US Dollar is about to Collapse bring with it The Whole American Economy !!
GDP collapsing, debt spiraling, interest at zero, the virus still making amok. The USA, the land of the permanent debt slaves, kept hooked on the federal reserves printing notes out of thin air. The US dollar’s status as the dominant global currency is at risk of being eroded because of mounting government debt. With the US Federal Reserve continuing its aggressive monetary policy of quantitative easing, there is a rising risk of a sudden loss of confidence in the dollar. The concern isn’t whether the US dollar will see an accumulated decline of 30 percent in the future, but whether there will be a blow-up event that causes a sudden loss of confidence in the US dollar, and its market to collapse. The price of gold and silver are telling us essentially the same thing. The US dollar is at risk of collapse. We've seen it with the amount of money being printed by the Fed. It will only be a matter of time until that catches up with them. What has saved their bacon has been that they've been the reserve currency. If either of them changes, the US dollar will tank. As the tide keeps going out, you see no inflation but be prepared for what is coming next; a Tsunami of inflation. It is simple maths that dictate the US dollar is toast. Or just let inflation ravage the entire economy and wipe out a generation of Americans. This is exactly what will happen with the coming 'Great Stagflation.' All debts and obligations will be fulfilled. To do otherwise would be political suicide. Your pension, your bonds, your fiat IOUs will be settled nominally, but the paper you receive will be hugely debased. As a middle-class German said of his pension after the Weimar inflation: it now buys me two cups of coffee! The FED will choose rip-roaring inflation. The fed assumes that they can create trillions of dollars out of NOTHING and that the created currency will retain its value. Of course, it can't! Add to the number of US dollars we think are in circulation, the tens of trillions of dollars created in secret, and it's easy to see what the result will be. When the Inflation kicks in, and you can't print your way out of a crisis that will hurt. Coronavirus just accelerated the process of the dollar’s fall, and there’s nothing that the Federal Reserve could do right now to preserve the dollar from falling. 1971 was the abandonment of the gold standard, the one that mattered the most. So the debt has been building exponentially ever since the dollar was untethered from gold. There will be an end, and it appears it be rapidly approaching. Today the US National Debt is $26 trillion and growing. With the stroke of a pen, you could eliminate the debt and the interest, sure. But you cant eliminate the consequences of eliminating the debt and interest. Pensions, individuals, banks, and countries all over the world hold that debt. Sure they could say "the debt is now eliminated," but all the wealth that the debt represents goes with it, and that will cause MAJOR world economic pain. Printing more dollars is an experiment, like giving endless blood to a patient that they cannot stop bleeding. It has to end sometime or when the patient dies. The current US economy is that patent, and it is well on its way to the grave. The gold price is telling us in spades what is happening to the US dollar. Today, you need a heck of a lot more dollars to buy the same one-ounce piece of gold from a few years ago. Prepare for the Great Reset and new global pecking order. The sooner our establishments accept the reality, the sooner we can rebuild our economies to serve all the people with the fair reward for real entrepreneurs, honest work, and thrift. GDP collapsing, debt spiraling, interest at zero, the virus still making amok,....what else are you expecting? The USA needs to borrow money and should have to be attractive. If the dollar is still declining, the Fed should have to increase the rates, and that will be catastrophic. Rates will rise as the US needs to borrow at an ever-increasing rate. That when productive farmland goes through the roof, along with metals. The buybacks will be a dirty word, causing a massive noise around boing boing and others. “We have in this country one of the most corrupt institutions the world has ever known. I refer to the Federal Reserve Board and the Federal Reserve Banks. Some people think the Federal Reserve Banks are U.S. Government institutions. They are not government institutions. They are private credit monopolies, domestic swindlers, rich and predatory money lenders that prey upon the people of the United States for the benefit of themselves and their foreign customers. The Federal Reserve Banks are the agents of the foreign central banks. The truth is the Federal Reserve Board has usurped the Government of the United States by the arrogant credit monopoly which operates the Federal Reserve Board.” — Congressman Louis T. McFadden, Chairman of the House Banking & Currency Committee, speech on the floor of the House of Representatives, June 10, 1932. When the Fed embarks on a new round of low rates and stimulus like it has recently, gold