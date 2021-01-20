Wednesday, January 20, 2021

👉Be Ready For Stock Market Crash with Biden and Yellen !!

👉Be Ready For Stock Market Crash with Biden and Yellen !! The stock market keeps going up! It is way overvalued. We are in a bubble. This ridiculous bubble that we are witnessing at the moment will inevitably collapse, The question everyone is asking is: will there be a stock market crash in 2021? Should you care about the headlines? Should you pay attention to the predictions and prophecies selling fear? What does the market tell us about the possibility of a crash? We already know that the stock market is not the economy. Stocks are going up, but real market value is going down. That the stock market does not need the economy to do well; it just needs the companies to do well. In 2020 the big tech stocks did most of the heavy lifting when it comes to the S&P 500 gains, and when you look at the top 10 holdings of the S&P 500, you see that the top six are all tech stocks; and they all did incredibly well in 2020. So it was just a couple of the tech stocks and not the overall market that was doing well. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are rallying only because of the tech stocks. A lot of these tech companies have shown that they can do well during the pandemic. But eventually, we're going to get to the point in 2021 where these expectations are too high. So if we have a couple of these companies, The FAANG plus Tesla, that will miss out on expectations, this could be a huge; and negative catalyst to the overall market. If we get to the point where maybe three of them have negative earnings reports, that could be enough of a catalyst to push the market down in 2021. This pullback could be pretty significant. And based on the incredible weighting of these companies in the S&P 500 and the overall market, it would be a huge mover for the overall market. I will never be betting against Amazon when it comes to earnings expectations. But for the rest of the FAANG + Tesla stocks, with Facebook, Apple, Netflix, Google, and then Tesla; if just a couple of these companies miss on earnings; there could be a reason that the market starts to sell-off. So far, the only company that we've really seen missing on expectations has been with Netflix. Another reason why the stock market has continued to stay high in 2020 has to do with the federal reserve. One of the biggest factors that kept the stock market up was that the federal reserve acted very quickly to lower interest rates to zero. Zero percent interest rates make the valuation in stock compelling when comparing returns: same thing we have today, Fed intervention. Riddle solved Robin. This was done immediately after the stock market started to crash. What interest rates at zero means, is that it is much easier to borrow money because interest rates are pretty much zero. So there's not a lot of negatives or downsides to borrowing money, and for the normal consumer, it promotes the spending of cash. Because if you've been checking your savings account, interest rates being pretty close to zero means you're going to be getting pretty much no money for having it sitting in your savings account. So this results in higher spending, which helps balance out the drop in companies' earnings that we've seen with the pandemic. In addition, the Fed has been buying corporate bonds. And by looking at the companies that they bought from, the most aggressive that they were with were Apple, Microsoft, and Home Depot. Another reason the market has been pushed up so high at the end of 2020 has to do with the expectations that the vaccine was going to end this pandemic sooner rather than later. So the problems with the rollout and maybe the success rate is not as big as previously expected; all that could result in a bit of a market sell-off in 2021. The last thing that I think is going to cause a market sell-off in 2021 has to do with tax policies. As we know, when Trump was in office, one of the things that the GOP pushed for was corporate tax cuts. Large corporations were thrilled with President Trump's tax cuts, but Joe Biden has said that he intends to get rid of them. When companies pay less in taxes, they're going to have higher profits and the expectations that they're going to be more aggressive with stock buybacks, which does eventually push up the overall stock market. Now, with the Democrats in power for the presidency, the house, and the senate . For the first time since the first two years of Barack Obama’s presidency, the Democrats would have an opportunity to advance their agenda without compromising with the Republicans, and that is extremely frightening for investors. Biden has repeatedly said he would roll back President Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and raise the corporate tax rate to 28% from 21%, restore the top individual tax rate to 39.6% from 37%, tax capital gains as ordinary income, cap deductions for high earners, expand the Earned Income Tax Credit for workers over the age of 65 and impose the Social Security payroll tax on wages above $400,000. With a Democratic-controlled Senate, those tax hikes are almost guaranteed. The Democrats have made it very clear that they intend to raise taxes on big corporations and the ultra-wealthy, and that wouldn’t be good for the stock market bubble at all. The worst scenario over the last 50 or 60 years is when Democrats have control over all the levers of power, so I would think the historical record is pretty clear on this, that a Democrat sweep was always bad for the markets. I am expecting to see a rise in the corporate tax rate in the next couple of years, especially now