Thursday, December 3, 2020

Dollar Cratering The Economy Collapsing Unemployment Exploding Worse than the Great Depression

👉Dollar Cratering The Economy Collapsing Unemployment Exploding Worse than the Great Depression Record high unemployment, debt, lies, pandemic deaths, and the market to the moon. The stock market is NOT the economy. The FED is a dealer, and we are witnessing the hallucinations of prosperity. And Just like everyone calling for higher interest rates, the FED will turn us into Venezuela before that is ever allowed to happen! Hotels, Airlines, sea cruise operators, dining-in restaurants, car rental outfits, among others, face a new bleak reality future. Nothing the Fed can't fix with more electronically printed money. Top-down, centralized control of our economy, food production, and Fake Money robbed most Americans of their dignity, health, and real inflation-adjusted income. The deficit is gone out of control;$3.13 trillion this year if we're lucky, and that's just the budget deficit, not what's added to the national debt. Never mind what's been added to the Fed's balance sheet. Unlimited money-printing. The balance sheet is now TEN TIMES what it was in 2006. That's enough to crater the dollar in a rush for the exits as confidence melts down. Don't be distracted by the more complicated measures of money. The Fed has absolute control of only the balance sheet, so it's the rheostat. There's a delay between what happens there and the ultimate consequences, which can misdirect you. But the collapse can be far greater than the inflation factor, such as it was in the Weimar hyperinflation - when confidence collapsed. Yet even if the Fed stopped printing, or even shrank the balance sheet, the empire is still doomed. Default would ensue, and the banking system would collapse. There's no longer any painless way out of this. The dollar is in a death spiral, and it is accelerating as of the making of this video. Freefall is an understatement at this point. More debasement of our fiat currency. Prices will rise as more fiat chasing the same amount of goods. More inflation and the death of the dollar. The Fed would pursue a suicidal destruction of the purchasing power of the dollar just to boost stock markets and billionaires. The published unemployment data today is meaningless. Officially the initial claims dropped this week to 712k, and Over 20 Million Americans Remain On Unemployment Benefits. These unemployment figures are ridiculously low. 3M just fired 30,000. And Southwest Warns Another 7,000 Workers About Potential Layoffs. Twenty million is just the number filing. A much larger number are no longer eligible to claim. After six months, you are no longer considered to be looking for work even if you are. You just vanish into thin air and never get counted again. If you want to understand the real unemployment numbers, try to get a good job. Remember that people are kicked off of unemployment rolls and become the shadow unemployed. The percentage of those not in the labor force likely at an all-time high, beating out the Great Depression. Only about 25% of the nation is employed right now. 25% holding up the rest of the country. The US employment participation rate is 61.7% for October 2020 (they haven't told us November's figures yet). With 215 million eligible workers, that leaves 83+ million unemployed, AND out of that, ONLY 20 million are getting help, and the true unemployment rate is now 38%! There are over 80 million who are unemployed, and that does NOT include the self-employed small business types.NOR does it include the bloated U-6 Unemployment number. The Jobless claims would have been higher, but MANY Retail employers are waiting to SMOKE ALL their holiday temporary employees and ALOT of regular employees on December 26. The CARES Act ends this month, More devastation for the people. Sadly, the spin merchants today are employed to disguise and hide, not to inform. The Fed estimates that the wealthiest 10% of Americans hold more than 88% of all available equity in corporations and mutual fund shares (with just the top 1% controlling more than twice as much equity as the bottom 50% of all Americans combined). This is the largest everything bubble in the history of the world. This is a catastrophe for the American people. Corruption and greed drive it all. That's what runs through the veins of the typical power-hungry politician who will throw anything under the bus to further their agenda. Rules do not apply to them, only to the people they fail to represent. Technically, eventually, the jobless numbers have to go down! We are running out of jobs to lose! This is The Greatest Depression. In the long run, QE was self-defeating, using tax money to pay employees rather than growing the business. Growing a business creates real wealth. QE consumes wealth. The dollar doesn't mean anything once it's absorbed by a one-world banking system brought about by the great reset. The Billionaire class will extract even more power, control, and influence with their digital cryptocurrency that will replace the US Dollar. The Great Reset will be conducted on behalf of the aristocracy. This Great Reset is a slow process of Thinning out the Herd. This is way worse than the Great Depression. America is toast people. Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. You are here for your daily dose of the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Please take a second to click the like button. As many of you have asked me about where they can buy silver and gold bullion. You will find in the description box the links where you can buy American Silver Eagle, Silver Bars, and Rounds. I highly recommend that you too, start stacking some Silver Bullion for the future. Broke desperate debt slaves line up for your shot; we promise you will be happy. Merry Christmas and Sad New Year, Welcome to the Apocalypse. Twenty million unemployed will be considered the good old days in 2021. As the economy will be crushed by heavy taxes, regulations, and lockdowns. The Green New Deal will force energy companies to go out of business, and the cost of electricity will skyrocket. Onerous taxes & regulations will suffocate the ordinary people and smother business