and silver are generally the first to shoot out of the gate. This is because low rates and stimulus apply downward pressure on the US Dollar, lifting commodities priced in US dollars. The Federal Reserve needs to be renamed as Paper Reserve. Money can be printed, but wealth cannot. If the US is going to try to support its economy by debt, It would be better if Congress resumed the printing it gave to the Fed in 1913 and cut what little interest the Fed makes doing so. The Fed could raise it anytime. The US time on top is over. The US is a waning power that is trying to fight against a wave of change that is too powerful to overcome. It is high time that the US has a sit-down with other major powers, and a new way forward is agreed upon where the US will have to take a more subordinate role or sink. No one stays on top forever. The three trillion fresh debt given to those too big to fall did not create any jobs, and now you are unemployed!!! Too bad the bank kicked the 40 million jobless Americans out of their own home on to the sidewalk. It all is running smoothly and according to the plan. The Banksters are plundering the American people, again, for no work, no mortgage payments possible, house back to the Banksters, the Banksters laughing IN their banks, they are now collecting houses due to no paid mortgages. Good plan. It astounds me that some people think a country can create out of NOTHING trillions of new units of currency, and that currency will retain its value. Of course, it can't! Add to the number of US dollars we think are in circulation, the tens of trillions of dollars created in secret, and it's easy to see what the result will be. The Dollar crash is already on. Look at Gold prices. You will get a flavor of it. The only thing supporting the US financial system is stock markets due to massive QE, aka fraud. But Yesterday's sinking GDP showed fundamentals are weak despite record stock markets, and this is a recipe for disaster of epic proportion. It is beyond unfortunate that the rest of the World has to suffer along with Americans when it crashes since the World has already been paying for over 60 years to maintain Americans' lifestyle and absorb inflation for them! The US Dollar is a scam. It's worthless cotton-paper printed by The Fed, a private company, loaned to the US government with interest that can never be paid back, forced on the rest of the world as "reserve currency" by the criminal US military. They take all your oil, cars, food, minerals, etc. and give you worthless paper in return. If you take your $1000 back to the Fed and ask them to give you something else (such as gold) in its place, they will tell you to turn around and get lost. It has no intrinsic value whatsoever. None. The day the world stops using it as forex, the US is over. Just go back to the beginning and ask yourself what is fiat currency, and how did it come into existence? In fact, never before in history has there been this many slaves. The dollar is just another weapon for them. They have 2000 years of usury and slavery money tied into ALL forms of currency. The entire house of cards economy that has been erected over the years, and the Federal Reserve has been the architect of this house of cards economy, is rested on the foundation of the dollar’s reserve currency status. If the dollar loses that status, then the foundation crumbles, and the whole house of cards topples. The recent sellout of US external debts and pulling out the gold from the US are very clear indicators. That coupled with countries trying to trade with each other using a currency besides the US dollar. It is clear to the world that the FED cannot keep printing out dollars without any backing. For many years, countries have to bear this nonsense while the FED keeps printing money, in fact, taking on the US's debt. Time has come that the world has to say enough is enough, and cannot partake this US debt as most countries in the world are also in financial crisis due to the pandemic. It's about time to replace the US dollar. The dollar crash is already happening. It’s not about the surge of Gold prices, but countries like China, Iran are trading with local currencies. Russia is too abandoning US Dollar as no point holding a paper that is worth nothing. The country with the largest proven oil reserves, Venezuela, Iran, Russia, and many African countries have already stopped trading their resources for useless Dollars. Many countries have dumped the dollar already. And these countries are the biggest resources exporting countries and the world's biggest manufacturing nation. China not willing to pay Dollars to buy oil or gas anymore. The reason China has replaced Saudi Arabia with Russia as its biggest oil supplier and is investing 500 billion in Iran. China is also investing heavily in Venezuela and in Africa. All these countries have dropped the dollar from their bilateral trade with China. Saudi Arabia is rapidly losing its importance and will have to choose whether to continue selling its oil for Dollars or drink all of it themselves. The dollar will be the new toilet paper, once the banks release there load into the world.
