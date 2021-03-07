Sunday, March 7, 2021

Ways to Prepare to Survive Rising Interest Rates & The Great Implosion Reset

Ways to Prepare to Survive Rising Interest Rates & The Great Implosion Reset Ways to Prepare to Survive Rising Interest Rates & The Great Implosion Reset Crude up. Gas up. Oil up. Electricity up. Vladimir Putin rubbing his hands in glee over all the BILLIONS Biden energy policies lining his pockets. Gas prices may hit the highest levels since 2014 as OPEC+ keeps oil output cuts. The U.S. National Debt Will Soon Cross The 30 Trillion-Dollar Mark. The real debt, including debt on and off the books and unfunded liabilities, is actually in the range of 250 trillion. Once our national debt crosses the 30 trillion dollar mark, our debt to GDP ratio will be surging toward 150 percent. In the basic Economy 101 classes in college, they laid out the basic laws of an economy. You cannot violate these rules without dire results. Rule #1: The debt to GDP cannot ever exceed around 90%, or that economy will fail. No ifs, ands or buts about it. We are at 150% now. So the death spiral of America gets worse, and the ground is rushing up at us. But since we have not hit the ground yet; the sheeple led by the butchers think all is well. And in a way, it's true. It's only the last foot of the falling that kills. 745,000 more Americans filed unemployment claims for the week ending February 27th. The Treasury market is just one spark away from exploding and sending 10-year yields all the way up to 2%, suggesting that the rout of 2021 may not yet be over and raising the chances that other assets like emerging-market bonds might also be living on borrowed time. 10-year Treasury yield jumps above 1.60% Thursday afternoon after Powell refers to inflation's rise as transitory. Transitory from inflation into hyperinflation. Mortgage rates soar above 3%. How high can they go before they scare off homebuyers! Goldman Sachs raises a 10-year Treasury yield target to 1.90%. The Fed has killed the bond market, and it could take everything down. The bond market could bring down the entire house of cards. The privately-owned federal reserve bank has killed our economy and devalued our dollar. The $1.9 trillion COVID bill has passed. A bill with so much pork it would make a hog farmer jealous. They just put the pedal to the metal on this souped-up Dodge of an economy. What's going to go out first, the transmission or the brakes? Who cares! The road is nice. The happy highway to hell. Might as well enjoy the ride. A splendid time is guaranteed for all. All this stimulus and monetizing of debt is supposed to lead to recovery, but we never seem to recover. We're just inflating the stonks...which gives us the illusion of recovery. It makes the richer MUCH richer, so there is that. I am not against the system being bailed out. I am against people that made the system fail, being bailed out. Sure let’s keep the economy running, just not with the same gangsters. If they are dumb enough to throw bread crumb relief checks in-out direction, we're smart enough to use it against their control schemes and acquire more physical Precious Metals to barter with and break free of their digital control grid matrix. Trading bad money for good is always a good idea. Silver is good money. Buying silver is the wise use of any fiat stimulus money. Silver and gold are a store of wealth. People say you can't eat gold or silver. But I beg to differ. During the Weimar time, paying a merchant with silver got you into the back room where the fresh food was stored. Paying with stacks of hyper-inflated fiat German marks got you a loaf of moldy bread. Paper assets, including stocks, funds, ETF, bonds, etc., are a waste of time. They are paper assets, and eventually, all paper assets will go to a near-zero valuation. What will survive this impending catastrophe is hard assets. If you have all your money tied up in the stock market, you need to at least diversify and store up some hard assets. Retirement is a pipe dream if all you have is paper assets. So what hard assets will protect you? Land and housing is an asset that typically holds and increases its value. If you have a good sum of money, you can invest and can find a way for the land/housing to either pay for itself or make a profit.Bravo. Most people don't have that kind of money to invest, so precious metals are a good option. Gold has outperformed the stock market since 2002. Silver has had its ups and downs. It is currently the most undervalued commodity you can buy and will provide a higher rate of return than gold. World annual silver production/mining is 800 Million ounces. If ten million people use relief checks to buy physical silver, 100 oz each, that would be a “great reset” for the banking cartel manipulation. Start using silver as money. Visit farmers' markets, agoras, flea markets and buy your needs with silver. Become a vendor as well. You don't need dollars; barter instead, and use silver. The Federal Reserve, the SEC, the CFTC are together an ungodly cabal that deserves all the abuse the people can muster against their so often unjust wielding of power. Just this week, the CFTC announced it was taking action against the WallStBets kids for their silver excitement, AND YET the CFTC has done nothing for decades against the banks' manipulation of silver. Likewise, the SEC went after these kids at the request of the hedge funds. The SEC did nothing to see why Robinhood restricted trading by the people to no buying in the shares in question.This helped the hedge funds. The Fed works for the banks, not the people. Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. You are here for your daily dose of the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Please take a second to hit the like button, hit the subscribe button, and don't forget to also hit the notification bell. Inflation, hyperinflation, financial collapse, societal collapse, and world war III. The only unknown is the timeline. Billionaire economists who are in the know project gold will go from its current $1,800 window to its true value of as much as $10,000 or more. That is a fivefold increase. Silver, on the other hand, is less than $30 and is projected to go to $600 or more. That is a twenty times increase. That doesn't even take into account hyperinflation. With hyperinflation, the sky is the limit. Silver is the poor man’s gold, and getting started in it does not take a lot of capital. No matter what hard asset you decide to invest in, do your own research. When the paper assets lose their value, including the dollar, make sure you have something to rely on. Also, bear in mind that this fragile economy can come tumbling down very soon. And make no mistake, it will come tumbling down soon. As soon as Universal Basic Income is enacted, hyperinflation will begin in earnest, then watch how Gold and Silver react upward. We are already in inflation. The ultra-low rates have overheated the housing market and just every building product associated with it. Lumber is twice the price of the previous record thanks to tariffs on Canadian lumber. Which forced Canadian sawyers to buy up US sawyers to the tune they now set all lumber prices despite a glut in timber. Education and health care continue their 2-3 times CPI rate of inflation, pricing more of us out every year. Health insurance costs now consume over 20% of the average American family's total compensation. Full ride scholarships are lottery tickets, even if your kid is at the top of the class. Without that ride, they will have to borrow tens of thousands because no way working a job is going to pay for it as it did 40 years ago. No one wanted to pay taxes and convinced themselves, somehow, that the Magical Free Market would be benevolent and benign and competition would drive costs down. When you absolutely need a product like education or health care, there is no competition, only your need to price against. Good luck, America. There is no alternative to inflation; enjoy it; it is the only way to cut the value of the national debt and to cut down the cost of social security. Any debt you have right now is an investment; it will cost far less to pay it off in the future. Inflation is a tax increase on the middle and low economic classes without having to raise rates, without having to reduce Social Security and welfare payments. The government says WHAT? We did not cut your Social Security. We did not make food prices double. Who would have ever guessed printing a trillion dollars every other month would make the dollar worth less? It's been almost free money going on four years. The TA put in these low rates to stimulate an economy that's old and tired, dragged down by 20th-century manufacturing with its low margins. Lots of mediocre companies are owned by hedge funds, and they borrowed heavily to prop up stock prices, collect the profit on rising share prices, and are leaving the companies to handle the debt. Nearly half of US nursing homes and many hospitals and surgery centers are owned by Wall Street and are loaded with debt. The Reckoning is coming. This is the beginning of the end for the good old United States of America. MMT only works as long as someone else is willing to buy your debt. And there were stories on CNBC and other media just a month ago that said that China would overtake the US as the world's biggest economy by the year 2028. That's only seven years away. And when China becomes the 800-pound gorilla in the world, it will dictate the world's economy, just exactly like the US has since the end of World War 2. And when that day comes, America's debt won't be worth jack nuts. With all of the deficit spending the governments are piling on, the US is living on borrowed time right now. I'm still waiting for them to explain how it works for the Federal Reserve to buy up the national debt. The Fed controls interest rates and determines how many paper dollars should be dumped into the economy, thus allowing the government to spend money that doesn't exist. All of this is done without anything at all establishing the value of the dollar. However, everything we own, along with any savings or retirement accounts, is directly tied to the value of these phantom dollars. And they keep talking about consumer confidence. The Fed's role is not to provide money to bonds and stocks owners. This is socialism for the rich. Our freedom ended with the creation of the Federal Reserve Act of the 1913. Before that, the land was titled and couldn't be taken away for Taxes as Taxes didn't exist except for large company's. Fast forward to today, where you are enslaved by the very fact that you are forced to pay taxes which in turns makes one take upon himself indentured servitude or a job to pay for said tax and survive and gives the banks great power as they keep one indebted through high-interest payments on crucial necessities like Housing ;Cars; etc. Only death relieves on from this insane system. The Federal Reserve needs to go bye-bye! They caused this and must be eliminated! This was The Atlantis Report. Please Like. Share. Leave me a comment. Subscribe. And please take some time to subscribe to my backup channels; I do upload videos there too. You'll find the links in the description box. You will also find a PayPal link if you want to make a donation. Thank you wholeheartedly to all those of you who have already donated. Stay safe and healthy friends! 