Saturday, February 6, 2021

👉A Warning to America : The Massive Money Bubble about to Burst & Bond Market to Collapse !!

👉A Warning to America : The Massive Money Bubble about to Burst & Bond Market to Collapse !! We are watching totalitarianism building in real-time. The economy is in free fall, and it’s getting worse with each passing day. The Stock Market Is Broken, Now for All to See. The historic short squeeze, engineered by a bunch of deeply cynical small traders, exposed just how rigged the market has been. The new paradigm is a bastardization of sound economic principles whereby the stock market is a derivative of the debt market. As the economy continues to implode, higher unemployment and the unbridled printing of fiat will lead to higher stock prices. In theory, if you slash headcount far enough, your company can become highly valuable while producing nothing at all. The United States is fast approaching the end stage of the biggest asset bubble in history. The bursting of the bubble will cause a massive interest rate shock that will send the US consumer economy and the US government pumped up by massive Treasury debt into bankruptcy, an event that will send shockwaves throughout the global economy. America is in self-destruction mode, as was USSR. Only faster this time. Central banks, uncontrolled money printing, unprecedented debt levels, the reckless borrowing and printing of money by the Fed, the astounding US debt, and fiat currencies are some of the culprits. All by design, the great reset is now here, and the middle-class is disappearing; Food lines are growing; Drug use is growing; Suicide rates are exponentially higher, and Immorality is growing. We exchanged good manufacturing jobs for inexpensive overseas products. It was a dream come true. Inflate the price of houses, extract their capital to buy new cars and boats, and other expensive toys. Falling interest rates and easy credit kept the game alive, but now we don't manufacture anything, interest rates are at rock bottom, and we've devalued the dollar to where the world is edgy and looking to get out. We've become sickened with fiat currency, and central bankers extended the debt-fueled orgy to the point of destroying our culture. As a country we no longer take pride in doing a good job, staying out of debt, staying out of trouble, caring about your fellow American. Depressions are a way of cleansing systems of excess both financially and morally, and I think when the next one hits, it will be a doozy. I don't think we can compare it to 1929. The rich are growing richer, and the poor are doing just fine with all the free stuff. The working man is being squeezed and destroyed by both. When the dung hits the fan, those two groups will be screwed because neither can produce anything. If one keeps his wits about him and maintains patience, diligence, and a work ethic, he will come out ahead at the end of what is coming. Folks, we are just at the beginning of this American collapse! I would say we are maybe 10% into the collapse. This collapse will be epic! The average non woke people will be devastated and in the streets in more ways than one! It will be interesting to see how all of the high paid people that do not produce anything of use will become unemployed and homeless and have to live around us common folks (as I grin)! "You will own nothing and be happy." "Because you can be a deadbeat and get away with it." Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. You are here for your daily dose of the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Please take a second to hit the like button, hit the subscribe button, and don't forget to also hit the notification bell. It is not just little people on the long side here. There are huge players playing both sides of GameStop. That was fairly obvious by just looking at volumes. Volumes were much too high to be just Reddit traders. And I posted as much when the financial media talked about how the retail investor played the stock to "stick it to the man." The Mainstream media was misdirecting the public as usual. Anyone who has any experience in trading and can rub a few brain cells together would know it! Now really, is the Mainstream media really that clueless, or were they trying to direct people into GME to soak them at the top? Let's see what kind of regulations they come out with. If it's mostly restricting retail investors and traders, then you'll know it was all a setup! The whole stock market is one big scam. The Reddit crowd did nothing to stop the scam, when in fact, facilitated more scams. Shut it all down.GameStop is worthless. And stock in GameStop is worthless. Day-trading worthless stock leads to an empty bank account. And all those suckers in there with 401K accounts thinking they are going to get to keep all that wealth. It almost seems as though the bets on either side are larger than the entire market cap of the company. Presumably, there's a weight on either side of a lot of things. How can this house of cards not fall? It's like every ounce of the silver has 62 owners. Manias can last a very long time and become more extended than reason should allow. But eventually, investors will have an epiphany and demand higher rates. Once the bond bubble explodes here as it did in southern Europe, it will destroy the dollar along with it. That's because foreign sellers of US debt will be forced to abandon dollar-based holdings completely. That will mark the end of the US dollar as the world's reserve currency and the restoration of gold as the global store of wealth. For every new dollar, the FED prints up make all the other dollars worth less. One day you wake up, and your dollar is worthless. In short, you starve or freeze because you can't make or save enough fiat to do anything. This kind of thing will happen overnight as the rise in debt is growing not linearly but exponentially. They can't raise interest rates. The deficits are growing exponentially. There's not enough of the tax money coming in anymore to pay for the size of the government and their spending. Tax increases will further kill the economy. The only choice to avoid higher interest rates is to go deeply negative. Yield curve controls will be used but on the negative end. You'll be forced to borrow and spend. They'll make you spend what money you have by continually debasing it. The Fed will just monetize all Treasury issuance. Remember - interest paid by the Treasury to the Fed gets returned to the Treasury. The Fed's balance sheet of Treasuries and GSE loans (Fannie & Freddie) will eventually be wiped clean; that's the "Great Reset" of debt people keep waiting for. People foolishly think the "Great Reset" of debt will eliminate their debt. Better yet, why doesn't the Treasury Department lend money directly to us at .01%, instead of selling debt instruments to the bank-owned Fed, that then turns around and lends it to their owners, that in turn lend it to us at the mortgage rate or 29% a year on credit cards? Won't even talk about medical insurance and that privatized scam. I don't think this corrupt, crony-capitalist status quo is going to make it to 2023. Thanks to the Fed's "No Billionaire Left Behind" monetary policies, wealth inequality has reached grotesque proportions, as the middle and working classes are being pauperized by wage stagnation and the destruction of their purchasing power by the Fed's debasement of the currency. Add that to the systematic marginalization of working americans by the globalists and their quislings, and the oligarchy's plundering of the real productive economy, not to mention pandemic-related lockdowns, and you have a toxic cocktail of social instability or worse waiting to happen. Too many people under 40 are becoming radicalized and gravitating to the extremes of the left or the right, because they have no stake in the current system. The Gamestop saga has driven home to millions how blatantly rigged the entire system is in favor of the one percent and against the little guy. I really fear for this country because the political class, far from trying to reach out and work towards some semblance of middle ground with conservatives and patriots, are only going to run roughshod over them while further enriching their oligarch patrons at the expense of everyone else. From 2000 to 2020, we had exactly one-quarter of real GDP growth (meaning inflation-adjusted GDP growth). That's per Shadowstats. In the year 2000, the national debt was $5.7 trillion (Statista). Today, it's nearing $28 trillion. So, one way to look at the health of the US economy is to look at the fact that we've increased the national debt by $23 trillion, and the result is an even smaller economic pie than before. Removing the stimulus (which I don't think is actually going to happen) won't result in a bust. It'll result in an avalanche. Both parties know it. The Fed knows it. What they're trying to do is keep the Social Security Titanic afloat as long as possible using whatever means possible to ensure that , the elites on the upper decks get away with as much as they can possibly take while the middle class and the poor that are trapped on the lower decks go down with the ship. Timing? Beats the hell out of me. But the Titanic is taking on more water than the pumps can get rid of, so it's just a matter of time. And that time will come when a sufficient number of our trading partners say that the full faith and credit of the US government is no longer sufficient and, instead, they want real assets in return for their goods. The never-ending stimulus will just keep pouring out of the Federal Reserve Money Spigot, and the Federal Reserve will buy all the non-performing loans plus the Zombie corporations. They will buy the Junk Bonds and REPO market flotsam & jetsam from the dark pools and off-exchange banks. They will fight us on the beaches! They will fight us on the seas! They will never surrender! Free money means that at the other end, someone is working for free. Not for too long unfortunately. There's a crash coming; The dark pool derivatives universe can't crash lest the banks and government stop giving it free stimulus money every year. Each year the stimulus has to be in incrementally greater proportions to prior years lest the Ponzi topples. All Ponzi schemes require greater & greater amounts of cash to keep them buoyed afloat with enough air to expand like the Borg it is. Wall Street and trading are only there as a show or front facade for the edifice of the dark pool derivatives universe. This speculative betting universe is multiples and orders of magnitudes bigger than the facade of NYSE and Wall Street investment houses & Hedgies. We have now entered civilizational collapse. "If you put the government in charge of the Sahara Desert, in six months' time, there would be a shortage of sand." -- Milton Friedman. A government big enough to give you everything you want , is a government big enough to take from you everything you have. This was The Atlantis Report. Please Like. Share. Leave me a comment. Subscribe. And please take some time to subscribe to my backup channels; I do upload videos there too. You'll find the links in the description box. You will also find a PayPal link if you want to make a donation. Thank you wholeheartedly to all those of you who have already donated. Stay safe and healthy friends! The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.” Henry Kissinger


