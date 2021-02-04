Thursday, February 4, 2021

👉Time to Short Sell The Stock Market , The Big Crash is Looming !!

👉Time to Short Sell The Stock Market , The Big Crash is Looming !! Wall Street is like a casino now Bringing Down the House. The S&P 500 is running out of steam; as the big crash is coming. The speculative bubble getting even bigger setting up for a nice crash. The start of the Ponzi fall; starting with big money. The greatest financial fraud in history, as America continues to be financially defiled in broad daylight. What we have now is the biggest stock market bubble in history, thanks to free money. A dangerous brew of 0 % interest rates, Trillions of Dollars in government stimulus, and the QE king - Jerome Powell at the Fed. The rich got much richer, and the average Joes and Judy's found out they are not in the 1 % Club. When Wall Street does it, it's just business. When somebody who isn't part of the club gets in on it, suddenly it's problematic and needs to be stopped. And now they're manipulating it to save incompetent fund managers from going broke thanks to their insane gambling. The hedge funds have been manipulating the market with their shorts for years; when the little guy fights back, they get the brokerages to shut them down. What an utter crock! Proof once again that the game is rigged and the people who are in on it can change the rules whenever someone gets an edge on them. The last Wall Street big name to go to prison was Bernie Madoff. And that was 11 years ago. Does anyone take the SEC seriously? A Massive hedge fund made a risky play with other people's money and told the world in an SEC filing. It was about calling a bluff. This was pure poker capitalizing on another player's tell. Wall Street getting a taste of their own medicine. Before they investigate the Main Street, they need to first investigate how the hell GME was shorted 120% of the float. Naked shorting should be illegal. Wall Street is just mad they got played at their own game in their own playing field! Stock buybacks by corporations, short selling, and tax havens to shield the wealthy from paying taxes should be banned immediately. These practices are destroying the real economy and causing massive income inequality. These retail investor revolutionaries are illustrating the extent to which stock markets can be and, in many cases, are manipulated. The villains in this story seem to be those who think the markets are their own playground and that everybody else should play by their rules or stay away. Reddit did nothing wrong, this is not a war at all. All it is is an investor made investments and posted online, and the stocks went up. They are doing what Hedge Funds have been doing for over 100 years. But they’re not Harvard Club members. They’re not made men in the mob that runs the markets. The made men are being protected here. And there we see the mop-up crew being sent out to protect the orthodoxy of the articles of faith. After the abject failure of the large financial geniuses in 2008 and their rescue by the public purse, we are being told once again that the deity that is the market is beyond reproach. It would seem the original fund managers didn't know what they were doing when they treated the market like a giant casino. Only our common players don't get to cry foul and pull our money off the table when the cards don't go our way. The people who ran the hedge fund still got their bonuses. That's the ironic part. This is now a game for brilliant young hotshots and geezerly hedge fund types—just a spectator sport for normal investors. And a fun one at that. This showed that the little people can raise more money online now than the Citizens United fat cats with their fundraisers for the rich. Now the little guys are screwing over the bullies of the playground by beating them at their own game. What's not to like? Chamath and Musk are dead right on this. You go whiz kids! Dead right. The Millennials have exposed the hedge funds for all to see. There's no putting this cat back in the bag. And it's a good thing too. I wouldn't trust Robinhood either, or anything Reddit puts out. Robinhood is in this FOR Robinhood, not for the little guy as they have everybody believe. Just like the financial advisor who wants to help you ---just wants to help himself. Robinhood's business model is to sell retail order flow to hedge funds. Retail investors trade for free, and the hedge funds pay tens of millions to Robinhood annually to trade against dumb retail order flow. If you think about it; The hedge funds are their paying customers, and the retail investor simply provides the product. I'm not commenting on the legality of the buying shutdown, but Robinhood is simply servicing their paying customers. The hedge funds have a lot of influence over Robinhood. Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. You are here for your daily dose of the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Please take a second to hit the like button, hit the subscribe button, and don't forget to also hit the notification bell. When someone goes short a stock, they borrow the shares. So if the price of the stock increases, the short seller would have to go to the open market and buy whatever shares are available in order to close out their position. This is how a short squeeze works. The problem when you short stocks are that you then need to find somebody to buy the stock back, and if they don't want to sell it to you, then you have to pay whatever they are willing to let it go at. This is a bigger version of the same pump and dump stock trading you see in the smaller stock markets. In the end, someone ends up losing big time, and it'll probably be most of the retail investors, unfortunately. Just keep in mind that the politicians support and allow this because Wall street bribes them. Yes, let's start calling it what it is; it is not a campaign contribution. It is a bribe. No one gives huge sums of money to politicians and expects nothing in return. We finally live in an era where information is available to all, and there are many folks taking advantage of that phenomenon. The main problem is that Wall Street feels threatened when someone can create large gains and the big boys are not privy to it. Let's face it, Wall Street, SEC, and all the regulatory agencies in the US need to clean up their act before looking to the retail investor to clean up their act. The clean up for Wall Street should begin by monitoring PUMP and DUMP penny stocks and the manner by which they are sold. If one wants to talk about hurt feelings, penny stocks are the first stop. There is risk in the financial markets, and if you don't have the stomach for it, then you shouldn't be playing in that sandbox. 