👉Was JP Morgan Behind The GameStop Mania !?

👉Was JP Morgan Behind The GameStop Mania !? Reddit users are likely not the sole driving factor of the price volatility of Gamestop. The sharp price rise in the shares of the ailing video games retailer GameStop seen last month may have been triggered by institutional investors rather than by Reddit’s army of retail traders, data revealed by JP Morgan show. “Although retail buying was portrayed as the main driver of the extreme price rally experienced by some stocks, the actual picture may be much more nuanced,” JP Morgan global quantitative and derivatives strategy analyst Peng Cheng wrote this week, in a research note addressed to the bank’s clientele. Of course, it was not the Redditters alone. Everyone had their own motive. Underlying them all was the chance to make money. When Big Money saw the chance, either by riding the wave or shorting the new highs, and they had the liquidity -- which nowadays the Fed makes sure they have plenty of -- they took it. With the help of the compliant media, they left the Redditters to be the story while the real money snuck out the back with their profits. The only ones harmed in this venture were those who shorted early or bought high. There is too much money involved for this to be Reddit users only. Dark Pools of banks were trading heavy volumes in these stocks, going back to at least last December. JP Morgan may have made as much as $174 million off Gamestop alone. See wallstreetonparade at your own risk. Don't shoot the messenger. It just confirmed that the game is rigged against us and that the house always wins. When we lose, its Market Forces - When they lose, they Get Bailed Out. Privatize the profits and socialize the losses. That's today's new world order. Give money to a few chosen, and take from everyone else! It's JP Morgan. These hedge funds did short more than 100% of Gamestop shares. Very irresponsible as it goes against the point of a hedge fund. People on the Reddit 1.5 Million forum noticed that hedge funds would not be able to counter any upwards momentum in price by selling shares cheaper to one another, as they were already all-in. If only 10% of wallstreetbets users with their retail-tier cash would buy this stock, it would cause a snowball effect for hedge funds being forced to start covering their positions unfavorably - further increasing the price. (keep in mind during the short time the forum grew to 6.5 Million). Now, isn't it interesting that many of the short contracts were expiring end of January, so hedge funds had to close their losing positions before that. Just a day before that- GME trading gets disabled. Citing high trading volume affecting computers or something else silly. A bunch of resilient retailers showed how broken the system is, and suddenly every senator and financial expert is crying for ... you guessed it... regulation. Banksters will now toss one of their own into the pit in order to get themselves into yet better positions. Mark my words - these new regulations will be presented like they are to protect retail investors, maybe even send a few million in damages to those that could not close their Robinhood positions. But the core legislation will lie in the inability of retailers to ever winning big again. I am not a believer that little spots of $1200 bucks are moving the markets. GameStop didn't move like that because a bunch of people was buying ten shares. There were bigger players behind that as well. They may not have announced themselves on Reddit, but there were large timely purchases and divestments made to drive that up in addition to the tons of little guys buying, holding, and then losing. I suspect most of the upward movement was from Robo-traders seeing the momentum and cashing in. Household equity allocations are heavy on stocks because stock returns have been high. When stock returns dive, guess what! Household equity allocations will drop. 401K portfolios make up an ever-increasing percentage of household participation in recent decades, and their unemotional nature probably dilutes the current effectiveness of this trade. Let's just be clear, this new flock of traders is driven by news and trend of the recent Game stock hype. The guy who started the pool used to work in a financial environment, so he pretty much knew how the game works. While I vowed for the little guys taking it back and sticking it to the hedge boys, this whole thing with GME, AMC, etc., is still very much a gamble because it was and still driven by rage with zero fundamental backups. These youngsters think they can make easy money, but little do they know they will get burned to hold the bag. This reminded me of when I first started with OTC picks, and it is no different, except these are somewhat protected, whereas fly-by-night otc pennies will leave you in the dark. Those who gamble with stocks should just go to Vegas. At least they give you free drinks while they rob you blind. And the bigger players mine tik tok, Reddit, Robinhood, and Schwab, etc., for information as well. 1400 dollars isn't much, but the extended unemployment benefits to people at home instead of work add up, and many new investors are learning how to invest in a way they never could have only a decade ago. The playing field is altering along with all the other tech-driven changes in the societal landscape. How much and for how long, not sure. People aren't investing with their unemployment benefits... I agree; it seems hard to believe. I do