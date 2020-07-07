Tuesday, July 7, 2020
👉Should You Invest in TESLA -- The Tulip Bulb Mania for Millennials and Robinhooders !!
With Tesla surpassing the market cap of every single auto market in the world last week, including Japanese giant Toyota, which in 2019 sold 10.6 million cars compared to Tesla's 367,500. Tesla has continued its relentless, steamrolling ascent, and with its stock rising as high as $1,400 after hours, its market cap is now well over $250BN (increasing by $50BN in just a few days). Having exploded from $1,000 to $1,400 in 5 short days, and five stock squeezes. Tesla Up 5% after hours and soaring to $1,500. From $375 in March to $1,500 in July. Tesla Is Now Bigger Than Intel, Verizon, AT&T, Walt Disney, And Bank of America. Bigger than Toyota! Despite the fact that Toyota sells 25 times more cars than Tesla. Tesla is now the most valuable car company in the world. Tesla's current stock price values the company at more than GM, Chrysler, and Ford combined, despite those three U.S. automakers also selling far more cars than Tesla does every year. Tesla is now worth more than Toyota, Disney, and Coke combined. Tesla’s valuation doesn’t make sense by any logical measure. 300% growth in stock price and never made a profit. Only 25 billion in revenue last year. But Tesla isn't consistently profitable enough to join the S&P 500. I can’t think of a bigger slap in the face to true capitalism than a seventeen-year-old company becoming the most valuable in the world before it ever makes a profit. I remember last year when everyone thought $420 was high. Tesla has just 0.5% of the Global Auto Market. And never a Profitable Year. They'll soon run out Time plus Quota of Carbon Credits to Sell. This is not Amazon. It's cars, a low margin business. We all know how this ends up. Much too much Capex required. Tesla is going to be a phenomenal crash. Tesla will crash 3 minutes after Musk cashes out. If Tesla goes to zero tomorrow, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk will be caught stuffing all the corporate cash into his novelty branded short shorts and trying to flee to Mars. It will be interesting to see which comes first. Maybe that’s why Musk is pushing his profitability goal so hard. And don't forget kids, that we will be mining moon rocks in just a couple more years. Invest while you still can. Is Tesla's a technology company? a Car Company? a Space Company! It doesn’t matter. We are talking about CARS. GM, Toyota & Ford are producing millions of cars. Tesla delivered just over 360 thousand Electric Vehicles last year. Tesla is a barometer of how ridiculous the market is currently priced. Unless you're cruising around the high-income parts of town, you don't see a whole lot of Teslas around town. $65k for the model 3 performance. Even higher for the S, any questions on affordability. I can't imagine why I would spend time in my car playing with an iPad and doing software updates. Insurance costs are also very high. Fanboys aren't concerned with the reality of the majority of society. I know a Ponzi one when I see one, and this is even more egregious than 1999. Some will get rich; most will lose everything. The US stock market does nothing but prove the large schnoz ones are lying thieves. If enterprise value and capability meant anything, a corporation like Toyota would be worth $10 trillion. The fact that Home Depot is worth more than a global manufacturing powerhouse is proof positive that Wall Street needs to go. If someone thinks that Tesla value is right, then explain how it is bigger than: VW, BMW, Mercedes, GM, Ford, and Ferrari combined, or Toyota and VW combined, which last year sold over 20 million cars. VW Group has the following brands: VW, Audi, Lamborghini, Bentley, Porsche, Seat, and even other brands. Do you think it is right that a company that has only four cars could have a better value than companies that have more than 50 cars and trucks. Toyota and Honda make a lot more cars and better cars. Tesla is an amazing company, but the company value is out of this world. And morons are still buying this overpriced stock. They must be Robinhooder's pumping in all their allowance money. I've some Arizona coastline Tesla investors are sure to love. The bigger they are, the harder they fall. It will happen when the punters wake up. I think Tesla's current price makes more sense than tulips in Holland in the 1630's but less sense than Japanese stocks in 1987. Everybody is living in a Fed-induced unicorn fantasy that profits never matter or even having a sustaining business model. The company barely makes any money. The