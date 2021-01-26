Tuesday, January 26, 2021

👉Prepare For More Job Losses and Make America Venezuela Policies A week in office, and it’s already a disaster. Businesses closing, jobs dying and stocks crashing, costs soaring, and gas is gone. Another 900,000 jobless claims have been filed last week. Joe Biden had the worst start to any administration in history. He announced the destruction of tens of thousands of high paying energy jobs and higher fuel prices. All this while they are raising taxes on people who are struggling to pay their bills due to lockdowns. Today the new one is a 40% tax on capital gains inherited in estates. Can't raise income tax because incomes are under attack, so let's find some other ways to tax more people. Jobs and money already outflowing to china and less than a week in office. He destroyed tens of thousands of jobs in his first couple of days, and he's just getting warmed up. Trying to ban the world's only reliable energy source. Billions would starve in a few months. Everyone would turn on each other, fighting for every last scrap. Thanks to the Make America Venezuela policy. It looks like everyone already forgot what a disaster the federal reserve was under Yellen. This is the great reset, Like the new deal. It is happening right before our eyes. Make sure you are PREPARED. The Lockdowns Were Just Preparing You for The Great Reset. The Great Reset is in motion. Buckle up. Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. You are here for your daily dose of the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Please take a second to hit the like button, hit the subscribe button, and don't forget to also hit the notification bell. A week in, and it’s already a disaster. Hopefully people prepared because it’s going to get a lot worse. The newly inaugurated Biden administration issued a flurry of executive orders, many of them relating to the economy. Everybody in America is going to be impoverished to a degree by these failed policies. Americans voted for Joe Biden, but they have gotten Bernie Sanders. Almost 2 trillion in new debt. People need to understand this funding is not free. It has to be paid for. And the Federal Government does not have it. Nor does it produce any funding. It gets the funding by levying races against the income of people and businesses. It’s a stranglehold. If that stranglehold is applied long enough and hard enough, it can kill the victim. And where is all that money coming from! The middle class and Higher taxes. While millions and millions of Americans can’t pay their mortgage. What do you think is going to happen when people can’t work and feed their families. Of course, job losses are going to be bad when all the states are told to close for weeks and months to flatten the curve and when half the states shut down and remain shut. The Great reset is on its way, folks. Just because we were able to kick the can down the road for as many years as we have doesn’t mean we can continue to do it with the same degree of success. The can is now so large that it can’t be kicked. If you try to kick it, you’re just going to break your foot.” The lockdowns are working as intended; to destroy small businesses and enrich multinational corporations. To make people dependent on the state for their income in order to quell the revolutionary spirit. To alienate the individual from his community and family. This is the propaganda put out by the World Economic Forum on The Great Reset. You're not going to own anything, and you're going to like it. You're going to rent everything and have it delivered to your home by drone. So you're not going to own anything, but the people you rent from will. And you're not renting it from a local mom and pop shop. You're renting it from someone like Jeff Bezos, who is wealthy enough to have a fleet of drones that can deliver packages anywhere. Stimulus checks are also not the right solution. People haven’t gotten wealthier by governments passing more money. While debt has risen in the US, the government is going to have to rely on inflation to reduce the value of the debt. Real debt has to be liquidated in order to ever get back on our feet again, and it gets liquidated by inflation and that’s what they’re working on. Universal basic income would just exacerbate poverty. A guaranteed wage can’t work because you equate productivity with knowing whether people can get more money. Handing out money now does help people in the USA in the short term. It also harms the poorest people in the world who have to produce the things we buy with those loans. But in the longterm, we have to pay it back plus interest (we lose), and the poor who we enslaved during a pandemic will have more on those repayments (stronger currency). If we were responsible in the first place, we wouldn't need to milk the poor with our greed today, and we'd never lose our power either. We'll get what's coming soon enough. If $2k checks are good, then $20k is better, and $200k checks would be the best. If we give $1 million to every man, woman, and child, we'll all be millionaires and in the same boat, exactly where we started. With