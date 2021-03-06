Saturday, March 6, 2021

Massive Oil &Stock Bubbles to Collapse - Interest Rates,Housing,Food, Energy,INFLATION Skyrocketing

Massive Oil and Stock Bubbles to Collapse -- Interest Rates, Housing, Food, Energy, INFLATION Skyrocketing While the government is shutting down businesses and disrupting supply lines,more currency meets less supply. Every week 750000 new unemployment claims. Yields spike and that leads to more easing. And then more easing leads to higher yields. And so on, and so on. Easing equals Inflation. Inflation equals rate spiking. Since 2008 the Federal Reserve has turned the financial markets into a game of Monopoly. The $500 bills are now unlimited, so the game just keeps getting bigger. People don't understand what is really going on, so they continue to ride the wave of fake dollars to the top of the wave. Problem is the wave does not keep its momentum forever. We saw what happens when the Fed raises over 0%, and that is the true state of our economy. We are bankrupt and have been for quite some time. Federal Reserve notes are nothing more than worthless pieces of paper now. Your faith in them is the only thing that gives them value. The Market is in a MEGA BUBBLE! When the US Stock Prices got PUMPED by 400 to 500% since March 2020 in no time and for no reason. The prices of everything are in a Massive BUBBLE! INFLATION is SKYROCKETING! Food prices, gasoline prices are going up parabolically! And now we have a MASSIVE OIL PRICE BUBBLE! Oil prices PUMPED by 170% since the Election! Now we have a Massive OIL PRICE BUBBLE and Skyrocketing Inflation! FINANCIAL CRISIS is imminent if the FED Does not hike the rates! The stock prices should fall by 70-80% From current levels because current VALUATIONS are ABSURD and ASTRONOMICAL! Dow Jones Industrial FRAUD went from 15K to 30K in no time FOR NO REASON! Nasdaq Composite must Fall below 6000 to reach reasonable valuations! There is a HUGE ROOM TO FALL! The Market is INSANELY OVERVALUED and OVERBOUGHT! Companies that have no revenue, no business are trading at $50 Billion Market Values in the US Stock Market! P/E ratios above 15 used to be considered expensive, but today it is hard to find a P/E ratio below 50! This will be an epic collapse, not a correction. How long this Massive Stock BUBBLE will last! Who keeps buying the US Stocks in this MEGA BUBBLE at these ABSURD Valuations??? Whoever buys US Stocks in this MEGA BUBBLE at these ABSURD VALUATIONS Deserves to LOSE EVERYTHING and WILL LOSE EVERYTHING! By the time the Fed stops the QE, the economy will be in a situation to return the markets to normal forces, which means total collapse. The FED must hike the rates by 4-5% by now! INFLATION is Skyrocketing! The Fed's solution to every problem is to print more money. The Fed is frantically pumping and Yield curve; both a temporary fix. It's like plugging up a leaky faucet with bubble gum. A counterfeiting operation in an orgy of dollar creation that will destroy the dollar completely! More easing, more money printing, more inflation, more easing, more money printing, more insanity. The USA, with all of the stimulus spending, has created 33% more money within just one year. The stimulus is mainly a bailout for the banks. Most of it will just go to paying off debt on credit cards and suchlike. Freebies funded. Consumer spending will peak in the 2nd quarter, and then CRATER as energy and food prices soar and interest rates keep rising. OIL, interest rates, housing, food, energy, INFLATION all surging upward. The FED has created a bombshell, and it is about to go off. Stocks crater! Tech stocks hit overpriced highs and were sold off for profit, plus Fed interest rates are not good for tech. Money is moving to commodities and value stocks. Tech fad is over for now. Commodities like metals, food, and oil are worth double when a country prints twice as much money as they had before. Just look at the socialist country Venezuela. Their massive inflation is directly based on how fast they print their money. It works the same way when a company does a stock split. Current Valuations are ABSURD! There is a HUGE ROOM TO FALL! The US market is due for a Major Collapse! The Valuations are ABSURD and impossible to justify! The Market is Extremely Overvalued and Overbought! Thanks to the Record Artificial Oil Price BUBBLE PUMPING, the Inflation is Skyrocketing now! Financial Crisis is imminent! The FED Must HIKE the Rates right now! The US Stocks will COLLAPSE Below March 2020 Lows! The FED is PRINTING UNLIMITED Dollars and PUMPING the Stock Prices Artificially! And that is how we eventually wind up with hyperinflation. Clipping coins tanked the roman empire. One thousand years ago, an English king solved his debased currency problem by hanging and cutting the right hand and noses of his chartered coin makers and those caught coin shaving. QE is clipping coins. When it all comes crashing down, they'll say it was the private market's fault. Until the banksters Fiat illusion is overthrown, it’s just guessing what dice they’ll throw