company has questionable accounting. The company couldn't figure out how to sell cars for a profit with government subsidies. The company was building cars in tents and letting them sit in the desert sun. Belief is interesting; it requires no proof, much like religion. This Elon guy convinced people he was in the desert sun 40 days and heard a voice tell him to make electric cars. He stole a true genius's name and made Tesla. I guess if it worked for every other religion and cult in the world, it could work for this one. Tesla is a joke, and so is the stock market. Tesla will lose 95% of its value in the coming stock market crash. Tesla is now bigger than Exxon. BlackRock has taken over Wall Street. Amazon is bigger than the top 15 banks combined. Even unprofitable, Uber and Lyft are threatening to overtake the $1-trillion auto industry, and they’ve only scratched the surface. Now, the worldwide $2-trillion auto industry is next in line for disruption. Tesla is now bigger than Netflix and Nvidia. At this rate, Tesla will even be bigger than Apple, but who cares? FED fully endorses it. Tesla is on AutoPilot and burning up the roadways. The auto industry is long overdue for a major blow. The U.S. puts such an emphasis on car ownership - in fact, it has built its infrastructure to encourage it. Owning a car is silly in 2020. Public transit should be a bigger focus for governments - it's cheaper and better for the environment. And to fill the gap, public transit can't fill - ride-sharing options are great. Until now, there were very few options if you really wanted to keep your carbon footprint in check. But Electric cars are a hoax. They burn more fossil fuels than regular autos. Autonomous driving requires lasers for sensing. Tesla uses visuals and is easily confused. That is the reason for the fiery crashes and deaths. Volkswagen, Yandex, Google, Intel, etc. have more advanced laser-based autonomous driving. If only "Nikola Tesla" had lived in a world with so much funny money. I actually love Tesla as a company, and Musk as a true entrepreneur. I just don't believe Tesla's current value is anything close to its print. Only government and bankster largesse make Tesla viable. This is a tulip bulb mania for Millenials. I'd rather bet on #17 on the roulette wheel. I'll let you know how that turns out tomorrow. There are those who are in the club, those who think they are in the club, and those who are definitely not in the club. That is all. Are these people like Elon Musk really worth what they claim to be? The answer is no. They are paper billionaires. But there are few who actually are, and you won't hear from them. Do you think they, these people CEO's CFO's, etc. are really worth 180, 250, 40, 20 billion dollars in real cash? I am talking real cash, hard cash, assets, not some paper fiat on paper. What is real PM/PI for Amazon? These little boys don't come close to real players. Real boys do have real cash, not paper cash. You know well where this is going. Companies living on illusions of making money, but in reality, they don't but borrow to sustain their supposed profit on a market to have stock prices push in a certain way so investors can be. Tesla is one example. Everybody is living in a Fed-induced unicorn fantasy that profits never matter or even having a sustaining business model. The market cap of the top 15 stocks is approaching the equivalent of 50% of US GDP. Thank you, central banks of the world, for making thousands of fools into billionaires. They are paper billionaires. But there are few who actually are, and you won’t hear from them. Do you think they, these people CEO's CFO's, etc. are really worth 180, 250, 40, 20 billion dollars in real cash? I am talking real cash, hard cash, assets, not some paper fiat on paper. What is real PM/PI for Amazon? These little boys don't come close to real players. Real boys do have real cash, not paper cash. You know well where this is going. Companies living on illusions of making money, but in reality, they don’t but borrow to sustain their supposed profit on a market to have stock prices push in a certain way so investors can be. Tesla is one example. Everybody is living in a Fed-induced unicorn fantasy that profits never matter or even having a sustaining business model. The market cap of the top 15 stocks is approaching the equivalent of 50% of US GDP. Thank you, central banks of the world, for making thousands of fools into billionaires. At the rate TESLA's stock price is growing the past month, Musk will be the richest person on earth by August 15th. Yea, that Musk. You better start withdrawing cash from your banks and buying some Gold. By November, the US will be Zimbabwe 2.0.