socialism, one can either pull the cart or get in the cart. The crisis hits when the last guy pulling realizes everyone else is in the cart, and he too stops pulling. That's what happened under Chairman Mao when farmers melted down their tools (pull the cart) and then the crisis hit, no tools to farm, everyone else is in the cart and stop pulling; tens of millions died of starvation. The reason QE 1, QE2, and QE 3 didn’t crash the dollar was because so many people believed the Fed would be able to unwind the policy. But nobody is going to buy into it again. Nobody is going to bite on this a second time. Everybody knows at this point that QE is infinite. Everybody knows that the Fed is never going to shrink its balance sheet. The balance sheet is going to grow in perpetuity. It’s just that now people are under the delusion that it’s OK. They don’t realize that the only reason it worked the first time was because the world was convinced that it was temporary and a one-off emergency measure. And of course, all of the new debt Joe Biden wants to take on will be monetized by the Fed. The central bank will print even more money to buy you these bonds because the demand for all these Treasuries simply doesn’t exist in the open market. If the Fed did the right thing and let the economy reflect a market rate of interest, rates would rise, and it would stop the government from taking on bigger debt. In fact, it would force the government to shrink the debt it already has. The government would have to be responsible if the Fed did the right thing and allowed interest rates to rise. But because the Fed doesn’t have the guts to do the right thing, because it’s doing the reckless and irresponsible thing by keeping rates artificially low, they’re now creating a situation where now the government is going to take advantage of what the Fed is doing by using that as an opportunity to go even deeper into debt. There are several problems with this borrow and spend while interest rates are low strategy. In the first place, the US government isn’t locking in these low-interest rates long term. Most of the debt is being financed via short-term paper. What happens when these interest rates rise, and the short-term debt matures, and we have to roll it over into a much higher interest rate environment? You see, Joe Biden completely ignores that massive risk because this debt is not going to be financed with 30-year bonds. If the government tried to finance it with 30-year bonds, 30-year rates would rise sharply. The only way to take advantage of these low rates is to borrow in the short-term market, which means we are exposing the taxpayer to the enormous risk that rates go up. So, we’re not really taking advantage of these low rates. We’re simply exploiting them in the short-run, but we’re setting ourselves up for a huge cost when these artificially low rates are a thing of the past. Second, the only reason rates are so low right now is because given the massive national debt already on the books and the already enormous budget deficits, the Federal Reserve is forced to artificially suppress interest rates in order to finance the enormous national debt. Now Biden wants to take advantage of the fact that interest rates are so low by making that enormous debt even bigger when rates are only so low because we can’t afford the debt that we have. So, if we can’t afford the debt that we have, what’s going to happen when we make that debt much bigger because the Fed is keeping rates so low? See, this is the moral hazard; this is the problem that the Federal Reserve has created by enabling all his debt. The government is further taking advantage of what the Fed has done right. Central banks print money out of thin air and loan it to the American corporate debt slaves. Wall Street knows that. And they know that despite the change in the White House, there is no change at the Federal Reserve. Fed policy is going to be consistent. It is going to remain the same. And I think Joe Biden sent a message to Wall Street of the continuity by nominating Janet Yellen, who was the head of the Federal Reserve, to kind of cement in the minds of the markets, or the participants in the markets, that it is business as usual at the Fed — that they will keep in printing money, they will keep interest rates artificially low, in order to sustain asset bubbles. And that is what the stock market is celebrating. To make money in this rigged market, all you need is access to credit. Leverage to the max after every crash. Sell out before the next crash. This is how to turn fake money into real money. Use that money to leverage out on the next cycle. Works every time in the stock market casino. The problem is we don't have access to credit, and we never know when's the next crash or top. If we can all predict the future, we don't need to work. This was The Atlantis Report. Please Like. Share. Leave me a comment. Subscribe. And please take some time to subscribe to my backup channels; I do upload videos there too. You'll find the links in the description box. You will also find a PayPal link if you want to make a donation. Thank you wholeheartedly to all those of you who have already donated. Stay safe and healthy friends!