once a standing army is established, in any country, the people lose their liberty.”
George Mason

“Military men are dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns for foreign policy.”
Henry Kissinger

“If you are an ordinary person, then you can prepare yourself for war by moving to the countryside and building a farm, but you must take guns with you, as the hordes of starving will be roaming. Also, even though the elite will have their safe havens and specialist shelters, they must be just as careful during the war as the ordinary civilians, because their shelters can still be compromised.”
Henry Kissinger

"We don't let them have ideas. Why would we let them have guns?" Joseph Stalin

The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything.
Joseph Stalin

Governments keep a lot of secrets from their people . . .
Why aren't the people in return allowed to keep secrets
from the government?
PHILIP ZIMMERMAN, DER SPIEGEL

“Some call it Communism, I call it Judaism.”
Rabbi Stephen Weiss

“Anti-Communism is Anti-Semitism.”
Jewish Voice, July - August 1941

Taxing People is Punishing Success
UNKNOWN

There's the rich, the poor, and the tax payers...also known as the middle class. Robert Kiyosaki

The Tax you pay is The Bill for Staying Stupid
Stefan Molyneux


“The modern banking system manufactures money out of nothing. The process is, perhaps, the most astounding piece of sleight of hand that was ever invented. Banks can in fact inflate, mint and un-mint the modern ledger-entry currency.” Major L L B Angus

The few who understand the system will either be so interested in its profits or so dependent on its favours that there will be no opposition from that class, while on the other hand, the great body of the people mentally incapable of comprehending the tremendous advantage that capital derives from the system will bear its burdens without complaint and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical to their interests.
The Rothschild Bros

"Debts must be collected, bonds and mortgages must be foreclosed as rapidly as possible. When, through a process of law, the common people lose their homes they will become more docile and more easily governed through the influence of the strong arm of government, applied by a central power of wealth under control of leading financiers.