that we've seen the failure of the trickle-down economic idea that has really not worked out well. Add to this the discussions of raising the minimum wage to 15 dollars an hour. That is going to hurt the overall stock market because corporations are not going to be making as much money, which in turn results in lower stock buybacks and a lower stock market price. And will potentially start an overall stock market crash. With Biden and Yellen, the stocks will decline precipitously over the years. Hard drop initially, then steadily declining without recovery. Expect massive QE/Stimulus/Pandemic funding excuses to hyperinflate the dollar. Tax revenues will plummet, tax increases will be levied. Industry, new start-ups, and expansion will virtually cease. But, it's a good thing. America needs to swallow the judgment it has brought upon itself. The Fed may keep the printer running for the stock market, but the real economy will collapse even further. The stock market will inevitably crash. Whether it happens this week, this month, this year, or sometime later, there is no possible way that stock prices can stay at such absurdly inflated levels. Even if the stock market fell 50 percent, stocks would still be overvalued based on historical norms. Never before in U.S. history have we been more perfectly primed for a stock market collapse, and it isn’t going to take very much to push us over the edge. The Democrats have made it clear that they are anti-business, pro-earth, pro-taxes to enforce their agenda. This comes with massive, massive new regulations and laws. I can only imagine the catch-up they will want after four years of Trump. Trade away, but if you think that is the economy, you will starve. If you are a business owner, how do you plan out for your business for the next 12-24 months in that environment? You don't; you hold or shut down shop at the first sign they are going to bankrupt you. The coming stimulus by Congress and the Fed won’t be enough to overcome these enormous negative forces yet to come, and the current saying that – “the market doesn’t reflect the economy” will fall into the scrapheap of history like sayings of – “it’s different this time.” Regardless of what the gambling class believes, it is the producers of goods and services that create wealth, and 90% of them will go into hibernation the moment it becomes clear the progressives have taken absolute power. I recall dotcom when stock prices could only grow to the sky. Then it became a dot-bomb as those prices plummeted to earth. Will we get the crash sooner or later? I have to believe that those who’ve been around for several of these big crashes have to be taking money off the table. At some point, we are looking at one whale of a crash, which will make the early 1930’s look like a goldfish. The parasitic and downright insane behavior that the FED has encouraged is truly beyond words. We are living in a completely distorted and perverted parallel universe. The highest rollers in Las Vegas are more grounded. I wonder what will happen when the second and probably more severe leg of the crash finally takes hold as there is no more Glass Steagel if history is our teacher. If the Democrats don't crash this market, the Fundamentals will. The Trillion dollar Ponzi is not Political. So, the top 10% who own 85% of the stock market will lose a few bucks. At this point, it's one big clown show. This system has been tried many times. What is different this time is that most of the money is tied up in a casino where no one admits who the losers are. So we wait until there are 50% losers, and then the unavailing will commence. The casino owners never lose. You might wanna invest your money in an undervalued asset, which is anything but the stock market and real estate. From president to president, the fraud continues in the form of printing trillions of counterfeit dollars, but this fraud must come to an end. And usually, when the stock market hit the stratosphere signal the end is near. It would be wise to remember we are in uncharted waters, and this market could reverse on a dime. We should not discount the idea that those in charge might reach a tipping point where they crash the financial system to make a great deal of money. While this may seem outlandish, the possibility is real. This doesn't mean that every rich guy and gal would sign on to this plan, just enough to push things over the edge. When things have gone too far in one direction, history shows that a correction always takes place. There is an interconnections of Capital markets. Usually, when one segment of the market gets weak—say, local government budgets or consumer debt—that weakness can be propped up for a time from strength in other sectors. Like corporate financial strength or a debt-free federal government. The different areas can provide some give to prop up that weakness for a while. But what happens when many sectors experience significant weakening at the same time? Where will the help come from next? Mainly when the deep pockets like the US Treasury and the Federal Reserve Bank have shot all their ”silver bullets.” That is the predicament we are in today. Without recourse and with mountains of debt in all sectors. This is a severe and scary time as the debt bubble implodes. Most experts are now warning that the USA cannot have negative rates because of $500 trillion of interest rate derivatives! Once the reserve currency is lost, the market values will no longer be able to ignore reality. In other words, not much difference between the two parties. It doesn't matter which party is in power. The problem is the Fed. Republican or Democrat: all paths (from here) lead to Orwellian Fascism. It's the crashing of the civilization that worries me the most.