30yrs of no regulation, and look what happens. There is a lot more short-selling to be done in the market. Retail can bury them the whole way. In case you were sleeping in 2008, the corruption is once again exposed in real-time. 1) I do like the schadenfreude of hedge funds getting their comeuppance, but I think it's temporary and could all end very badly. 2) The irony that the social media collusion little guys have become the new bully hedge fund guys shouldn't be lost on anyone. 3) All it takes is for 2% of those Redditors to get greedy and unwind their positions, and the 98% will be holding a worthless bag of deplorable. I do find it hard to believe that solidarity will win over greed for very long - but if nothing else, it's a very interesting social experiment. A lot of very inexperienced people are going to get hurt. It takes years to understand trading. One can dabble with a few dollars, yes, but if one has a tendency to gamble as a habit, one should just keep their day job. It does occur to me that should the short-sellers still be holding the bag, they will be told no more and more often when they borrow cash to cover. Someone may yet go bankrupt on the short seller side. Indeed, some rumblings that the overall market might take a hit as the short seller firms have to sell off solid equities to raise the cash to get out of the trap that the motley crew control - and have no intention of releasing. I'm having trouble being sympathetic to a short seller like Citron that has been accused of "short and distort" tactics in the recent past. Goldman says the stock market is undergoing its biggest short squeeze in 25 years - and that has hedge funds dumping stock exposure at the fastest rate since 2009. The US stock market experienced its biggest short squeeze in 25 years over a trailing three-month period, Goldman Sachs said. In the past week, hedge funds withdrew from the market at the fastest rate since 2009, it said. Day traders have driven up shares of GameStop and other heavily shorted stocks, costing short-sellers billions. The US stock market experienced its biggest short squeeze in 25 years over the past three months, according to Goldman Sachs. It all came to a head in the past week amid the GameStop madness that forced hedge funds to dump stock holdings at the fastest rate since 2009. GameStop shares spiked by 400% last week - and by 1,625% in all of January - squeezing hedge funds and others who had bet against the stock and costing them billions of dollars. Dozens of heavily shorted stocks have rocketed 50% or more during 2021. Short squeezes will remain a big story in the financial-news media until heavily shorted stocks that have been pushed up by individual investors connected through social media come crashing back to earth. Short selling is when an investor borrows shares and immediately sells them, hoping to buy them back later at a lower price, return them to the lender, and pocket the difference. It just proves that as the population of retail traders come online, there's going to be more volatility than some big firms expect. Rather than trying to impede these small conflicts further by coming to CNBC and other outlets, they need to learn to be silent. Like it or not, the more you complain, the more retail traders will buy in; thus, your short will get progressively worse off. Essentially, they're being trolled by folks. But it should be an object lesson to older firms with older executives/leaders that they need to learn the personality quirks of the upcoming generations rather than try to force them to adopt yours. Hedge funds are going the way of Sears because they refuse to adapt to the internet. The stock market has become a side hustle disconnected from our true economy.GameStop is worthless, And stock in GameStop is worthless. Day-trading worthless stock leads to an empty bank account. WallSreet is a casino. The house always wins unless you find you’re way around it. ‘Bringing Down the House.’ Even then, they screw you over when you do and say it’s not legal or find a way to stop you making money, so they don’t lose any. It’s all a set up to keep the rich richer. Same as why a retail investor can’t get into an IPO? SEC aka Wall Street, now have Congress looking into GME run-up, citing possible illegal collusion. Why are they shutting down trading GME on certain platforms. Hedge funds. Cry me a river. The stock market has been out of whack with the real economy for a while. Been that way since Reagan created the Plunge Protection Team. The real economy is the Fed printing money now. The Fed pumped in 3 trillion. The stock market valuation rose 2.7 trillion. Coincidence? I think not. Consider the past 12-13 years. Then study history. Anyone not able to see or acknowledge what a bubble has been filled just isn't being honest. The Fed pumps up the economy by printing money. The economy circulates that money around until 90% of it ends up in the investment accounts of uber and ultra-wealthy. The cycle repeats every time politicians pass another deficit spending budget. Where it ends, nobody knows. The S&P should be around 2200 if not for the pumping. With how much of the stock market has been propped up by credit and not liquid, the bubble is going to burst eventually. Take your money out of your 401K and pay off your debt. You'll live better. This was The Atlantis Report. Please Like. Share. Leave me a comment. Subscribe. And please take some time to subscribe to my backup channels; I do upload videos there too. You'll find the links in the description box. You will also find a PayPal link if you want to make a donation. Thank you wholeheartedly to all those of you who have already donated. Stay safe and healthy friends! The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.” Henry Kissinger


