Wednesday, August 19, 2020
👉This is Why People are Leaving Big Cities in droves
We are living in challenging times, where everything you thought was true is tested. Everything you took for granted is forced to be reconsidered. If you are among those that are considering fleeing the major cities, I will encourage you to make your decision quickly. Things are only going to get crazier in the months ahead, and the longer you wait, the more difficult relocating will become. New York City is facing record apartment vacancies, leading to lower rents across multiple boroughs after residents fleeing the city. Retail rents have plummeted, and ground floor lease availability hit record highs. Real estate agencies have recorded a 122% increase in vacancies, totaling over 13,000 units. Retail rents is now below $700 for the first time since 9/11. 277 New Yorkers are leaving the city per day. Get that, per day. Forty-nine people have been shot in the last 72 hours in New York City. Last year for the same time period, only 8. New York has become a cesspool of corruption and violence. And it is not just because of the pandemic. It Is because of the Prisons Emptying , The Violence, The Riots, And Defunding Police Services. The Pandemic is only part of the problem. The other half is soaring crime, rioting, arson, taxes, and the cost of living. No working-class person wants to put up with angry mobs and soaring taxes. Nor would a business want to operate under that environment; Not just the New York residents. And wait till the new city tax bills hit. New York will become another Detroit within 15 years. City services are terrible. Violence and safety are notably worse. The NYPD is becoming toothless lions because of the administration. Education and all city services are quickly becoming desperate. Once Wall Street becomes totally computerized, and the money is gone; say goodbye to the greatest city in the World. And it is not just New York. Los Angeles, San Francisco, Baltimore, Detroit, Chicago ,etc... California too is being pushed to the brink, with rolling blackouts and wildfires. It is being reduced to third-world status. All across America, big cities are hellholes, led by entrenched politicians. Last week ;Chicago saw the most major of American cities in the Midwest descend into chaos and mayhem ;as looters and rioters took to the city’s downtown streets and unleashed a reign of destruction and nihilistic terror. Acting under the pretenses of social justice, and outrage at police brutality against rioters and anarchists reveal a desire not to peacefully protest whatever reasonable grievances they think they might have, but rather to destroy principles of civility, property rights, and the First Amendment. And, of course, they also clearly wish to unload their absolute unfiltered hatred of law enforcement. All big cities will become deserts; highways will become battlefields. If I remember right, I saw that quote in one of the first Mad Max movies. How fiction becomes a reality. The Mayor and Governor of New York have sacrificed the safety of its citizens and have sided with the anarchists. The Mayor of New York wants to charge another tax onto the people of the city. No wondering people want to leave. And the state of New York is one worse economic place to live with all there taxes and fees that get applied to the businesses. New York is just about unlivable. Taxes and crime would be sufficient to send anyone away. Even the snobs in their upper east side condos have to look over their shoulder on a daily basis. Definitely not a pleasant way to spend the rest of your time on earth. It was bound to happen. Even some of the most well off can no longer afford to live there. New York City turning into a wasteland would be poetic justice, considering what Wallstreet has already done to Midwest cities. The movie "Escape From New York" was just 30 years too early. The power to tax is the power to destroy!and higher taxes means that the government control more of your life. Lots of people are sick of everything that's going on in New York right now. High taxes, riots, looting, crime, and defunding the police, etc. Desperate California is getting ready to pass a wealth tax. The only people that won’t leave are those that can’t afford to. So sad. And now that working from home has been accepted across the board ; commercial vacancies will skyrocket as well. With major companies like Google and Facebook informing employees that they are exploring the possibility of work-from-home beyond the end of the pandemic.The trend could only increase, which could see the exodus of New York residents continue. Also, the high tech firms in San Francisco have now found out that they can get all their talent from anywhere in the US and have them work from home and don't need all the high priced office space and don't need to pay the high priced salaries. Detroit went bankrupt when the Unions destroyed the industrial base. People left because the jobs left. It’s no different this time. Now people can work remotely, and those big office buildings are and will continue to be practically empty. In fact, the number of Americans working from home has doubled during the pandemic. It's a great opportunity to live somewhere affordable. Take advantage of it if you can! These are very difficult times for the US government, which is TOTALLY INSOLVENT, and spending needs to be cut dramatically for any and all welfare programs; and taxes need to be raised very substantially. 5.7 trillion Federal Spending Has Already Set Annual Record. 