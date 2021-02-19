Friday, February 19, 2021

👉Inflation Ballooning ,Economy Falling Off The Cliff , Dollar Dropping Like a Rock !!

👉Inflation Ballooning ,Economy Falling Off The Cliff , Dollar Dropping Like a Rock !! Another great day for the sick market. I can see that the miracle of the rising markets has hit again today across the board. It dumped hard in the morning, and then it miraculously rises throughout the day with no rhyme or reason. At some point, the dam will burst as the water behind it is building up pressure. In any slight retreat, the FED immediately takes action and begins to manipulate the indices with total impunity to force them to go up no matter what happens; remember that we are seeing a sick market. Actually, It is a market addicted to perpetual stimuli that cannot fend for itself and that depends exclusively on the manipulation of the FED. Without a doubt, it is the most false and manipulated bull market in history, but who cares? Fed is trying their hardest to manipulate the stock market. But if you think this market rally is unsustainable, just wait until you see how much debt your government has taken up in the last 12 months. 40% of all US Dollars ever in circulation were printed last ten months alone. The treasury has pumped out more money in the last nine months than it had for 80 months prior. What more evidence do people need. The Fed will do whatever it takes to keep intact the fortunes and privileges of a small group (the friends of the Fed) while in Texas, millions of people have no electricity, no water, no food, but the priority of the Fed is to keep driving the market so that the friends of the FED can continue to earn millions. The Fed Just Printed Another $100+ BILLION This Week alone. 120 Billion per month can't tame the 10-year. Inflation is hitting, and they all know it. They'll be up to 200 Billion per month if they aren't already. The longer the Fed keeps this QE-induced piggie propped up, the worse the end result will be for millions of average working class Americans who have not been dollar cost averaging, but rather buying the tippity top of the greatest financial asset bubble in all of human history. It wasn't long ago that a Billion was a LOT of money. Now it's pocket change. Powell says QE until we have consistent 500,000 positive jobs per month. This has never happened before in the history of the US job market. Translation? Unlimited QE forever! Biggest wealth transfer in history to holders of stocks. Jerome is more powerful than God. Turning water into wine. Fiat into Appl stock! Printing trillions with no economic activity behind the printer will cause inflation. Lots of inflation and no new jobs, and lots more illegals are coming in. This won't end well. All too often, inflation gets measured via the official government metric of CPI ( which has been greatly adjusted over the years to keep the index down). More dollars created into the system creates an inflationary environment. Our currency is worth less against a standard measure. The US Dollar versus Bitcoin could be a measure of inflation. The US Dollar versus the average price of a single-family home could be a measure. Commodity prices are going up across the board. There’s a shortage of semiconductors. On what planet does that not become inflation! Take the 2% inflation target the Fed wants; and over 30 years, the dollar is going to be nearly cut in half in value. We have inflation, and the economy is falling off a cliff. Those government CPI figures, Just like their unemployment figures are total BS. Check out the prices of items in the supermarket; They are up 15% in the last month alone. I call that inflation. Restaurants have just opened for indoor dining in Swamp-land. They’ve raised their prices 10% or more to compensate for the lost business due to the pandemic. I believe the average inflation in food alone now is close to 15%. 15% inflation is being generous on some things. A lot of it IS the devaluation of the dollar. That’s why you see it so quickly on the imported items. Labor costs and transportation are added in. Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. You are here for your daily dose of the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Please take a second to hit the like button, hit the subscribe button, and don't forget to also hit the notification bell. This weird bond world proves the bond market is 100% rigged. I guess the US government will just borrow money on the short end, and the Fed will only print money at the short end! There will be no money printed on the long end! The long end be dammed! The only way to make a real return at the current bond prices is to have deflation. But deflation seems to off of the table with the ten-year implied inflation rate > +2.20%. So who is going to buy bonds to finance the estimated four +trillion dollars Federal deficit? At the above negative real yields, the answer is basically ONLY the FED. A $4 trillion budget deficit? But wait, we’ve been told a $1.9 trillion deficit-financed spending has never ever happened before ever. Well, except when we did it yesterday and the day before and the before yesterday and the day before that. I think that’s back-to-back deficits of $4 trillion. Probably going to be paid back by financial repression. A few more years where a million bucks will get you a $10,000 nominal income. Plus the green new deal, the student loan forgiveness, and the Medicare for all. That’s $8 trillion or about $25,000 per US citizen, or maybe in the $50,000 range per taxpayer. Who is buying the bonds? BlackRock, that’s who. Brought to us by our dear friends at the central bank near you. And current Treasury holders will probably be the source of some additional selling because of the negative yields at current prices. So nominal yields ( inflation + real yields) are going to have to go a lot higher to attract bond buyers