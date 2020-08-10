Monday, August 10, 2020
👉Gold to $3000, Silver to $40 before Year-End !!
Gold has no ceiling because the dollar has no floor. Gold is up $200 in the last two weeks and $500 or 35% in 2020. Since the resistance mark at $1,350 was broken in June 2019, gold has gone up by more than 50%. This month, gold broke above the $2000 Psychological Resistance Level. GOLD is up 35% in 2020, while the S&P is only up 3%. Silver is even better. It is still 30% below the all-time high. Best because it is limited in quantity, used in industry, and still affordable for those with tight budgets. The gold and silver markets are running on vapor. At the same time, liquidity of the physical is drying up. The Comex is TOAST, the crimes have been exposed. This is the physical bull run of the MILLENIUM. The LBMA and COMEX are controlled by the Central Banks, which are completely supported by pure fiat currencies. The Fed has probably created $10 trillion. What could possibly go wrong. The Fed creates fiat much faster than God creates gold. A world reserve currency is supposed to be superior in storing value, but through boundless money-printing, the U.S. dollar hasn’t been able to compete with gold by a long shot. In 1932 the gold price was $20.67 dollars per troy ounce, today it crossed 2,067 dollars. That’s a 99% decline in the value of the dollar against gold. Adding trillions of dollars to the national debt is now having an effect on the value of the dollar. After all, gold is the only real money. Gold doesn’t yield if you don’t lend it, but it's the only globally accepted financial asset without counterparty risk. The bible mentions a stonemason earned one oz of gold per week as their wages in biblical times. Still today, a mason earns one oz per week. In the end, Gold and Silver, without any central banks or pure fiat currencies, will stand on their own. Gold and Silver will be the last standing when all else fiat fails. Gold is money, a holder of wealth, not your typical speculative asset. The point of gold is to secure your wealth, not bet on the races. Gold price will definitely continue soaring. The underpinning was there before the gains started. The certainty that the global economy (regardless of COVID) was vulnerable to any number of pins that would prick the currency bubble; the certainty that Central Banks and political "leaders" will further inflate the supply of/devalue the currency based on their lack of moral character and/or ignorance that members of these institutions display of economics throughout history. The fundamentals are awful and have been getting worse ever since 1913. Never more than in the last few months, has any empire in history (thanks to computers) been able to debase a currency so massively. Too bad the dollar (especially in digital form) can't be used as toilet paper. This move-in gold would have occurred with or without COVID. The pandemic simply accelerated the move. Negative real rates, weak Dollar.Although gold has historically moved up with the dollar so people shouldn't get too worried about dollar moves.QE, which can and will never end, zero rates, and massive debt build-up in government and corporates credit spreads are just some of the drivers. Will gold correct before we move higher. Sure will, and it could be a short sharp move down to shake out the weak hands. That being said, the constant worry about a correction may mean we won't get one until we get to the measured move above 2,200. Gold will likely shock most people to the upside over the next year or two. Bullish gold investors believe the precious metal and its sister metal silver, are on a long-term uptrend due to measures by governments and central banks to help stabilize economies hurt by COVID-19. Based on the current dollar trend and central bank spending, gold won't stop in 2100. And silver next upside price objective is closing prices above solid technical resistance at $30 an ounce. Gold prices are expected to stay above the $2,000 mark, on growing global geopolitical uncertainty. The sheer volume of money moving into gold will likely see the price exceed $3000 before the year-end 2020. There is no stopping it, while fears over the US Dollar, COVID-19, trade wars, etc. continue to be all-encompassing. I agree it is simply a lump of glittery yellow metal with limited use. But then what is the US Dollar but an arguably fictitious IOU? Mania or not, this metal is going higher. And the silver will be playing catch up. More upside remaining, as it's still well below the all-time high. Owning physical gold is the best hedge of all. You can't eat it, but you can trade it for anything. Try that with paper. Gold and Silver do not rot or age or rust or melt or dissolve in water. Food is perishable, so it has a shelf life. Some foods last for 10 or 20 years, yes cans for 30 years (maybe in the shade or buried). Other foods only last a few weeks; many foods require refrigeration and electricity. Gold and Silver stand-alone without technology and have no shelf-life issues and are not consumed. Put some silver rounds or junk silver away so you can transport wealth to the town where you can barter it for food. And the fiat currency, try eating it or buying anything, except through an electronic transfer. It is getting harder. Buy some gold cause you need to survive the dollar collapse and then buy newly created currency. If no gold, then ur dollars will become simply a pile of paper. The US DOLLAR will CRASH amid rising economic and political uncertainty. Fiat currencies are toxic. History proves this truth. They destroy society. Look at Weimar Germany in 1923 and the subsequent rise of Nazism. Look at the effective loss of liberty in the US. The banksters use the paper money racket not