Monday, August 24, 2020
👉This is Why Nasdaq and S&P 500 made new All-Time Highs !!
Nasdaq and S&P 500 made new All-Time Highs - Are They now too Big To Fail? The stock market is going to the moon! Not even the pandemic could stop this bull. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 made new all-time highs last week. This is the biggest Ponzi in history. The stock market is now too big to fail. In fact, by definition, every Ponzi scheme is Too-Big-To-Fail. Until one day, The bigger they are, the harder they fall. Logic would have Wall Street to catch up to Main Street. But the Fed is pumping so much liquidity into the system. This stock market is too rigged to fail. A million here, a million there. Before you know it, you're talking real unemployment and a first-class depression. This is the greatest swindle in the history of mankind. Those dollars created by the Fed to push stocks higher have come from the paychecks, pensions, and savings of working Americans; The Middle Class who produce real products and services. At the core of this system of massive theft and plunder is the Fed and central and fractional reserve banks everywhere. There are fewer and fewer big companies that pull the stock market along. A great many of them are getting wealthy doing things that much of our US populace doesn't care for. Tesla for example, ships .02% of all vehicles. But its market cap exceeds all the other automakers combined. That is definitely insane. The market cap of just seven stocks now equals 39% of US GDP. The balance sheet of the US Fed now equals 36% of US GDP. The rest of us only has 25% of the real economy. The stock market is like a toilet that's broken and won't flush, yet people keep defecating into it anyway. We're cresting the rim right about now. The stock market is too rigged to fail! It is rigged by GREED, and FOR GREED. A perfect vehicle to manipulate. Get stocks high and then cut them off at the knees and make a huge profit on the other side. Did you really think markets would ever be allowed to go red, every dip is bought and green every day? 1 or 2 small days red in a month, and that is all that is allowed. We are living in a fantasy world right now, but you have to keep doing what has worked for four months in a row, keep buying way out of the money calls and join the rich. These Robinhooders will never have to work again, so who cares about unemployment numbers. All they need is a Tesla, chipotle, iPhones, computers to trade, and video machine/games to survive for the next ten years. There is no economic recovery both in the US and internationally. Unemployment is extremely high. And there's a good possibility job losses will accelerate in the coming months as the PPP ends for big businesses (more than 500 employees) at the end of September. And many struggling small businesses go belly up. State and local governments are in dire economic straits, and if they don't get assistance fast, there will be a huge wave of layoffs and service cuts. There is also the potential for millions of renters and homeowners to be evicted in a crisis that looks like it could be worse than the housing bubble of 2008-2009. So why exactly are stocks climbing on a near-daily basis as if we already are well on our way to recovery? I get the feeling that the big players are pushing to see how much more they can squeeze out of this market before they switch to profit-taking. And when that happens, the market will collapse just like it did in Feb-March. They are taking foreign investors and retail players for a ride. They will be squashed when the big players get what they want out of the market. Unless of course, Powell decides to go Japanese and outright buy stocks to halt a full-blown crash. Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. The boyz at the fed are pretty good at kicking the can down the road. The Fed exists only to reward the donor class. The briefcase mafia never had it so good, so we'll keep the same low class of people in the office again this year. The Federal Reserve was created to make billionaires trillionaires. The bottom 20% of the population share less than one percent due to Fed policy. The debt slaves are always at the bottom of the pyramid, but they actually move the most bricks. Big companies, float trillions in debt, give the top management huge stock options, buy billions in stock buybacks, give billions in bonuses, outside the US, then force the Fed to buy the debt. And the Federal Reserve will buy it all. They are the buyers of last resort. If the Fed had allowed asset prices to find their natural bottom, wherever that may have been, and they were already on their way in March, and say, across the board.These American billionaires would have lost half of their wealth; then wealth inequality would have been cut in half. But what happened instead is this: the guy with a low-paying job, who lost the job, got the stimulus money and unemployment benefits, and then he handed this money over to the rich. This money didn’t stay with him. It flowed to the asset holders, to capital. That’s how the money flows. And it helped produce the corporate results that helped drive up asset prices. Bezos was the biggest beneficiary of them all. The top 12 wealthiest billionaires have seen their combined wealth soar by 40%—or $283 billion since the pandemic, it now comes to a total of more than 1 trillion dollars. In the meantime, 56 million Americans have filed new claims for unemployment benefits, and more Americans are losing their jobs with each passing day. More Americans are suffering from poverty and even hunger. This inequality is a huge handicap for the economy going forward. An economy based on ballooning inequality cannot perform well. Inequality will get in the way of recovery and has a negative impact on future economic growth. This is the save the village by burning it to the ground approach. By trying to prevent a recession/depression, it will cause more problems, either a very slow growth economy that allowed zombie companies et al to continue with capital misallocation and/or a more severe economic downturn ; since the weak were not allowed to perish in a capitalistic system. And tremendous social resentment. The FED is just a bookkeeper that operates