once a standing army is established, in any country, the people lose their liberty.”
George Mason

“Military men are dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns for foreign policy.”
Henry Kissinger

“If you are an ordinary person, then you can prepare yourself for war by moving to the countryside and building a farm, but you must take guns with you, as the hordes of starving will be roaming. Also, even though the elite will have their safe havens and specialist shelters, they must be just as careful during the war as the ordinary civilians, because their shelters can still be compromised.”
Henry Kissinger

"We don't let them have ideas. Why would we let them have guns?" Joseph Stalin

The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything.
Joseph Stalin

Governments keep a lot of secrets from their people . . .
Why aren't the people in return allowed to keep secrets
from the government?
PHILIP ZIMMERMAN, DER SPIEGEL

“Some call it Communism, I call it Judaism.”
Rabbi Stephen Weiss

“Anti-Communism is Anti-Semitism.”
Jewish Voice, July - August 1941

Taxing People is Punishing Success
UNKNOWN

There's the rich, the poor, and the tax payers...also known as the middle class. Robert Kiyosaki

The Tax you pay is The Bill for Staying Stupid
Stefan Molyneux


“The modern banking system manufactures money out of nothing. The process is, perhaps, the most astounding piece of sleight of hand that was ever invented. Banks can in fact inflate, mint and un-mint the modern ledger-entry currency.” Major L L B Angus

The few who understand the system will either be so interested in its profits or so dependent on its favours that there will be no opposition from that class, while on the other hand, the great body of the people mentally incapable of comprehending the tremendous advantage that capital derives from the system will bear its burdens without complaint and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical to their interests.
The Rothschild Bros

"Debts must be collected, bonds and mortgages must be foreclosed as rapidly as possible. When, through a process of law, the common people lose their homes they will become more docile and more easily governed through the influence of the strong arm of government, applied by a central power of wealth under control of leading financiers.

This truth is well known among our principal men now engaged in forming an imperialism of Capital to govern the world.

By dividing the voters through the political party system, we can get them to expend their energies in fighting over questions of no importance. Thus by discreet action we can secure for ourselves what has been so well planned and so successfully accomplished."