only to bleed the nation white. They use their stolen wealth to establish a totalitarian state and a dictatorship. Once the Russians and Chinese choose to use gold to back up their currencies and dump the US dollar, gold will rise to significant levels. The only problem is that there might not be enough gold to support a currency. Gold will continue to rise if one believes that the US dollar will weaken further. The bonds as an asset class are dead. Most people haven't realized this yet, and when they do, capital will rush into anything other than bonds. Of course, rates won't rise since the Fed will be controlling the curve. This move into Precious Metals is a teeny, tiny slice of the bond market. Even PIMCO recently said you must own gold. The Central banks around the world kept holding on to their gold, despite its price reaching all-time highs such as now. Russia, China, and Germany, and quite a few others have been increasing their gold reserves. China almost certainly has the biggest gold hoard in the world. It has been estimated to be a 30,000-ton stash. They won't declare it, because it would raise the value of the Yuan. Going over to a gold standard is tricky, if you have no gold, your currency will be worthless, if you have a lot of gold, your currency will become so valuable that exports would collapse. The German people own a lot more gold than the German Government, most of the Middle East and Asia have high private gold ownership. The Chinese Government actually advises people to buy gold, and every bank in China sells gold. But police states like the US could and probably will confiscate private gold. For those living in the US, you probably better buy silver, less chance the Government will steal your silver. Since early 2012, JP Morgan’s stockpile of physical silver has grown from less than 5 million ounces to more than 55 million ounces of physical silver. Clearly, someone over at JP Morgan is convinced that physical silver is a great investment. This is THE BIGGEST STOCKPILE OF PHYSICAL SILVER IN HISTORY. And still, massive Precious Metals paper contract dumping goes on and on. Every day the banksters are digging their hole deeper in a frenzy. People are waking up to what’s happening and demanding physical metal. They don’t want forwards anymore. Comex is a paper market. She wears delivery the way a streetwalker ways jewelry and furs. She can do her job without them, and under it all, she's just a whore. Comex fraud can settle in fiat funny money notes, that is why it lasted so long. But what happens when those fiat notes are worthless and less every day? They can still settle in paper, but nobody wants paper. There will be some interesting times in the Precious Metals market soon. They can manipulate the price for a very long time, but no one can suspend the rules of economics forever. Get Your Gold And Silver Now Before They're All Gone. Gold is still the safest investment. The Gold And Silver Markets Are Setting Up For A Historic Worldwide Mania. In my view, the gold price will continue to rise and will be incorporated into a new international monetary system. If you have physical gold and silver, you should hold it. I expect $3,000 gold and $40 silver by year-end. What is not real is paper assets that are so easy to own and sell that they don't even write it down on paper anymore. The owners get digits typed into an electronic account. They don't even give certificates anymore for stocks. The brokerage firms hold the stocks, and you get a statement to an electronic device. Bastards don't even give paper monthly statements to say you own it. Banks don't have bank books anymore, just electronic blips on a screen, same with cryptocurrencies. It would be so easy for everything to disappear one day, not physical gold or silver. People just don't comprehend the impact of a falling dollar, increased Precious Metals values, economic slowdown, and credit crisis that expected to hit sometime near year-end. It's a domino effect that is almost unfathomable when you consider how complex and interconnected our markets/economy is. The globalists have redistributed so much of America's production to 3rd world countries; it's very difficult to anticipate where shortages will emerge. But the extent to which our world changes over the next 6-18 months is incomprehensible for most people. Prepare to be able to feed yourself. Food shortages are the most impactful. Having pondered the irrational rise in certain US stocks, FAAMGs, whose prices bear no relation to their fundamentals, It dawned on me as to what is happening. Shares are trading up purely because of one reason - fraud - illegal insider trading, illegal corporate share repurchases, and outright market manipulation. You don't collect Apple shares like fine art because they aren't fine art. And you don't buy shares in companies in a failing economy as a hedge. This is a giant fraud and nothing else. Effectively the market is saying the currency is debased and of decreasing value; we have no faith in the Government or the Fed to keep the value of their I owe You's. However, we trust Apple more than the Fed and will swap degraded dollars for Apple stock certs as being a more reliable store of value. The Fed's REAL mandate is to make the elite corps of Banksters as wealthy as possible. The financial system has been turned over to the Federal Reserve Board. That Board administers the finance system by authority of a purely profiteering group. The system is Private, conducted for the sole purpose of obtaining the greatest possible profits from the use of other people's money. The desire for gold is not for gold. It is for the means of freedom. You will also find a PayPal link if you want to make a donation. Thank you wholeheartedly to all those of you who have already donated. Stay safe and healthy friends!
