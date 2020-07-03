Friday, July 3, 2020
The Latest U.S. Employment Numbers are Bogus , This is Why ...
The Latest U.S. Employment Numbers are Bogus , This is Why ... Is the U.S. economy starting to rebound from the massive downturn that the coronavirus lockdowns caused? Some new employment numbers were released on Thursday, and they were very interesting. Many are boldly declaring that these new numbers are fantastic news for the U.S. economy, but that is greatly oversimplifying matters. So far in 2020, tens of millions of Americans have lost their jobs, and we knew that millions of those jobs would eventually come back as COVID-19 restrictions were lifted. And on Thursday, we received confirmation that millions of those jobs are indeed coming back… Nonfarm payrolls soared by 4.8 million in June and the unemployment rate fell to 11.1% as the U.S. continued its reopening from the coronavirus pandemic, the Labor Department said Thursday. Without a doubt, this is good news. But it also appears that the numbers are not entirely accurate, and we will discuss that more in just a bit. But first, I wanted to point out that the main reason why payrolls rose by 4.8 million was because the number of Americans that were classified as being temporarily laid off declined by 4.8 million last month. At the same time, the number of permanent job losses last month actually rose by more than half a million compared to the month before… Another big contributor to the decline of the jobless rate was a plunge in those on temporary layoff. That total fell by 4.8 million in June to 10.6 million after a decrease of 2.7 million in May. The short-term jobless level fell by 1 million to 2.8 million. However, those reporting permanent job losses also jumped, rising by 588,000 to 2.883 million, the highest level in more than six years. This is clearly bad news. It was expected that millions of those that had been temporarily laid off would start going back to their old jobs, but what we didn’t expect was a huge spike in the number of permanent job losses.
