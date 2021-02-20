Saturday, February 20, 2021

👉The Fed's Debt Inflation Turning The US into Zimbabwe on Steroids.

👉The Fed's Debt Inflation Turning The US into Zimbabwe on Steroids. The Fed's Debt Inflation Turning The US into Zimbabwe on Steroids. Global lock-downs cause global malady. The Rich get bailouts. The poor get handouts. The rest of us get to kick in for that and get a kick in the head as Thanks. And yet, the poor keep voting for it. Shall we play a game? How about global nuclear debt inflation. The value of your portfolio will double, but prices for everything will quadruple. Are you prepared for your life savings to be cut in half over the next five years! Shutting down the economy to create a dependent class is the perfect way for politicians to enrich themselves. The peasants will be clueless about it all. The FED will eventually have a choice to make- allow inflation to crush the economy or hike rates and crash the economy that way. 50% of zero is still zero. After 2009, when the financial fraud first became blatantly obvious, many predicted that Fed kicking the can could only get us 3-4 more years before another collapse. With modern digital technologies, we can double the currency every year for perhaps another twenty years until there is a 64-bit integer crisis. If we then switch to 128-bit representation for currencies, we can go on another 80 years or so. America isn't crumbling. It is deliberately dismantled. With a counterfeit currency, it's an algorithmic certainty. The Collapse of Texas is foreshadowing the total collapse of America, by debt or by the sword. Debt could be even higher than projected. If policymakers enact $2 trillion of additional fiscal relief, extend expiring tax provisions, and grow annual appropriations with GDP. The debt would total 120 percent of GDP by 2031. It's frightening debt growth – with too little to show for. And no end in sight. Parabolic expansion of debt of increasingly poor quality. “Terminal Phase Excess” on an unprecedented global scale. Intensifying Monetary Disorder. Manic market Bubble Dynamics – and an ever-widening chasm between inflating asset prices (perceived wealth) and deflating global prospects. Record stock prices versus a near-catastrophic collapse of Texas’s power grid. American society is taking too many blows. The Intensifying Drumbeat of a Wrecking Ball. If ramifications of a bursting Bubble are not worrying, you’re not paying attention. Paying down debt? Honestly, if there's ever a reduction in new debt, which is what the stimulus is for. There will be a financial black hole so strong the United States will be zimbabwe on steroids. There's no extra money to pay down debt. They can't even make interest payments without borrowing more. Fun times ahead. We're not getting out of 2021 easily. The die is cast. Do we even know what's going on anymore? Everything is fake. Everything the media and politicians say is the opposite of reality. Nothing reported is real; it is all propaganda. We are all participating in a lie produced by the elite, directed by the media, starring the politicians and Hollywood. This is not collective madness. This is totalitarianism and sheep doing what they’re told. There are so much pure madness and lunacy going on Today. No point in attempting to clear the view; the lunacy has surpassed the point of rectification. In fact, going against (or with) the madness at this stage is self-destruction. Best to move aside and casually prepare for the inevitable. The economic implosion already happened. Three decades of shipping our production to the Chinese Communist Party, to the betterment of fine folks like Romney, Pelosi, McConnell, Amazon, Walmart, and so very many others. This seems disingenuous. When you're throwing money out of a helicopter, you, by definition, don't really care and don't have much control over where it goes. If you offer money without oversight, this will happen. If you push money out the door, this will happen. The pandemic was swift, so we had to respond. Next, the debt overhang. We will inflate our way out of this. Biden's 1.9 trillion stimulus followed by 3 trillion stimulus followed by UBI followed by free stuff for the planet. The whole setup is a fraud, which encourages more fraud. The right way should be Congress authorizes the Treasury to directly fund the PPP money to the needy. Letting banks taking a cut on the money they don't even have is a fraud & crime of enriching a few at the expense of the rest. This is the reason this country will never recover. Too many people here prefer free Stuff over freeDOM. The bottom line is you are on your own. No person, entity, or government is going to take care of you. Good luck to the nanny state proponents. You are in for a rude awakening. Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. You are here for your daily dose of the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Please take a second to hit the like button, hit the subscribe button, and don't forget to also hit the notification bell. If the American electorate thinks they can get a couple of bucks from their neighbor, a majority will gladly sign on to ANYTHING! No matter how ridiculous or nonsensible it is. Call it whatever you wish. Call it Biden care, Bureaucracy fleecing, call it print a barrel of cash and hand it out. And it doesn’t have to be proven, or sound, or logical, or anything, except free. Those that are in debt up to their ears (which is most) don’t give a damn how much you devaluate the currency. Plus, if you asked them the meaning of devaluing, they would stare at you in disbelief. That $30T debt isn't going to pay itself. I keep thinking that the criminals in charge are aware of a greater geophysical threat to the planet that they are not making the general public aware of. They are acting like there is no reason to worry about the future. Fraud is rampant in every sector of the government. They don’t care, not coming out of their pocket; it’s going in. Billions are not even rounding errors anymore. Crisis? You kidding me? Handing out cash is their reason for being. In the meanwhile, they are going to print $2T more to make even more fraud. Open up the printing presses. Print until the cows come home. End the reserve currency status and the borrowing and spending that result. Weaken the Federal government. A semblance of liberty might return. It should be patently obvious that the Federal Government’s role in our lives should be cut by two-thirds. It is simply too big to be of any true use to regular people. I know this will make the pigs in DC squeal as the slop trough is shrunk, but it is necessary to save our country from its demise brought on by its own volition. The self-employed are broke , as the government crushes business owners while no state employees miss a meal and are guaranteed comfort in perpetuity. When you think about the gold-plated pensions of these government leeches, and you interface that with the fact that the FED is destroying savers with their zero-rate policies, these $100k per year retirement pensions are the equivalent of sitting on $10 million+ in savings earning interest. The Government discriminates against honest people. The feds do not care about the fraudulent use of money because it is not theirs. They’ll just print more or steal more from us tax slaves. Our politicians and their billionaire globalist friends that bought them come right out and tell you you are going to have to live with less energy. This country used to have more electric power than people could ever use. They have been shutting down coal power plants for years. Let's add 285 million cars that right now are being powered by oil to electricity and add that pressure on the power grid. That will work out so well for us. They forcibly closed small businesses for a year, and now they want them to pay their employees to double. This can’t be just mere stupidity. They want to bankrupt small businesses and their employees to make them dependent on government handouts. The pandemic and the ensuing lockdowns were the perfect excuses for the globalist woke heathen to implement their plans of forced pauperism and usher in a neo-feudal political system. Never let a crisis go to waste. Shutting down the economy to create a dependent class is the perfect way for politicians to enrich themselves. The most egregious act of the pandemic aid fraud was the fact that every state and federal employee in the United States never missed a paycheck. $1.9T here, $1.9T there. And pretty soon you're talking real money. That be like nonstop wheelbarrows circling the moon and back. Call me when the 6 QUADRILLION dollars derivatives market completely implodes. It's already started. Print away boys, the time has passed for any possible way to save this economy from implosion. When given the power to print, the primate brain can never see the end result. Law, Ludendorff et al. were not aberrations. I would suggest using fiat to procure items of daily utility. The Stoic this too shall pass should become the mantra of all thinking Americans. What's funny is most of the trillions of dollars given away didn't go to people in need. It went straight into the pockets of lobbied interests. It appears all these government parasites of every stripe and color grabbed some. The wealthy and street-smart people grabbed a lot and stole a lot. The poor slob who works 12 hours a day on the docks or warehouse is not smart enough to know how to fill out all the paperwork and steal some. I have not looked at the paperwork for these PPP loans, but I bet they were daunting. Wait until Biden and Mob hand out $1.9 Trillion to the Thieves! How much kickback does The Big Guy get? Next up a hyperinflation. This will be the continued euphoria that printing tens of trillions of dollars (and other currencies) brings. Yes, the lower classes will be hungry, cold, and stay broke, but the middle and upper classes will buy more bitcoin, more stonks, and more houses. People won’t see the depression coming. They will wake up one day, and there will be no price basis to compare one asset to another. It will be utter chaos as people barter cars for houses and gold for land. Dollars won’t buy anything. The problem, reaction, solution. The solution will be digital tracking. When all else fails, they always take you to war. War the Ultimate fear control. The ultimate distraction. Start preparing!! Food, water, meds, guns, ammo, security, energy, solvency, Precious Metals,Freeze-dried food, water filters, reloading supplies, camping supplies. You will need all of it soon. This was The Atlantis Report. Please Like. Share. Leave me a comment. Subscribe. And please take some time to subscribe to my backup channels; I do upload videos there too. You'll find the links in the description box. You will also find a PayPal link if you want to make a donation. Thank you wholeheartedly to all those of you who have already donated. Stay safe and healthy friends! The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.” Henry Kissinger


