Sunday, January 24, 2021

👉The System is Rigged to Fail: The Largest Financial Fraud in History - Prepare for the Coming Chaos

👉The System is Rigged to Fail: The Largest Financial Fraud in History - Prepare for the Coming Chaos 30 TRILLION in debt! 66% of the M1 money supply has been created in the last six months alone. Our money will soon be worthless, hyperinflation rampant, and your milk will cost 15 dollars a gallon. The printing presses have been working overtime. And we have been borrowing money from future generations, and all America can do is to make interest payments. The pandemic will put us another 4 trillion in debt, and Biden just wants to spend money on every program he can. America is already bankrupt. Socialists will bankrupt any country because they have no idea where the money comes from. They will destroy the middle class and create a permanently dependent poor class. The mess is only going to get bigger with the clown show we now have in DC. We just printed 1/5 of our entire money supply in the last ten months, and we're talking about inflation as if it would be theoretical. The stimulus (bribe) will mostly go into the stock market, and then when it explodes higher, ALL of the elites will get out. They're pushing the new stimulus, and they know how it works, and they're going to take it from all the idiots by exiting the markets at the peak and watching it implode. And why do I know this? Because they have done it over and over.And the average Joe just doesn't know when to quit the casino. The concentration of wealth is going to go parabolic; in other words, the top 0.001% will own everything. More government handouts to keep people under government rule - instead of creating jobs so people don’t need the handouts plus overtaxing the Americans who are working so they can give free money to those who won’t work. The economy contracted by at least 80% in 2020. Millions of jobs disappeared forever. The entire leisure and hospitality industries were destroyed. The ripple effects of this are only going to start showing up in 2021. A business that is making sales but not pulling in a profit still adds to GDP, but that doesn't mean the economy is doing well. The band-aid of trillions of dollars printed into existence did nothing but add trillions to the stock market, WHICH IS NOT THE ECONOMY. Inflation is off the charts, and we haven't seen anything yet. The next stimulus will destroy everything that is left. Let's say Apple loses 60% of its value. That would be considered an unprecedented crash, yet would still leave the company valued around $1 trillion and still far above the value of the company just over two years ago, and still, $600 million above the last time sales actually increased. Stocks could be cut by 80% and still leave many companies with triple-digit P/Es. How can anyone claim that the economy grew? Where could the growth come from to justify those valuations? Let's not kid ourselves. Tesla isn't selling 80 million cars next year to justify an $800 billion market cap. Even with zero interest rates and zero yields on savings, we are hunkering down for what looks to be a serious crash and possibly civil war in the USA. Just look at DC for example. And listen to the Democrats. Instead of talking job creation, maybe an infrastructure bill, all they yell about is impeachment. Higher interest rates actually stimulate real GDP growth. Zero-interest rates just create inflation with very little real growth. They do make Bankers and Elites very, very rich however. The Fed is trapped now and can’t raise rates much because they know it would be like an ice pick to all asset bubbles, so they’ll manipulate CPI as much as necessary to fit their need. They'll need it for the inflation that is coming. And they aren't buying the fake markets. And they need to save and hunker down with the fake low-interest rates. The bigger story is where this stimulus money is coming from. According to Paul Craig Roberts, stimulus money is coming from the the federal reserve bank without any corresponding debt behind it. The Treasury writes the checks, and the Fed just honors them as your bank would honor your over-drawn check. US Dollar has always been borrowed into existence with a corresponding debt. Theories about money being created out of thin air have always been false. Not any more. Dollars are now truly being created out of thin air. The Fed desperately needs to create more debt to keep the system from collapsing. The American people are saving in order to pay off personal debt. It's a war right now between the Fed and what is left of the middle class. The consumer has slammed his wallet shut until they open this economy back up. Printing up trillions every year is all that is now required to have a growing economy and an excess savings problem. Economics really is simple. Here's a novel idea, stop the oppression of the American