USA Banker's Magazine, August 25 1924


Cutting Tax Rates stimulates Economic Growth creates more Profit , more Jobs and therefore The Treasury ends up with more Tax Money
UNKNOWN

Taxation is legalized Theft
UNKNOWN

"The Objective of the Bank is not the control of a conflict , it's the control of the debt that a conflict produces . The real value of a conflict , the true value is in the debt that it creates . You control the debt , you control everything . this is THE VERY ESSENCE OF THE BANKING INDUSTRY , to make us all , whether we be nations or individuals , SLAVES TO DEBT " An UNKNOWN Banker

Patriotism is the last refuge... to which the scoundrel clings .... Steal a little and they throw you in jail ..steal a lot and they﻿ make you king ....

Bob Dylan


"Corporations are stealing billions in tax breaks, while the confused, screwed citizenry turn on each other. International corporations have no national allegiance, they care only for profit." Robert Reich


There is NO political answer to a spiritual problem!
Steve Quayle


Political Correctness is a Political Stand Point that does not allow Political Opposition , This is actually The Definition of Dictatorship
Gilad Atzmon

The modern definition of racist is someone who is winning an argument with a liberal
Peter Brimelow


When People lose everything and have nothing left to lose , They Lose It !
GERALD CELENTE

Your Greatest Teacher is Your Last Mistake
DAVID ICKE

The one who Controls the Education System , Controls﻿ Perception UNKNOWN

"The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by﻿ those who watch them without doing anything."

Albert Einstein

In The Left Nothing is Right & in The Right nothing is Left
UNKNOWN


No man escapes when freedom fails; The best men rot in filthy jails. And those that cried 'Appease! Appease!' Are hanged by those they tried to please
UNKNOWN

Freedom is not Free
UNKNOWN

Don't Steal The Government Hates The Competition
Ron Paul

"Buy The Rumor , Sell The Fact " Peter Schiff


You can love your Country and not your Government

Jesse Ventura


" The Government Works for ME , I do not answer to them They Answer to ME "
Glenn Beck

"Tyranny will Come to Your Door in a Uniform "
Alex Jones

"The Government is not The Solution to our Problems , The Government is The Problem "
Ronald Reagan


"The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men." Plato


The world is a﻿ tragedy to those that feel, and a comedy to those that think...Beppe Grillo

"The people should not fear the government for it is the government who should fear the people" UNKNOWN

"If You are looking for solutions to the world's problems , look in the Mirror , You Are The Solution , You have the power as a human being on this planet " UNKNOWN

"They don't control us , We empower them " UNKNOWN

"Serial Killers do on a Small Scale What Governments do on a large one..."

Serial Killer Richard Ramirez

There is a Class War going on in America, & unfortunately, my class is winning." Warren Buffet

"When the people fear their government, there is tyranny; when the government fears the people, there is﻿ liberty."

Thomas Jefferson

"College is a waste of﻿ Money"
Albert Einstein

Schools manufacture people who think that they're smart but they're not.
Robert Kiyosaki

Education is what you learn after you leave School
Robert Kiyosaki

" ‏Schools were designed to create employees for the big corporations."
Robert Kiyosaki

"If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey, he is obligated to do so" Thomas Jefferson

Dissent is the highest form of patriotism
Thomas Jefferson

“True education makes you feel stupid. It makes you realize you have so much more to learn.” Robert Kiyosaki


"One day your life will flash before your eyes. Make sure it's worth watching." - Gerard Way

"Aspire not to have More but to be More "
UNKNOWN

The losers in life think they have all the answers. They can’t learn because they’re too busy telling everyone what they know.
Robert T. Kiyosaki ‏

"Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again. -This time more intelligently." Henry Ford

What You Own Owns You
UNKNOWN

If you expect the government to solve your problems, you have a problem. Robert Kiyosaki

"Those who give up their liberty for more security neither deserve liberty nor security." Benjamin Franklin

"None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free.” - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

"Always trust someone who is seeking the truth , never trust someone who found it" Jordan Maxwell

Be The Change you want to see in The World
UNKNOWN

Failure inspires winners but defeats losers
Robert Kiyosaki ‏

“If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people” A Chinese Proverb

"First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me--and there was no one left to speak for me." UNKNOWN