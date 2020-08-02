Sunday, August 2, 2020
👉Money is Debt : The Dollar is a Ponzi Scheme !
Today in the states, as in many developed nations, the people are conditioned to view their credit cards as a short term "loan," as in "credit" or "debt." They then use the dollars (or similar currency) they receive as a form of payment. If they pay off the balance of their monthly credit card account, they reason, they have paid in full the debt, for there is no interest incurred to extend that debt beyond the grace period. Thus, they see their currency as payment in full of an electronic debt. But this way of thinking is flawed. For what are the electronic digits in a checking account? They are credits to that account, yes, but what can they be used for other than to cancel out debts or debt? Ahh, they can be used to buy useful things in our everyday lives, for those who will accept your check. And Dollar bills can be used to buy things too, just like a credit card or a personal check. And most everywhere dollars are accepted as payment for most anything (or so it seems). So you can see that credit or the promise to pay is an accepted form of payment in our modern world. If a merchant verifies your bank account to accept your personal check, that verification backs the banks promise to pay. If he accepts your credit card, again, the issuing bank backs the promise to pay, as they have verified your credit history and applied a credit rating, which allows them to issue you the card. Now step back a moment and view, in this light, the dollars you receive (through earnings, or entitlements, or interests) and try to find the difference between them and these other forms of credit. Both are used as a form of payment. Both are backed by acceptance. Dollars, as notes of credit, are merely a way to roll over the debt just as you would take a credit card balance with one bank and use another bank's more favorable terms to roll over that debt. Some would say that dollar notes of credit are backed by the issuing government's solvency, through its central bank, but in the end, all credit is backed by systemic acceptance and rollover. There is never payment in full with fiat currency, only an extension of debt, with another form of debt. You have no doubt heard that "money is debt" but perhaps have never really thought it through this way. There is such a thing as payment in full or a way to satisfy debt without continuously rolling it over, but few people of Western thought give this concept any credence. As long as we are willing to work for debt, then economies will accept debt as a form of payment, and the banks will continue to lend it out, with interest. So you may have your blogs about the New World Order and the evil globalist bankers of the kleptocratic fractional reserve system. But be careful not to suggest that all people of good credit rating suddenly voluntarily repudiate all debt to bring down this unjust system. For if this idea were to gain any traction, you will then truly understand the weight of certain executive orders and how they will apply to you. They were issued after all in the expectation that this may occur involuntarily anyway, and it may well. Wouldn't it be a shame if the dollar became the Discover Card of currencies? The little people would still try to use it, but its acceptance would decline. Still, the little people have more power than they think. It is just that they do not think, rather they obey and accept. The system does not, and this is why the system owns them, and everything they lay claim to, by title in debt alone. It is not a credit rating that is issued, but rather an acceptance rating, or an obedience rating. It does not matter which fails first, acceptance, obedience, or confidence, for they are all one and the same. And the little people will never voluntarily renounce this system. That is for the system to decide, when, and how. The little people do not think, rather they obey and accept. This is primarily because the practice of looking beyond the velvet ropes is mentally and spiritually exhausting, and makes you rather unpopular at dinner parties. The mainstream media mocks the beyond the velvet ropes view. Suppose they acknowledge it at all. And people who are exhausted and weak will mock as well, because that is what they are conditioned to do, and it gives them a measure of satisfaction to denounce a greater fool. Life is hard. A life lived in defiance of the grinding wheel of the grande illusion is even harder. The little people will never renounce the system. Until a collapse sends them fleeing for safety, they are powerless to step outside the system. Unless they are determined enough to exit toe by toe, millimeter by millimeter, into the protective arms of a wealth reserve that will shield them from the collapse. The machine is too big and too omnipresent for most little people to walk away from. The only way to exit is to compile many, many thin layers of preparation into a thick, durable blanket of stored value. In time, as the layers compound, the available options for a little person expand. There is an exit door, but it is at the end of a really, really long hallway. Fed lowering interest rates will do little to fix our ills. Years ago, before the "Bernanke has all the answers" era, many of us criticized Japan for failing to own its problems. In many ways, the Fed has put America and the global economy on a path that mirrors the same unsuccessful path taken by Japan. This path avoided real reform and bailed out the very people that caused many of Japan's problems leading to lost decades of growth. The entire Western empire of Fractional Reserve Banking fully turned Japanese when Bear Stearns and Lehman Bros dissolved into the ether via merger and chapter 11 bankruptcy. Exclusive usage of fiat or cryptocurrencies as money is an abomination. Fiat currency is not just thievery. Fiat currency is SLAVERY. Throughout history, many commodities have been used