3 trillion US 2020 Deficit, the Highest Ever. The real number of our debt is multiples of 30 trillion! National debt will be over 30 trillion by the election. Concurrently, States like California, New York, and Illinois will fall into bankruptcy as the exodus accelerates. Residential and Commercial real estate will implode. When the credit cycle deviates enough, we'll be right back to a 2009 type situation only much worse. Stock up now that way. You can watch the inner-city urban areas implode on a full stomach. And then the printing will go full speed; we'll be over 35 trillion by mid-February. Yeah, Precious Metals are going to be the default safe haven. If the citizens abandon the cities, what will they do when the ports shut down, and all their supplies from china are cut off? Big cities are overrated, and people shouldn’t be living in squabbles. We don’t have a land issue in America. What we have is people who think they need to live in a big city because of the overhype, and that’s why 80% of the population tries to live in 10% of the land near coasts. Time for these people to get some fresh air. High rent, traffic, very rude people on crowded streets, and that was before the pandemic and protests and ineffective leadership. Remote work is the cure, not the cause. New York is a concrete jungle. Tons of traffic and noise 24/7. I never could understand the attraction of living in apartments and having to look straight up to see the sky. New York was always an over-hyped semi sewer. New York City already had an Exodus problem prior to the Pandemic. It just speeds it up a great deal. Move over Detriot & Baltimore; New York is going to join you! New York is going down to the gutter like Baltimore city, on its way, become another Venezuela. New York was well on its way to self destruct before COVID. All the politicians were already in place, along with their unsustainable policies. Greed topped with more greed and a state government that cannot govern. Everyone saw it coming! New York will become the next Detroit or Baltimore! Chicago is next. Los Angeles and other big cities will be dead too. Not only are people fleeing in droves, but the mayor and governor also continue to punish the population with taxes and restrictions. Who is going to find the money to start again? The theaters, along with all the business that supports that (restaurants, cabs, street vendors) are all gone. Many Wall Street workers have found out they can work from home. Home can be anywhere, at a much lower cost. The same is happening to Silicon Valley and now Hollywood. People and businesses were leaving before The pandemic due to high taxes, crime, and the cost of living. A lot of the exodus from many great cities (New York, San Francisco, Chicago, etc.) has to do with the high crime (rioting, looting, shootings, murders, etc.) in those cities, and the seeming refusal or inability of the people in charge to take the necessary steps to combat the lawlessness. Crime spikes always occur during an economic depression. But the crime was allowed to go on without consequences. The no-bail policy of these administrations also has a significant influence on the current crime wave, and defunding the Police was the last part of the trifecta to getting to the current level of crime. Right now, we as a people are faced with a bankrupt country if we do not come up with a lot of solutions, and that means thinking outside the normal lines. The crap we are being fed by the people in leadership is a good example. Our system of safety nets like unemployment has broken down with so many out of work. The number of people unemployed basically means a large number of bankruptcies. Even in normal times, with normal migration, someone put it well: The new people moving in, inevitably bring the very same problems they were trying to escape. This makes sense, whether you were trying to escape a virus or just commercial sprawl. These big-city dwellers will inevitably bring their voting habits with them. As long as the people leaving realize who is causing them to leave and not what. Don't go to other states and vote these same kinds of idiots in. Hopefully, those leaving leave their ideas behind. Those of you leaving New York, California, Seattle, and Portland, please remember why you left when it’s next time to vote. They flee what they created and then do the same things where they go. If you can be fired for your political opinion , which is done a lot these days, then you can certainly not be hired for the same reason. Looking at the geographical distribution of areas suffering huge problems compared to the distribution of how people vote. It is pretty obvious that massive social unrest, entitled violence, and drug and mental health epidemics are related to politics, not resources or circumstances. If there are multiple examples of their politics leading to their once-great cities becoming unlivable burning infected hell holes, then they should definitely be encouraged to leave their toxic politics behind when fleeing their homes for greener pastures;or stay in bed they made for themselves and not ruin other peoples lives too. If migrating folks can adopt a world view of personal responsibility and self-determination when leaving, it will be good. Otherwise, they will destroy the rest of the country. California is the United States probably about ten years down the road. So if we do not find a decent solution in California, expect the entire country to have the same problem down the road. The decay will happen slowly then all at once, and you will not be unscathed. You MUST push back NOW. Or it will be too late. The cancer is spreading. Let's hope that all the people fleeing California and New York for lower tax states won't vote for the same policies that ruined the state that they fled.
