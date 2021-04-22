Thursday, April 22, 2021

👉Biden’s Capital Gains Tax Hike to Spark Big Stocks Sell-off & Cause Unemployment. https://youtu.be/l1krm8q1qLI Biden’s Capital Gains Tax Hike to Spark Big Stocks Sell-off & Cause Unemployment. Cash is trash;Bonds are worthless;Stock market going to crash.We are seeing mad inflation in prices. When your neighbor loses his job, it’s a recession...When you lose your job, it’s a depression.Biden is now introducing a 43% capital gains tax.It’s going to cut down on investment and cause unemployment. It is not worth risking your money if you have to share half of any gains with the government, if you manage to have any gains. Tens of millions of American families are about to go through economic armageddon and most of them don’t even realize it. Most Americans don’t spend a whole lot of time thinking about things like “monetary policy” or “economic cycles”. The vast majority of people just want to be able to get up in the morning, go to work and provide for their families. Most Americans realize that things seem harder these days, but most of them also have faith that things will eventually get better. Unfortunately, things aren’t going to get any better. The number of good jobs continues to decline, the number of Americans losing their homes continues to go up, people are having a much more difficult time paying their bills and our federal government is drowning in debt. Sadly, this is only just the beginning. Since the financial collapse of 2008, the Federal Reserve and the U.S. government have taken unprecedented steps to stimulate the economy. But even with all of those efforts, we are still living in an economic wasteland. So what is going to happen when the next wave of the economic crisis hits? If you look at the economic relapse that’s going on right now, look at the abysmal job numbers, look at the housing numbers, understand that all of this is taking place with record monetary and fiscal stimulus. What happens if we remove those supports? The Federal Reserve’s quantitative easing program is slated to end. The U.S. Congress and state legislatures from coast to coast are talking about budget cuts. The amount of borrowing and spending that has been going on is clearly unsustainable, but will the U.S. economy start shrinking again once the current “financial sugar high” has worn off. The pandemic should have been a wake up call for all of us. Lockdowns were implemented very suddenly once the virus started to spread in the U.S., and shortages of key items began to happen. To this day, many retailers are still limiting the number of items that you can buy in certain categories. Hopefully this has helped people to understand that if you have not stocked up in advance, you may not be able to go out and get what you need when a major crisis strikes. During the initial stages of this pandemic, a lot of people ended up being stuck at home without enough supplies. In the event of a truly historic emergency, you can certainly survive without toilet paper, but if you run out of food you could find yourself in big trouble quite quickly. Big economic problems are ahead . So far more than 47 million Americans have filed new claims for unemployment benefits, more than 100,000 businesses have permanently closed their doors. Those are absolutely disastrous numbers, but so far trillions of dollars of emergency government spending has helped to ease the pain. But those emergency measures were only meant to get us through a few months, and it is now becoming clear that this new economic depression will be with us for a very long time to come. As the economic situation has unraveled, an increasing number of people are being forced to turn to the federal government for assistance. One out of every six Americans is now enrolled in at least one anti-poverty program run by the federal government. Some of the hardest hit members of our society have been our children. Today, one out of every four American children is on food stamps. Back in the old days, a large percentage of American families were self-sufficient, but that is no longer the case. Back in 1850, approximately 50 percent of all Americans worked on farms. Today, less than 2 percent of Americans do. So these days when American families can’t feed themselves what do they do? They turn to the federal government of course. At the moment, approximately 44 million Americans are on food stamps. But our federal government cannot afford to spend money like this forever. The US government has thrown more than $10 trillion at the coronavirus crisis. That number could grow. Wow! Who is going to end up paying that bill? So with so much bad news, are our leaders alarmed? Not really. The truth is that America is in decline. Just like with all of the great empires of the past, our empire is starting to crumble too. The experience of both Rome and Britain suggests that it is hard to stop the rot once it has set in, so here are the a few of the warning signs of trouble ahead: military overstretch, a widening gulf between rich and poor, a hollowed-out economy, citizens using debt to live beyond their means, and once-effective policies no longer working. The high levels of violent crime, epidemic of obesity, addiction to pornography and excessive use of energy may be telling us something: the US is in an advanced state of cultural decadence. The economic news is only part of the puzzle. This country has rejected the ancient wisdom that was passed down to us and we have rejected the principles of our founding fathers. We have piled up the biggest mountain of debt in the history of the world and yet somehow we expected that everything would turn out okay. Well, everything is not going to turn out okay. All of this debt is going to come down on us like a ton of bricks and the U.S. economy is going to continue to fall apart. Millions of American families are going to lose their jobs and their homes. Economic Armageddon is coming. You better get ready. Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. You are here for your daily dose of the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Please take a second to hit the like button, hit the subscribe button, and don't forget to also hit the notification bell. We printed 26 percent of our money supply in under a year.We have burned through all the firewood and winter is coming. It may sound like hyperbole, but the imminent global debt crisis cannot be taken slightly. After years of incredibly low interest rates , companies and governments issued debt like it was going out of style. And it just April. The untold story of the world economy ; this far at the least , is the possibly perilous connection between the scattering trade-war and the protrusion of global debt, valued at a breathtaking $247 trillion. That’s “Trillion” with a “T.” This is a multi-trillion dollar problem, one hard to just evaluate. The numbers are so immense as to be almost inexplicable. Households, businesses and governments borrow on the premise that they will service their debts either by paying the principal and interest or by turning the debts into new loans. But this works only if incomes increase fast enough to make the debts tolerable or to warrant new loans. When those ingredients go lacking, delinquencies, defaults and worst-case panics follow. These aren't just mind-boggling numbers . There are real wholehearted consequences for average Americans. High debt drove up interest rates, which translates to higher payments on mortgages, car loans, and credit card debt. Because debt is growing, somewhat than stable, in 30 years, a family with a $300,000 mortgage can anticipate to pay around $45,000 more over the course of the mortgage. If the current economic shock has taught us anything, it is that despite all the new controls rules regulations put in by Congress after the financial crisis,Wall Street always has a way of finding new and inventive ways of creating things to sell like the hundreds of billions of dollars in subprime mortgage-backed securities that basically broke bank balance sheets more than ten years ago. A similar but simpler Wall Street product needs to be on your radar if it's not already. You've probably heard about them. They're called collateralized loan obligations , or CLOs . No not CDOs. Those are collateralized debt obligations, which of course, just you know helped to destroy the banking system in 2008. CLOs are bundles of business loans generally made to smaller or mid-sized companies some of whom have maybe trouble balance sheets or maxed out their own borrowing.Can't sell bonds directly to investors or do not qualify for traditional bank loans. The banks are making mistakes similar to those leading up to the 2008 financial crisis. Only this time with this new type of security that could break bank balance sheets beyond repair. The only constant here is the taxpayer always pays for the sins of the rich. But hey, no worries, the Fed will bail all out. Fed has been buying bonds. Thus, these companies will be able to issue more bonds and pay back their debt to the banks. The banks also can sell off the bonds they're holding to Fed at a profit with near 0 rates. All win-win for everyone except the federal balance, which no one cares about. Debts no longer matter, employment no longer matters. Governments printing funny money no longer matters. Corporate losses, stores closing it does not matter. Dead bodies, mass graves, it does not matter. Welcome to the Twilight Zone. The Fed now needs to print faster! Fun facts: The Fed is not, I repeat not a government agency and not part of the federal government at all. The Fed is a private institution run by private bankers, who have taken over the US governmental finance sector. The US constitution forbids anyone but the federal government from printing money. The US government does not print money. The Federal Reserve (a privately owned company) prints our money then loans it to the US government via treasury notes, and the US government pays interest on it. The US government pays interest on money it borrows from a private company. It allows it to print our money. Let that sink in and think about it. If the US government would simply print its own money, we would not be in the debt crisis we are in now. We live in an unofficial oligarchy. The democrats and republicans fight and debate on camera, but behind closed doors, both parties are on the same team, and the mainstream media stations will keep people divided by race and class, focusing on issues to distract all of us from focusing on what corporations and their politicians are doing behind the curtains. prepare for another downturn in the stock market as investors will soon realize the shape of the recovery is an "L" rather than the overhyped "V." So long as the central banks keep interfering with market forces. They're not only protecting their own portfolios by putting us deeper in debt, but they HAVE TO keep these equity and bond markets up. If they don't, they're going to have tens of millions of retirees who are suddenly insolvent. Everything will collapse, in some places more than others. This was The Atlantis Report. Please Like. Share. Leave me a comment. Subscribe. And please take some time to subscribe to my back up channels, I do upload videos there too. The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