and compensate bond buyers with positive real returns. The FED is in the real bind of their making. The more that they buy, the weaker the dollar. And the weaker dollar makes all imported goods sold in dollars cost more and causes inflation in imported goods. And a weaker dollar means that foreigners will not be buyers of the Treasury and will be net sellers. A weaker dollar also means that more and more transactions will be done in other currencies, weakening the dollars status as The RESERVE CURRENCY. There are obviously lags between Treasury yields and mortgage rates, but mortgage rates are only going higher with Treasuries at these rates. Junk bonds have a relationship with both interest rates and with the strength of the NASDAQ. But buyers receiving only 4.91% are being compensated very little for the risk that they are taking. Higher rates mean that a significant correction in stocks is inevitable. Once inflation has solidly set in, it’s hard to stop. That’s the rat the Treasury market is smelling, and if you’re sitting on a bond that yields 1.2% for the next ten years, that’s not a mouthwatering item on the menu. Someone’s debt is someone’s savings. There is way too much savings (counting investments, unfortunately, it’s not very well spread) and debt in the world currently. Right now, when the actual global economy isn’t really growing, the question is why should there be any returns on investments. Right now, many asset classes are being simply bid up in a bubble. Some Real Estate is becoming legitimately more valuable because of societal changes. However, that means another land in a non-growing economy should drop in value. The stock market and investments cannot forever grow faster than the actual economy. When a person saves up money or invests, they are temporarily forgoing spending in the present in an attempt to spend the same or more in the future. The question is whether, in a non-growing economy that doesn’t have any need for that savings or investment, should you even get the full amount you put in back. On average, I would say no; many investments will make money, even more, will lose. If you spread your money around without very careful investment and planning, you will overall lose money, and if you have someone manage this all for you, you will lose even more. You can put money in the bank, but it will slowly lose value because of inflation. Even if the value stayed the same and people saved up a lot for a while,When that money actually got spent, it would lose value. Even precious metals, which if invested in, would always hold some value and go up quite a lot; once the selling of gold outpaced the buying, the price would crash. Right now, most believe in Disney fairy-tales of putting away 1 dollar today will give you 10 (inflation-adjusted) when you retire. But, it really shouldn’t be able to outgrow the actual economy (on average, in the long term). Instead, people will eventually get less than they put in because those who invested your money for decades took a bunch of it. Inflation may hide some of it. For the average person, the only viable options I see for retirement are your family supporting you and/or transfer payments (social security would have to be raised over time) and other benefit programs. The average person continuing to have their money put into the stock market and the such will only result in even greater income inequality. At best (my guess), one last major wave could hit the US stock market. After that, it will be pretty downhill for the average person. Right now, most of the finance involves the average person trying to build a retirement and the rich trying to get that money and all the remaining money and assets in the world. At the same time, that money on paper grows far more massively than it actually is. The average person no longer buying into financial scams would greatly help reduce income inequality. When people panic, they move to cash and bonds. People don't behave rationally during crashes and panics. The bubble popping in 2008 wasn't caused by people finding a new, better place to invest money; neither was last year's sell-off, the tech crash, black Monday, or the great depression. I'm not predicting a crash anytime soon, but when there is one, it won't be caused by attractive new investment opportunities. This is the Biggest asset Bubble in US history created by the criminal Federal Reserve bankers. Buy physical Gold and Silver to protect your wealth as they destroy the value of the Dollar. 28 trillion in debt,and debt is slavery. Fasten your seatbelts. The inflation we've been expecting since 2009 is finally here. Looks like already 10% across the board so far, just since January 1st. We may well be looking at 20-30% inflation for 2021, which would make sense since the money supply was increased 40% in 2020 and is now making its way through the system. Stimulus money is not needed. There is too much liquidity being pumped into the economy, creating the mother of all bubbles. The bond market is getting clobbered. Long-term interest rates are rising, and that is putting significant pressure on gold. People, this is not the first shoe to fall, yet there are many things coming in the wind. You are now just seeing the first little breeze of a big gale that will turn into a huge tornado.... total economic collapse coming very soon.Then war like you’ve never seen before. Brace for immediate impact, you’ve been warned. Texas is a great example of why you should massively prepare to protect your family. PREPARE NOW! This was The Atlantis Report. Please Like. Share. Leave me a comment. Subscribe. And please take some time to subscribe to my backup channels; I do upload videos there too. You'll find the links in the description box. You will also find a PayPal link if you want to make a donation. Thank you wholeheartedly to all those of you who have already donated. Stay safe and healthy friends! The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