once a standing army is established, in any country, the people lose their liberty.”
George Mason

“Military men are dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns for foreign policy.”
Henry Kissinger

“If you are an ordinary person, then you can prepare yourself for war by moving to the countryside and building a farm, but you must take guns with you, as the hordes of starving will be roaming. Also, even though the elite will have their safe havens and specialist shelters, they must be just as careful during the war as the ordinary civilians, because their shelters can still be compromised.”
Henry Kissinger

"We don't let them have ideas. Why would we let them have guns?" Joseph Stalin

The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything.
Joseph Stalin

Governments keep a lot of secrets from their people . . .
Why aren't the people in return allowed to keep secrets
from the government?
PHILIP ZIMMERMAN, DER SPIEGEL

“Some call it Communism, I call it Judaism.”
Rabbi Stephen Weiss

“Anti-Communism is Anti-Semitism.”
Jewish Voice, July - August 1941

Taxing People is Punishing Success
UNKNOWN

There's the rich, the poor, and the tax payers...also known as the middle class. Robert Kiyosaki

The Tax you pay is The Bill for Staying Stupid
Stefan Molyneux


“The modern banking system manufactures money out of nothing. The process is, perhaps, the most astounding piece of sleight of hand that was ever invented. Banks can in fact inflate, mint and un-mint the modern ledger-entry currency.” Major L L B Angus

The few who understand the system will either be so interested in its profits or so dependent on its favours that there will be no opposition from that class, while on the other hand, the great body of the people mentally incapable of comprehending the tremendous advantage that capital derives from the system will bear its burdens without complaint and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical to their interests.
The Rothschild Bros

"Debts must be collected, bonds and mortgages must be foreclosed as rapidly as possible. When, through a process of law, the common people lose their homes they will become more docile and more easily governed through the influence of the strong arm of government, applied by a central power of wealth under control of leading financiers.