expansion. The private sector will be crushed. Nearly all new jobs will be government jobs. The economy will have to be propped up by trillions of dollars of government spending and money printing to the joy of Wall Street. Depending on the government for nearly everything will become the norm. Only compliant sheeple will be employed. This is what happens when we have an administration who starts helping from the top down and leaves office, having only the top being helped. And using the federal reserve inflated stock markets as his scoreboard. Billionaires got richer as food lines got longer. We need a president who will start from the bottom and work his way up. Raise those who are below the poverty level, get the homeless off the streets, make it easier for Americans to start a business . Start from the very bottom, and move up. Not from the top down. The rich can take care of themselves. The poor can't. They are not as fortunate as the rich, most of who were born into millionaire and billionaire families or who weren't fortunate enough to be presented with opportunities that many people had presented to them. Corporations got everything. Tax cuts from 35% down to 21%, the federal reserve is buying up all of their stocks and bad debt, and if they dilute their shares of stock by issuing more shares to raise capital, their stocks go up instead of down since the fed will indirectly buy up all-new stock issuances. And what does the main street get? Shutdowns! The Empire is currently run by self-serving politicians that would step on their own Mother to make a dollar. So yes, they will sacrifice the dollar to keep the billionaires happy as long as they personally make money in the process. The dollar is already on life support. This is now the slow-kill bleed phase. Our elected officials care nothing about the people or the nation. That has been the case since politicians were invented. Small businesses and the self-employed have been hung out to dry. And yet trillions upon trillions are being spent (embezzled). Huge doesn't even come close. Rich people don't care about the unemployed. They just need slaves. It's always been that way. There would be more money in people's pockets if Americans bought more stuff made by Americans. More people would be employed. Families would be more intact. There would be fewer Johnnys and Jills living with their parents. But keep in mind many "iconic American name brands" are little more than fronts for overseas manufacturing. Keep in mind also how much money is paid per month just for staying connected and the various digital and internet services. I saw a cell phone service advertisement that suggested the average family paid $153 per month for the cell service. Do some math with the assumption that millions upon millions of families pay these amounts - or more and again PEER MONTH. My gosh, that's billions every month going to largely be unproductive. That's billions not going to employ people to make shoes and other clothing. The design jobs and high end associated skills in so many cases have vanished. Imagine the economies that could be rebuilt if Americans changed their own buying habits. They have the fix to their problems in their hands. If they would only make efforts to make things better, things would slowly improve. Living on credit has become the American way. Here is the thing people forgot. If you go deep into debt and live paycheck to paycheck, you can lose everything in an instant. Even if you keep your job, you are a slave because you can't afford to walk away. If your employer says you mask up, take a vaccine, travel on a crappy airplane, go to a dangerous city, whatever, you must do it. Debt is slavery; spending beyond your means takes away all your options. It's easy to live the good life on credit and push all the garbage you generate to the next generation to fix (ravaging climate, mountain of debt, crumbling infrastructure, degraded education system, eroding public services, weakened global position as allies distrust/abandon us, and on and on). When parents live on credit to have the "good life" while trashing up the house they will bequeath to their kids.A shack littered with poison and garbage for them to clean up and a mountain of debt to pay .It's nothing to be proud of. Most people who lived through the depression became lifelong savers after that. The Fed doesn't address the debt load. They have no way to kick the can except to print more. Zimbabwe springs to mind. They are now in debt forever. They will be working for peanuts on a mouse wheel chasing fiat. If it cost nothing to print, it's worth nothing in reality. The paper billionaires could evaporate in a matter of months if a black swan swims by. It is not an exaggeration to say that the ability to create money out of thin air and trade it for real-world goods is the foundation of America's global power. The Fed doesn't create money; it creates bondage for the masses, and yes, the Fed will destroy the dollar through hyperinflation. They'll simply create trillions of dollars until the dollar is worthless. Only nature can create money, and the value of that money will rise exponentially when the fiat currency implodes. Gold and silver won't have to be measured in terms of dollar per ounce; because both silver and gold are money in and of themselves. All the while, the serfs will be indulging in hyperinflated sheet paper. Wonder how long it will take before they realize it's worthless. Paper money is for poor people; rich people have assets. Rich people don't care if money is devalued because virtually all of their wealth is in non-dollar items. Poor people think of wealth as almost synonymous with dollars because dollars are about the only thing of value they own. Devaluing the dollar will hurt these people most of all. The dollar expires worthless someday; it's just hard to know when. Money is a poor man's currency. Hard Assets and Control is the currency of the Elites. This was The Atlantis Report. Please Like. Share. Leave me a comment. Subscribe. And please take some time to subscribe to my backup channels; I do upload videos there too. You'll find the links in the description box. The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