personally know of a lot of college kids doing it . Whether it's their loan money, parents' money, extra cash, side job money...college kids like gambling. The return to stocks by fools is a contrarian trend. It is proof that we are in the latter stages of the bubble about to pop. With the DOW to GDP ratio well above its 1929-level, only the fools-among-fools fail to heed the warning. This market frenzy is going to end like it did in 1929. The big guys will figure out a way to cheat the little retail quick get rich wannabe out of their money soon enough. If they are foolish enough to trust their own ability to consistently pick winning stocks, then they will, on average, be cheated out of their money. If they are willing to try to actually invest over a medium to long-term horizon in broad index funds, then they will probably do well. It's the get-rich-quick attitude that is the problem, and the result is the little guys cheating themselves. Broad index funds obviously track individual companies. Why people pay an expense ratio for that is beyond me, unless they aren't a "check my account every day" trader, obviously. I agree with the get rich quick attitude being a problem but insinuating the only way to not get hammered is to buy the S&P is....silliness. Hundreds of companies out there with great value and growth prospects right now. Amazon right now is basically a value stock. The world would have to end for it to lose any significant value. There's more like that too. BMY isn't going anywhere up or down. You could just collect the dividend. ATT is at a five year low with solid growth prospects and has a great dividend. You could dump money into it and not pay attention for a couple of years and probably return 20%. I could go on. ETFs are just a way for investment firms to collect without having to actually manage somebody's money. Most people should manage their money, and no need to pay greedy money managers 1-2 % of their hard-earned money for no reason. I believe every reasonably educated person can manage their own money. Over the next decade, retail investors will be a major force, and hedge fund managers will gradually disappear. 1. Some big hedge funds shorted more GameStop stock than actual shares outstanding. This is called a "naked short" and is illegal. 2. Some Redditors noticed this and bought the stock. 3. The stock soared as more and more investors bought. 4. To close out their short positions, those hedge funds must purchase shares of GameStop, even if it means suffering a huge loss. This is what's known as a "short squeeze." 5. Rather than sucking it up and taking their losses, many hedge funds not only doubled down on shorts, they went crying to politicians and their friends in the media that it was unfair they had been beaten at their own game. 6. Result: Ameritrade, Robinhood, and others halt retail accounts from buying the stock, ostensibly due to "volatility," but actually to bail out the hedge funds. This story is an epiphenomenon. The whole market is a bubble. Everybody knows that but wants to participate in the party before it ends. The greater fool theory can be too tempting for a lot of people to resist. I remember in the late 90s when people were bragging about how much "money" they were making when Netscape and Yahoo and other "tech" stocks were at absurd valuations. I know a few who had to work a decade past their target retirement date just to be able to make ends meet. In my opinion, it is much worse today because valuation is not a criterion anymore. The bubble is even called a rational one by guys like El Erian. When you're talking about a rational bubble, it says a lot about our collective madness. It's about to get really Fantasy Island! They're going bid this mess up to the stratosphere (I mean really unbelievably stupid heights) and get people to buy and drop it like a rock. Bob Farrell's rules. The public buys the most at the top and the least at the bottom. Translation: The average individual investor is most bullish at market tops and most bearish at market bottoms. The survey from the American Association of Individual Investors is often cited as a barometer for investor sentiment. In theory, excessively bullish sentiment warns of a market top, while excessively bearish sentiment warns of a market bottom. So much for GME diamond hands. Fear and greed are stronger than long-term resolve. Translation: Don't let emotions cloud your decisions or affect your long-term plan. Plan your trade and trade your plan. Prepare for different scenarios so you will not be taken by surprise with sharp adverse price movement. Sharp declines and losses can increase the fear factor and lead to panic decisions in the heat of battle. Similarly, sharp advances and outsized gains can lead to overconfidence and deviations from the long-term plan. To paraphrase Rudyard Kipling, you will be a much better trader or investor if you can keep your head about you when all about you are losing theirs. When the emotions are running high, take a breather, step back and analyze the situation from a greater distance. Another wise man said if you're gonna panic, panic early. I kept telling you the casino always wins, and the rich even use false flag robin hood causes to UTILIZE the poor. But nobody listens. After all, 99% of people are sheep. 99% of so-called experts learned how to trade from low channels on discord. What sheep think - Wikipedia spreads the lies of the gov, random youtubers know better. This was The Atlantis Report.
