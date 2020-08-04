Tuesday, August 4, 2020
Central Banks Seigniorage Explained : The Profit of Creating Money
All money is created as debt; more debt means more money. If everyone paid their debts, there would be zero dollars, well negative dollars actually after interests. As long as people buy into the fictional money, everyone is just transferring wealth to the banker's coffers. When things go really sour, revolts happen as the currency's true value is not merely nothing but negative. Money with nothing but debt backing it is a concept that enslaves all but those who lend it. "Paper is poverty. It is only the ghost of money, and not money itself..." "paper" is the usurers' tool for domination. It is the fount of all of their ill-gotten power. With these counterfeit notes, they slowly acquire not only the world's gold and silver supplies (real money) but also other assets such as real estate. This, from Article I - Section 8 of our Constitution: "The Congress shall have Power To lay and collect Taxes, Duties, Imposts, and Excises, to pay the Debts and provide for the common Defense and general Welfare of the United States; but all Duties, Imposts, and Excises shall be uniform throughout the United States. To borrow Money on the credit of the United States. To regulate Commerce with foreign Nations, and among the several states, and with the Indian Tribes. To establish a uniform Rule of Naturalization, and uniform Laws on the subject of Bankruptcies throughout the United States. To coin Money, regulate the Value thereof, and of foreign Coin, and fix the Standard of Weights and Measures. To provide for the Punishment of counterfeiting the Securities and current Coin of the United States." It says nothing about Congress borrowing from a Private banking Institution AND, it stipulates that Congress has the duty to "Punish counterfeiting of the Securities and current Coin of the United States." I would say that rule applies to The Fed and all of its (((International Stock Holders))). Fractional reserve banking allows the wealthy to borrow money created out of thin air at zero or near-zero interest, then loan it to producers at high interest and then seize the assets of the producers when they can't pay up. Then the wealthy get to rent those assets back to the producers and extract the greatest percentage of profits from other people's labor for eternity. Fractional reserve banking not only enables the wealthy to own everything outright but does so without them having to break a sweat or risk anything tangible of their own. In the banking business, the private bankers become the owners of entire nations simply through bribing politicians and swindling the wealth of the People. For example, in 1914, the bankers promised that if we gave them the authority to loan us back our own money at interest, that they would make sure that there would never be any bank failures or inflations or depressions. After all, they assured us, politicians cannot be trusted with printing money, but only bankers who understand how to filch the smallest farthing should have such power. And so, the empty noggins on Capitol Hill believed that (((the world's greediest and most ruthless people))) could be entrusted with our wealth and gave to the bankers the Federal Reserve Banking Swindle, the world's biggest cash cow, for their very own. It took only fifteen years for the bankers to get all of the kinks ironed out and the Federal Reserve Banking System working smoothly. Then, once they were confident that all was in place, they and their relatives on Wall Street engineered the Stock Market Crash of 1929 and the Great Depression. During the Great Depression, as millions of people starved and were thrown into poverty, the bankers grew fat and were able to buy cheap factories and businesses so that (((their extended families))) could also make a lot of money once they had brought them all over as "oppressed immigrants" from Eastern Europe. Once the factories were safely in the hands of their relatives, the bankers put those factories to work, making their relatives rich with war material for World War Two. After all, nothing makes money for a banker better than a war. Unless, of course, it's two wars, or three or more than three. Korea, Vietnam, and the present, unending wars do nothing but make money. Yes, wars kill and maim millions of people and cause unimaginable suffering, but they are really wonderful money-makers for (((the bankers and their relatives))) in manufacturing and retail. Oy, such as profits, you wouldn't believe it! Such wars were never designed to be won and an end put to the alleged "causes" for such wars because wars that are never won must forever be fought. And unending wars create unending profits for those greedy and ruthless monsters on Wall Street and the bloated creatures counting their profits in the banks." Yet the dangers of centralized banking are not new knowledge. For centuries, people — including many of our founding fathers — have tried to warn us of the numerous threats posed by institutions like the Federal Reserve. Today, it’s understood by many that the recklessness of the Fed allowed for the subprime mortgages that caused the Great Recession of 2008. With over $26 trillion in debt, $200 trillion in unfunded liabilities, and, soon, an all-time high debt-to-GDP ratio (comparable to World War II levels), however, it’s not overstating it to say that the Fed-facilitated out-of-control federal government spending constitutes the greatest threat to the American way of life in history. To understand the full extent of the debt and the destruction of the dollar, it’s essential to realize that paper money has a history of being printed as bills of credit to finance runaway government. In 1775, the founders attempted to use paper money without gold or silver backing, and they found that the inflation robbed them of any value. In 1788, Thomas Jefferson wrote: Paper is poverty. It is only the ghost of money and not money itself.” “If the American people ever allow private