people, let them work, pay down the debt, ensure the next generation has a fighting chance. Total irresponsibility on these politicians. People need to go back to work to support themselves. This is the United States, not a country of welfare recipients. These people need to go back to work. With businesses open and people working, they will have money to spend.Open the Country!!! People should be working! This Country will never recover if you pay people to stay home. To give everyone a weekly payment is insane. They are trying to push socialism on us quickly. They never learn; taking the corporate tax rate back to one of the highest in the world is going to result in what it resulted in last time. Companies are moving money offshore and hiding it. When Trump dropped the rate in line with the rest of the industrialized world, trillions of dollars came back here in investment. It will leave again; I don't care what penalty they put on it. Not only that, a 10 percent tax is nothing to compare to the savings that these off-shorers get with slave labor. In order to keep them here, the 10 percent penalty needs to be much much higher. Lower the corporate tax rate but increase the penalty for those who leave. And eliminate the H1B and other visa programs that abuse the system and which brings in cheap foreign labor. Train our citizens instead. So penalize corporations with HUGE tax if they make profits here at home... and penalize corporations if they try and manufacture elsewhere to save on costs. This is going to work great! The increased taxes, regulation, health care costs, and minimum wage; FORCE American companies to go offshore, and now we penalize them for the mess our government created. Something unprecedented happened in the immediate aftermath of the passage of the $2.2 trillion CARES act.As a result of the unprecedented transfer of wealth from the government to consumers in the form of countless stimulus measures, personal incomes soared, and personal spending plunged (as the economy was largely shut down especially for spending on services).Resulting in what we showed in May was an explosion in the annualized amount of Personal Savings, which soared by a mindblowing $4 trillion in May, rising from $2.1 trillion to $6.1 trillion. 6.1 trillion divided by 330 million Americans is $18,484.00 per American. Yet most Americans can't afford a $500.00 emergency. Once the banks and high rollers have insulated themselves sufficiently, they'll crash the stock market and bring in hyperinflation. All of the so-called savings will be vaporized, and the chumps left with a lump of coal wrapped in a shiny stocking. Then just as the metalheads are busy high fiving each other's special genius, they will bring out a new gold-backed currency, redeemable for a fixed amount of gold, and it will be a digital currency, with each transaction tracked by strict tax paper identification numbers. Gold & silver will have huge capital gains from the former hyper-inflation, and we will have no way to avoid paying those taxes in order to get some of this new currency because the new currency will require proof of the price paid for the gold . Otherwise, the full value will be accessed as is the law for capital gains. The script never changes over the millennia - it never needs to because the marks never pay any attention to history or to the man in the big yellow hat! Have a banana George. In a financial panic, everyone will want his money back. Investors believe stocks, bonds, and money market funds can be turned into money with a few clicks at an online broker. In a panic, that's not necessarily true. At best, values are crashing, and the money disappears before your eyes. At worst, funds suspend redemptions, and brokers shut off their systems. The Fed wonks all read the same pretty little Harvard economic books that tell them that the reason that the Great Depression went on so long is that the Fed was too tight with money in the 30s - now the Fed is going balls-to-the-wall in the other direction. Of course, World War 2 is what ultimately set the US on the path to prosperity for 30 years because the rest of the world was bombed to rubble. The largest financial fraud in history wasn’t Enron’s colossal accounting crimes, Bernie Madoff’s record-setting Ponzi scheme or the Libor scandal, in which some of the world’s biggest banks conspired to profit by manipulating interest rates. No, the largest financial fraud in history is one most Americans know little to nothing about. It isn't mentioned by politicians, reported on the nightly news, or discussed by coworkers during lunch break. The biggest fraud in history is a financial scheme perpetrated by the U.S. government and its banking accomplices. Over the last century, they've used coercion, deception, and market manipulation to convince Americans the U.S. dollar is as good as gold and silver. The truth is, it's not. 