as currency. Cows, beads, and seashells have all been used in trade. Paper currency is simply more convenient when buying a pack of gum at Walgreens, but it isn’t money. The US government has designated the dollar as currency, while at the same time arbitrarily attributing some type of value to that dollar. Your dollar could be worth X today and Y next month. The US dollar has lost 90 percent of its value since 1950. But it’s still the same dollar. The Federal Reserve, like most global central banks, continues to print fiat currency at unprecedented speed. As these dollars flood the economy, the value declines. Fiat money has been around for hundreds of years, and many of them have vanished due to hyperinflation. Ultimately the most harmful effect of using debt of undefined value as money, i.e., fiat currencies, is the de facto legalization of a caste system based on voluntary slavery. The bankers have a charter, or the legal right, to create money out of nothing. You, you don't. Therefore you and the bankers do not have the same standing before the law. The law of the land says that you will go to jail if you do the same thing (creating money out of thin air) that the banker does in full legality. You and the banker are not equal before the law. ALL the countries of the world; Islamic or secular, Jewish or Arab, democracy or dictatorship; all of them place the bankers ABOVE you. And all of you accept that only whining about fiat money going down in exchange value over time, price inflation which is not the same as monetary inflation. Actually, price inflation itself is mainly due to the greed and stupidity of the bankers who could keep fiat money's exchange value fairly stable, only if they wanted to. Witness the crash of silver and gold prices which the bankers of the world; Russian, American, Chinese, Jewish, Indian, Arab, all of them collaborated to engineer through the suppression and stagnation of precious metals' prices to levels around the metals' production costs, or what it costs to dig gold and silver out of the ground. The bankers of the world could also collaborate to keep nominal prices steady (as they do in the case of the suppression of precious metals prices). After all, the ability to create fiat money and force its usage is a far greater source of power and wealth than that which is afforded simply by stealing it through inflation. The bankers' greed and stupidity blind them to this fact. They want it all, and they want it now. In conclusion, bankers can create money out of nothing and buy your goods and services with this worthless fiat money, effectively for free. You, you can't. You, you have to lead miserable existences for the most of you and WORK in order to obtain that effectively nonexistent, worthless credit money (whose purchasing/exchange value is not even DEFINED thus rendering all contracts based on the null and void!) that the banker effortlessly creates out of thin air with a few strokes of the computer keyboard, and which he doesn't even bother to print on paper anymore, electing to keep it in its pure quantum uncertain form instead, as electrons whizzing about inside computer chips which will become mute and turn silent refusing to tell you how many fiat dollars or euros there are in which account, in the absence of electricity. No electricity, no fiat, nor crypto money. You accept, condone, and support your own slavery. You live and die and kill for fake money in full contempt of, and in opposition to the truth (reality), honor, and justice. The greatest trick ever pulled in History is the finance sector able to issue debt from the money that doesn't exist to people and companies who need it. Those people and companies receive digital false credit into their bank accounts and use real labor, investments, and buy true assets to create value. That real value is paid back to the bank as loan repayments. Now the financial creditor has real wealth created from their false credit. This is the very essence of today's financial and economic systems. They can make things sound complicated, so you lose interest and accept it, but when it comes down to the basics, that's all it is. Fiat money became so insane that it could not tolerate the embarrassment of $5,000/oz for gold. No Paper Currency will Survive The Coming Fire and Economic Collapse. It has been said that the making of money out of thin air is frowned upon by the ruling class. One might wonder how this differs from the usual making of money from bonds, especially when one looks at the eventual likelihood of US Treasuries being traded as a subprime issuance. The use of dark money enters into these thoughts - massive sums of US Dollars that support geopolitical strategy. This dark money never reaches the world's middle classes in any significant way. However, it does impact the thoughts of nations regarding trade, when the currency being used is the world's de facto trade settlement unit. We know that NO ONE Nation-state is foolish enough to outright detonate the dollar. Just the same, EVERYONE is on board with the idea of a concerted, gradual (yet substantial) reduction in global US Dollar trade settlement. In energy, agriculture, even semiconductors. So the battle behind the curtain today is one of dark money flow vs. working economy geopolitical support. This is a late-stage can-kicking exercise as the inevitable approaches. Negative interest rates, bond yield targeting, and outright stock purchases (by the Central Banks) will be too little, too late. Dark money gradually loses power when those who benefit weigh all disadvantages - including those of a politicized and weaponized trade settlement unit. That loss of power weighs heavily on the dollar system's issuing central bank, So the essential question in this debate of the coming crisis remains - will it actually come (or not) in the epic hyper-inflationary currency destruction event. Remember the great oxymoron of the digital currencies; when one major currency fails, they all fail, and no paper currency will survive the coming fire. 