banks to control the issue of their currency, first by inflation, then by deflation, the banks and corporations that will grow up around them will deprive the people of all property until their children wake up homeless on the continent their Fathers conquered.” Money is totally an abstraction. Use gold, wheat, silver, uranium, paper, or accounting entries in a ledger. It does not matter. The problem is control of issuance and the purposes for that issuance. Governments have a long history of abusing money to fund their schemes, but that is not a problem of money. It is a problem of integrity in government. Without integrity in money, a return to the gold standard will mean nothing. Efforts will begin immediately to weaken the currency. Gold is restrictive only because it is costly to print. Printing gold means mining gold, of course. One would, therefore, expect agitation to print gold certificates soon so that gold can indeed be printed. We then are off on the road to fiat currency again. Why bother. We would be better off to change monetary policy and stop worrying about gold. Fix monetary policy, and we will not have trouble over gold. An expanding economy will need an expanding money supply in any case. It is more efficient to print it or just write it up on a ledger. Gold is expensive. Our most pressing problem is cheats and thieves are controlling the banking industry. Until that is fixed, there is no hope. But there is also no hope if traditional banking returns to treat the integrity of money as amounting to no more than the maintenance of a store of value. Those who love gold only mean to sit on their pile of money and strangle trade. It is a classic problem reaction to which has brought us to the current free-spending world we now enjoy and will again. The exchange of currency for goods is the reciprocal of the store of the value function. Value money as a store of value too much, and you will strangle trade. Until this is thoroughly understood, the effort to restore a gold standard will only bring a new hatred of banking as many will see money as too dear and act to cheapen it. Central banks earn seigniorage from the difference between the “printing” costs of the legal tender (monetary base) and its nominal value. In a simplified balance sheet of a central bank, money is visible in the liabilities-side, which also holds the government’s bank account (domestic liabilities) and the reserves of commercial banks and net worth. Net worth includes the capital of the central bank and valuation adjustments for changes in the foreign-exchange rate and investments. A central bank’s assets include securities, foreign-exchange reserves (net foreign assets), and loans (to commercial banks). Thus, when a central bank buys assets, such as government bonds, it simply either creates money directly or debits the reserves of commercial banks to maintain balance. In the programs of quantitative easing “QE,” the latter option has been used. The central bank earns income in the form of interest from these holdings. If the liabilities contain required reserves and currency, the central bank has “zero-cost” financing. If the liabilities contain excess reserves and or domestic liabilities, the central bank will need to pay interest. The Federal Reserve Bank a privately owned bank that employs economist that gives them the appearance of a "central bank" is not going to survive. What they did in all reality is transfer what is their "deflation," which upon transfer "inflates" to the non-major central banks, which in turn is what produces the type seigniorage the majors are looking for. This is via (not care of) the IOU known as the Federal Reserve Note. This via mechanism is how, THE TREASURY passes on its inflation to the rest of the world. That's only one way. Species' payments did not exactly go away as all think. Goes to decimal fractions is your only clue. The major central banks transferred and/or traded their liquidity, which is not to be confused with assets (per se) to the non-majors. This statement forms the impetus of something I have been saying for years. Government Debt is the new Subprime. This statement thus builds on something I have been saying for years also. The Founders Warned Us About Central Banking. The Central banks are a problem in themselves, but letting the cabal run them is insane. People tend to forget that central banks, compared to the economy, are a fairly new invention. They assumed their current role as setters of interest rates only in the 1920s and became the guardians of inflation in the 1980s. In the 2010s, they became the unwitting destroyers of the pricing mechanism in the capital markets. Their evolutionary path seems clear, and it is very detrimental to the overall economy. In the case of a recession, their only remaining (effective) stimulus option is some form of debt monetization, á la “Modern Monetary Theory.” If enacted, this will signal the end of the monetary system as we know it, but also ensure the end of central bank hegemony because of the inflationary crisis which will ensue. That’s why we should not be surprised if central banks are not around after the coming crisis has passed. Their pernicious asset buying-programs and negative rates have left them vulnerable politically to any larger shock, such as a crash in the asset markets or a global recession. Venturing into debt monetization would seal their fate. There is no means of avoiding the final collapse of a boom brought about by credit expansion. So the moral of the story. When we can predict the knee jerk reactions of central bankers and the politicians that they serve, we'll be able to better predict recessions because we'll be able to better predict when the QE and interest rate suppression will cease. In either case, a political reckoning for years of reckless central bank policy is fast approaching, and they may not survive what is about to hit. Their death will bring back honest money and the value of real labor. For over 2000 years. where would we be as a civilization if we didn't have this parasite. Time to execute the Creature from Jekyll Island. 