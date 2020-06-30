This is Why Cryptocurrency Could Become Illegal - First thing’s first, like all freedom-killing bills, this one has a catchy name. The Lawful Access to Encrypted Data Act is LEAD for short, as in “Move ove...
Tuesday, June 30, 2020
This is Why Cryptocurrency Could Become Illegal
First thing’s first, like all freedom-killing bills, this one has a catchy name. The Lawful Access to Encrypted Data Act is LEAD for short, as in “Move over China! The Land of the Free will LEAD the way in destroying the last remaining freedoms of its citizens.” (In that way it seems more like ‘lead’, the highly toxic metal that poisons the brain and creates severe intellectual disability.) At its core, the LEAD Act is an encryption killer. It aims to require technology companies to build ‘back doors’ into their products to ensure that the government can remotely access your data, your device, and your life. This is nothing short of earth shattering. Apple, for example, currently provides device encryption on its iPhones and iPads. And once you encrypt your device, only YOU can decrypt it. Apple can’t. Hackers can’t. And the government can’t. So if your device is ever stolen (or confiscated), your data cannot be compromised. Under the LEAD Act, this practice would become illegal. Apple would no longer be able to offer device encryption, and they’d have to provide a way for the federal government to remotely access your device, and all of its contents. The same goes for your favorite chat applications. WhatsApp, for example, is one of the most popular texting apps in the world. A few years ago, Facebook (which owns WhatsApp) began implementing end-to-end encryption for all WhatsApp data. This means that any message you send someone via WhatsApp is immediately encrypted the moment it leaves your phone. That messages arrives to the WhatsApp servers fully encrypted. So any hacker (or Facebook engineer) who intercepts the data will see nothing but a garbled mess. And the message isn’t decrypted until it arrives to the intended recipient’s device. So the only people who can see the message in “clear text” are the two people participating in the conversation. No one else can eavesdrop, or download the data. But again, under the LEAD Act, this too would become illegal… and Facebook will be obligated to build in a ‘back door’ for the government to remotely access your conversations. LEAD also requires developers of operating systems, like Microsoft Windows and Apple’s MacOS, to provide backdoor access to your computer. It’s extraordinary to think of how far-reaching the effects of this legislation will go.
Posted by Politico Cafe