This truth is well known among our principal men now engaged in forming an imperialism of Capital to govern the world.

By dividing the voters through the political party system, we can get them to expend their energies in fighting over questions of no importance. Thus by discreet action we can secure for ourselves what has been so well planned and so successfully accomplished."

USA Banker's Magazine, August 25 1924


Cutting Tax Rates stimulates Economic Growth creates more Profit , more Jobs and therefore The Treasury ends up with more Tax Money
UNKNOWN

Taxation is legalized Theft
UNKNOWN

"The Objective of the Bank is not the control of a conflict , it's the control of the debt that a conflict produces . The real value of a conflict , the true value is in the debt that it creates . You control the debt , you control everything . this is THE VERY ESSENCE OF THE BANKING INDUSTRY , to make us all , whether we be nations or individuals , SLAVES TO DEBT " An UNKNOWN Banker

Patriotism is the last refuge... to which the scoundrel clings .... Steal a little and they throw you in jail ..steal a lot and they﻿ make you king ....

Bob Dylan


"Corporations are stealing billions in tax breaks, while the confused, screwed citizenry turn on each other. International corporations have no national allegiance, they care only for profit." Robert Reich


There is NO political answer to a spiritual problem!
Steve Quayle


Political Correctness is a Political Stand Point that does not allow Political Opposition , This is actually The Definition of Dictatorship
Gilad Atzmon

The modern definition of racist is someone who is winning an argument with a liberal
Peter Brimelow


When People lose everything and have nothing left to lose , They Lose It !
GERALD CELENTE

Your Greatest Teacher is Your Last Mistake
DAVID ICKE

The one who Controls the Education System , Controls﻿ Perception UNKNOWN

"The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by﻿ those who watch them without doing anything."

Albert Einstein

In The Left Nothing is Right & in The Right nothing is Left
UNKNOWN


No man escapes when freedom fails; The best men rot in filthy jails. And those that cried 'Appease! Appease!' Are hanged by those they tried to please
UNKNOWN

Freedom is not Free
UNKNOWN

Don't Steal The Government Hates The Competition
Ron Paul

"Buy The Rumor , Sell The Fact " Peter Schiff


You can love your Country and not your Government

Jesse Ventura


" The Government Works for ME , I do not answer to them They Answer to ME "
Glenn Beck

"Tyranny will Come to Your Door in a Uniform "
Alex Jones

"The Government is not The Solution to our Problems , The Government is The Problem "
Ronald Reagan


"The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men." Plato


The world is a﻿ tragedy to those that feel, and a comedy to those that think...Beppe Grillo

"The people should not fear the government for it is the government who should fear the people" UNKNOWN

"If You are looking for solutions to the world's problems , look in the Mirror , You Are The Solution , You have the power as a human being on this planet " UNKNOWN

"They don't control us , We empower them " UNKNOWN

"Serial Killers do on a Small Scale What Governments do on a large one..."

Serial Killer Richard Ramirez

There is a Class War going on in America, & unfortunately, my class is winning." Warren Buffet

"When the people fear their government, there is tyranny; when the government fears the people, there is﻿ liberty."

Thomas Jefferson

"College is a waste of﻿ Money"
Albert Einstein

Schools manufacture people who think that they're smart but they're not.
Robert Kiyosaki

Education is what you learn after you leave School
Robert Kiyosaki

" ‏Schools were designed to create employees for the big corporations."
Robert Kiyosaki

"If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey, he is obligated to do so" Thomas Jefferson

Dissent is the highest form of patriotism
Thomas Jefferson

“True education makes you feel stupid. It makes you realize you have so much more to learn.” Robert Kiyosaki


"One day your life will flash before your eyes. Make sure it's worth watching." - Gerard Way

"Aspire not to have More but to be More "
UNKNOWN

The losers in life think they have all the answers. They can’t learn because they’re too busy telling everyone what they know.
Robert T. Kiyosaki ‏

"Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again. -This time more intelligently." Henry Ford

What You Own Owns You
UNKNOWN

If you expect the government to solve your problems, you have a problem. Robert Kiyosaki

"Those who give up their liberty for more security neither deserve liberty nor security." Benjamin Franklin

"None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free.” - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

"Always trust someone who is seeking the truth , never trust someone who found it" Jordan Maxwell

Be The Change you want to see in The World
UNKNOWN

Failure inspires winners but defeats losers
Robert Kiyosaki ‏

“If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people” A Chinese Proverb

"First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me--and there was no one left to speak for me." UNKNOWN