This truth is well known among our principal men now engaged in forming an imperialism of Capital to govern the world.

By dividing the voters through the political party system, we can get them to expend their energies in fighting over questions of no importance. Thus by discreet action we can secure for ourselves what has been so well planned and so successfully accomplished."

USA Banker's Magazine, August 25 1924


Cutting Tax Rates stimulates Economic Growth creates more Profit , more Jobs and therefore The Treasury ends up with more Tax Money
UNKNOWN

Taxation is legalized Theft
UNKNOWN

"The Objective of the Bank is not the control of a conflict , it's the control of the debt that a conflict produces . The real value of a conflict , the true value is in the debt that it creates . You control the debt , you control everything . this is THE VERY ESSENCE OF THE BANKING INDUSTRY , to make us all , whether we be nations or individuals , SLAVES TO DEBT " An UNKNOWN Banker

Patriotism is the last refuge... to which the scoundrel clings .... Steal a little and they throw you in jail ..steal a lot and they﻿ make you king ....

Bob Dylan


"Corporations are stealing billions in tax breaks, while the confused, screwed citizenry turn on each other. International corporations have no national allegiance, they care only for profit." Robert Reich


There is NO political answer to a spiritual problem!
Steve Quayle


Political Correctness is a Political Stand Point that does not allow Political Opposition , This is actually The Definition of Dictatorship
Gilad Atzmon

The modern definition of racist is someone who is winning an argument with a liberal
Peter Brimelow


When People lose everything and have nothing left to lose , They Lose It !
GERALD CELENTE

Your Greatest Teacher is Your Last Mistake
DAVID ICKE

The one who Controls the Education System , Controls﻿ Perception UNKNOWN

"The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by﻿ those who watch them without doing anything."

Albert Einstein

In The Left Nothing is Right & in The Right nothing is Left
UNKNOWN


No man escapes when freedom fails; The best men rot in filthy jails. And those that cried 'Appease! Appease!' Are hanged by those they tried to please
UNKNOWN

Freedom is not Free
UNKNOWN

Don't Steal The Government Hates The Competition
Ron Paul

"Buy The Rumor , Sell The Fact " Peter Schiff


You can love your Country and not your Government

Jesse Ventura


" The Government Works for ME , I do not answer to them They Answer to ME "
Glenn Beck

"Tyranny will Come to Your Door in a Uniform "
Alex Jones

"The Government is not The Solution to our Problems , The Government is The Problem "
Ronald Reagan


"The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men." Plato


The world is a﻿ tragedy to those that feel, and a comedy to those that think...Beppe Grillo

"The people should not fear the government for it is the government who should fear the people" UNKNOWN

"If You are looking for solutions to the world's problems , look in the Mirror , You Are The Solution , You have the power as a human being on this planet " UNKNOWN

"They don't control us , We empower them " UNKNOWN

"Serial Killers do on a Small Scale What Governments do on a large one..."

Serial Killer Richard Ramirez

There is a Class War going on in America, & unfortunately, my class is winning." Warren Buffet

"When the people fear their government, there is tyranny; when the government fears the people, there is﻿ liberty."

Thomas Jefferson

"College is a waste of﻿ Money"
Albert Einstein

Schools manufacture people who think that they're smart but they're not.
Robert Kiyosaki

Education is what you learn after you leave School
Robert Kiyosaki

" ‏Schools were designed to create employees for the big corporations."
Robert Kiyosaki

"If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey, he is obligated to do so" Thomas Jefferson

Dissent is the highest form of patriotism
Thomas Jefferson

“True education makes you feel stupid. It makes you realize you have so much more to learn.” Robert Kiyosaki


"One day your life will flash before your eyes. Make sure it's worth watching." - Gerard Way

"Aspire not to have More but to be More "
UNKNOWN

The losers in life think they have all the answers. They can’t learn because they’re too busy telling everyone what they know.
Robert T. Kiyosaki ‏

"Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again. -This time more intelligently." Henry Ford

What You Own Owns You
UNKNOWN

If you expect the government to solve your problems, you have a problem. Robert Kiyosaki

"Those who give up their liberty for more security neither deserve liberty nor security." Benjamin Franklin

"None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free.” - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

"Always trust someone who is seeking the truth , never trust someone who found it" Jordan Maxwell

Be The Change you want to see in The World
UNKNOWN

Failure inspires winners but defeats losers
Robert Kiyosaki ‏

“If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people” A Chinese Proverb

"First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me--and there was no one left to speak for me." UNKNOWN