closed books and an unlimited credit line for all its shareholders. The end game for the FED is to be the last bank standing and to own it all. They will own cities, states, nations, and all their citizens. They will take out the commercial banks and introduce a digital dollar. The dollar takedown has begun. Won't be long now. The second wave and crumble becomes collapse. The MMT debt scheme is near its mathematical ending. Digital technocratic controls are coming. Here is the mechanism the FED will use to release a mountain of money into the real economy. The Banking for All act is part of the coming stimulus package. It authorizes the FED to offer pass-thru accounts to everyone. In distressed or poor areas where member bank branches are limited, you can go to the POST OFFICE to get your FED account. They will deposit digital dollars into those accounts in the form of Universal Basic Income or stimulus. You will think the digital dollars are like your paper dollars, but they are not. Now they can breach the zero lower bound of interest rates, i.e., go negative. The FED will drop their bank lending rate to -4% or -5% while paying interest to the new FED accounts. The FED can allow you to convert your bank money (paper) to Central Bank Digital Currency or maybe a portion of it or none at all (to increase money velocity). Are you going to sit there as the bank takes 4% of your balance each month because of negative rates, or are you going to rush out and spend it if the FED won't let you convert? There's your inflation! The consumer, being ignorant, would only notice that their bank is charging to hold their money while the FED is not. People won't even notice the difference between their banks' version of money (paper) and the CBDC (programmable and digital). Not only would that incentivize everyone to spend their money before it dwindles away, creating price inflation and velocity, but it will serve the purpose of getting rid of paper money in favor of digital. What a smooth transition that would be. Eventually, the commercial banks will disappear once everyone is on the FED's ledger. That's the FED's endgame. To own it all! They may even allow you to take your CBDC out in the paper for a while just to convince you that there's no difference between FED money and paper. You might think you can avoid the negative rates by getting your cash out, except there's only 1.95 trillion in printed notes. If you're lucky enough to get your cash out, you will only watch it lose value as inflation skyrockets from the trillions being spent using electronic payment methods. Forget getting any gold or silver then! Your FED account would look just like your bank account. And equally, in the coming years, it should seem obvious to everyone in hindsight what a disastrous mess the Fed's/Central Banks' ongoing excessive QE policies created. Those who praise Powell for backstopping the market in March, completely miss the fact that he was already having to support the cracking structure by pivoting back to QE in 2019, and then through trillions of repo money in 2nd half of the year. When markets then reacted to COVID, the entire system was at such risk of collapse - due to its own monumental weight of excessive equity valuations and extreme debt loads - that the Fed's were forced to respond with emergency relief, by necessity, to keep the entire system from failing. This situation was entirely borne out of excessive QE for the past decade, and extreme market risk will continue (regardless of corrections) until we have a Fed with enough courage to reinstate the reasonable-rate policy. The market will always experience natural corrections, but if rates are constantly held reasonable, then the debt is kept more manageable by companies/consumers, and alternative investments help balance the equity valuations and risks in a diversified portfolio. But somehow, the Economists and PhD's running the show this past decade still can't figure this out, or simply think an economy built on debt through MMT is the optimal solution. Obviously, from the beginning of the story. It was a choice of real economic policy by the financial leaders who pass through the central banks that directly financed the virtual world, which has long since been disconnected from the real economy in crisis. It is normal that when real profits fall over the long term, they move to the financial virtual and then unload the problem out. They are systemic irrational processes. The push for predatory globalization arises from the long-term fall in profits, which is a systemic process in addition to the cyclical aspects. The problem has been moved further and magnified to levels never seen before. They also synchronized cycles globally and triggered and amplified the systemic crisis. The final stage of the operation will not be a walk in the park. Too big to fail is a myth. Very big things can fail. The biggest stocks ever, e.g., Apple, are still a tiny portion of the American economy. Any big bank can fail. Just put it into receivership and sell back that shares once the Bank has been rehabilitated. The original shareholders and managers are eligible to fail as they should. Let other, more competent people take it over. Again, nothing is too big to fail. It's a myth. A lie. And a tactic to screw the whole country just to save some lousy Banks or Airlines. Let them fail!!!! Nobody will lose their jobs except incompetent managers. In fact, the little people who run the company can end up owning a larger share of the institution once the managers, along with the parent company, are driven out, or preferred shares are first offered to employees after old management is fired and the debt restructured. Last but not least, screw the bondholders. They don't get to destroy the economy just so their lousy investments work out. Take it out of their hide next time there's a downturn. This was The Atlantis Report. Please Like. Share. Leave me a comment. Subscribe. And please take some time to subscribe to my back up channels, I do upload videos there too. You'll find the links in the description box. You will also find a PayPal link if you want to make a donation. Thank you wholeheartedly to all those of you who have already donated. Stay safe and healthy friends!