next. Stocks, pandemic, media, wars, distractions,etc... It's been cooking since 1913 and is just about done. They can squeeze another ten years out of this. By that time, it will be too late for the dumbed-down sheep masses. Off to the slaughterhouse! Paper promises and real-world assets are diverging. Nominal gold is falling, but real gold is rising. We at least have confirmation that there are two sets of books. Nominal is the dummied version of the asset. The price of everything is in the Massive BUBBLE! Now we have a MASSIVE OIL PRICE BUBBLE. INFLATION is SKYROCKETING! Food prices, gasoline prices are going up parabolically!. The FED MUST HIKE INTEREST RATES if they want to stop hyperinflation. Both US Stock and Oil BUBBLES will Collapse! The US government ran a $735.73 billion budget deficit in just the first four months of fiscal 2021. To put that into perspective, that is slightly higher than the 2014 deficit and would rank in the top-10 highest deficits ever run. And we have another $1.9 trillion stimulus bill coming down the pike. Keep spending. Keep issuing debt. Keep printing. Keep buying debt;and so on and so forth until whenever. Inflation expectations are rising because of fiscal and monetary stimulus and the re-opening of the economy. Those rising inflation expectations cause nominal interest rates to rise. Those rising real interest rates cause stocks, bonds, and gold/silver to fall. Falling markets cause the Fed to step in and save the day by capping interest rates. Capped nominal interest rates cause real rates of interest to fall (assuming no change in inflation rates). Falling real rates of interest mean higher gold and silver prices. The inverse correlation between gold prices and real interest rates is .82, a pretty robust indicator of gold prices. In fact, there is no other single metric that better predicts gold price. Of course, the fed is going to intervene at the long end of the curve if rates keep rising. The average interest rate on the national debt is 1.41%. The treasuries auction last week was a massive failure, and the Treasury can't have any auctions that cause the average interest rate to be any higher, especially with another $2 trillion in debt later this month. Interest on the debt is already more than 11% of revenues. I think the fed balance sheet is about to explode with US debt. I don't see any other options. This is actually quite funny. The BLS and Fed have spent the last 25 years fudging the CPI to systematically understate inflation. And now, they depend on it rising to keep a lid on "real yields." It looks like the Dutchboy is running out of fingers. So they limit negative real rates from falling further in an inflationary period by allowing real rates to climb with inflation. This would hurt gold. But it would also increase debt servicing costs for governments, corporations, and individuals, given everyone is so in debt. And how would a typical family afford a house with the rising mortgage rates? Allowing rates to rise would result in a great big mess on their watch. Better to kick the can down the road for when someone else is at the helm when it all implodes. Raise rates to "encourage" the Fed to buy more toxic assets like corporate junk bonds... But not just toxic assets.All assets courtesy of their Global Debt Ponzi. Then comes the Great (Implosion) Reset. The only way you get your UBI will be if you give up whatever individual and property rights you still have left. Welcome to the New Feudal World Order...serf. This is the biggest asset bubble in US history created by the Federal Reserve. Buy physical Silver and Gold. Real money and inflation hedge. Gold has no price. Gold is the price. In the end, people won't be asking for the price of gold. It'll be how many ounces. I warned you Once, I warned you Twice, And now Grice ... Market manipulation cannot outlast a noble metal such as gold. But it can certainly outlast you. The week after Biden was sworn in, OPEC cut oil production to drive up crude prices. On election day, crude was selling for $35 and change a barrel. Yesterday crude closed at $66.28/barrel. That is an 82% jump. We will see $100/barrel and the national average for regular gasoline jump to over $4.00/gallon by summer under Biden and the Democrats. Remember, Biden, killed the Keystone Pipeline the day he was sworn in, killing jobs and putting our oil dependence in OPEC's hands. Exxon is now up 42% year to date. The old girl picked up her head. What's next? For all sectors, accounting rules. As interest rates rise, so do discounts on earnings expectations. Look far out for growth and get clobbered by that dynamic. That's the single biggest effect of rising interest rates on stocks, a decline in the net present value of future earnings. Remember, no one will see a Black Tuesday coming. It will be a total surprise, so it can't be predicted. But at these levels, scant amounts will leave stocks and move to bonds yet. Depending on risk tolerance, I think a solid amount, at least 25%, should be in cash. And don't speculate in retirement accounts. The government won't underwrite any of your losses. The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
