻿ Money"
Albert Einstein

Schools manufacture people who think that they're smart but they're not.
Robert Kiyosaki

Education is what you learn after you leave School
Robert Kiyosaki

" ‏Schools were designed to create employees for the big corporations."
Robert Kiyosaki

"If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey, he is obligated to do so" Thomas Jefferson

Dissent is the highest form of patriotism
Thomas Jefferson

“True education makes you feel stupid. It makes you realize you have so much more to learn.” Robert Kiyosaki


"One day your life will flash before your eyes. Make sure it's worth watching." - Gerard Way

"Aspire not to have More but to be More "
UNKNOWN

The losers in life think they have all the answers. They can’t learn because they’re too busy telling everyone what they know.
Robert T. Kiyosaki ‏

"Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again. -This time more intelligently." Henry Ford

What You Own Owns You
UNKNOWN

If you expect the government to solve your problems, you have a problem. Robert Kiyosaki

"Those who give up their liberty for more security neither deserve liberty nor security." Benjamin Franklin

"None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free.” - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

"Always trust someone who is seeking the truth , never trust someone who found it" Jordan Maxwell

Be The Change you want to see in The World
UNKNOWN

Failure inspires winners but defeats losers
Robert Kiyosaki ‏

“If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people” A Chinese Proverb

"First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me--and there was no one left to speak for me." UNKNOWN